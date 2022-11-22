Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
A new restaurant, Perla Restaurant and Bar, to open at former PeraBell location on Main Street
A new restaurant is coming to East Main Street in Riverhead. Perla Restaurant and Bar is getting ready to open at the former site of PeraBell Food Bar, which closed in July of last year. A “coming soon” banner displaying the name of the restaurant is currently hanging on the...
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Town Officials Offer Thanksgiving Cooking Safety Tips
Oyster Bay Town Councilwoman Laura Maier and the Town’s Department of Public Safety issued important cooking safety tips to residents ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, as the rise in popularity of deep-frying a turkey also presents a potential increase in serious injury and fires. “Thanksgiving is a special...
longislandadvance.net
Cross your list off in Patchogue
Patchogue Village has many stores that sell unique gifts and treats for the holidays—including ones you can’t find anywhere else. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue spreads early Christmas cheer
The 29th annual Patchogue Holiday Boat Parade, hosted on Sunday, Nov. 20, attracted thousands of excited families together for some early holiday cheer. With over 30 boats decorated with early …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Smith Haven Mall to host first of its kind Christmas Village experience for the holiday season
On Friday, Nov. 25, at noon the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will be converted into a winter wonderland, with a state-of-the-art Christmas village for shoppers to experience at Christmas House Long Island. A ten-room portion of the shopping center will be transformed by Hollywood and Broadway set designers, utilizing the latest lighting and digital technology to depict festive and contemporary holiday scenes. This is the first year that Smith Haven Mall will host Christmas House, which will open for visitors through early January.
The INN prepares Thanksgiving meals for Long Islanders in need
They work hard to make the holidays special for Long Islanders in need, and this morning The Interfaith Nutrition Network was prepping meals for its huge Thanksgiving Day event.
suffolkcountynews.net
16th annual Miracle on Main takes over Sayville
The Greater Sayville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 16th annual Miracle on Main from 5 to 9 p.m., with a parade at 10 a.m. and Winter Wonderland (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.), this Saturday, Nov. 26, coinciding with Small Business Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend. The holiday parade includes participants...
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
COMMACK, NY (PIX11) — Nursing home residents were treated to a special Thanksgiving celebration on Wednesday. The staff at the Gurwin Jewish Nursing & Rehabilitation Center organized the second annual Thanksgiving Day parade in Commack for seniors. While it’s a bit different from the pomp and circumstance of New York City’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the […]
tbrnewsmedia.com
Annual Holiday Spectacular returns to Holtsville Ecology Site
Highway Superintendent Daniel P. Losquadro has announced the return of the annual Brookhaven Town Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show benefiting the Holtsville Ecology Site. Over the years, thousands of families have walked through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take their photos with...
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff's Office Turkey Drive a Resounding Success
Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr., joined with Sheriff’s Office staff and local partners to distribute holiday meals for those in need at the 4th Annual Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Thanksgiving Food Distribution on November 22. Over 450 turkeys along with the trimmings (gravy, stuffing, sides) were given out at the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office START Resource Center to residents at a drive-thru event.
longisland.com
Legislator Mulé Honors Two Local Firefighters from Freeport and Baldwin for Fire Rescue
Nassau County Legislator Debra Mulé (D - Freeport) recently honored Lieutenant Joseph Brown from the Baldwin Fire Department and Assistant Chief Anthony Sotira from the Freeport Fire Department for their respective roles in a fire rescue in Roosevelt. In recognition of the bravery, professionalism, and selflessness that they demonstrated,...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Upper wall put on hold, Port Jeff village board tackles branch pickup, Station Street and upcoming events
The Village of Port Jefferson Board of Trustees met on Monday, Nov. 21, for a business meeting covering a range of pressing public business. Mayor Margot Garant presented the cost estimates for the proposed upper wall to fortify the East Beach bluff, presenting figures ranging from $3.32 million to $4.52 million depending on the scope of the projects, such as add-ons to accommodate racket sports amenities. [See story, “Port Jeff … trustees debate erosion mitigation strategy at village country club.]
longislandadvance.net
Patchogue holiday boat parade winners
The Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's Riverfront Committee, in conjunction with the Friends of the Patchogue River, hosted the 29th Annual Christmas Holiday Boat Parade and Preview Party on Saturday, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
longisland.com
Yaya Tea Opens First Long Island Spot in Hicksville
With locations all over New York City (and New Jersey), Yaya Tea has opened the doors to its first Long Island spot in Hicksville. Specializing in onigiri - AKA riceball - a handheld Japanese snack that is made to order. Wrapped in nori (seaweed), the riceball stays crispy until it's ready to eat.
Thieves steal bags of clothing, food from Long Island donation bins
LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — At this time of year, many families are in need of warm clothes and food, but thieves on Long Island are making it harder for these families to get their essentials. For months now, suspects have been stealing bags right out of donation bins from nonprofits and churches. It’s all been […]
Brand-New Bubble Tea Shop Opens In Hicksville
Here's what's brewing on Long Island. Yaya Tea, a chain of cafés that specialize in freshly brewed teas, opened a new location in Hicksville in October. The shop, located at 131 North Broadway, offers a wide selection of milk, fruit, and brewed teas, with flavors such as taro, jasmine, and matcha.
longisland.com
Suffolk Executive Bellone Announces County To Combine Forces With NYS DEC, Pine Barrens Commission to Combat Pine Beetle Infestation
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that Suffolk County, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), is working to help combat the invasive Southern Pine Beetle and prevent further damage to the Pine Barrens region here on Long Island. Southern Pine Beetles (SPB) have noticeably invaded areas throughout Suffolk County, with a large area of infected trees located in Southaven County Park.
Riverhead’s indoor farmers market starts its winter season on Saturday
Following the success of the past year, the East End Food Market on the corner of Main Road and County Route 105 will open its doors for the winter season starting this Saturday. The indoor farmers market, the largest on the East End, will feature more than 40 vendors featuring...
longisland.com
Oyster Bay Forward Grant Program Offers $4.5 Million to Small Businesses and Non-Profits
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and the Town Board announce that $4.5 million in Federal money secured by the Town of Oyster Bay will soon be available to small business owners and non-profit organizations financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning Tuesday, November 29th, businesses and not-for-profit organizations can apply to receive up to $5,000 in grant monies through this new initiative, known as the ‘Oyster Bay Forward’ Grant Program.
longisland.com
New Fairfield Inn by Marriott Hotel to be Constructed Near Farmingdale's Republic Airport
Zoning approvals have been successfully secured to construct a brand new “Fairfield Inn” by Marriott near Republic Airport on SR 109 in Farmingdale, NY. The new Hotel required approvals from the Babylon’s Town Board for a change of zone from G-Light Industrial to M-H Planned Motel-Hotel District, Zoning Board of Appeals and Planning Board for multiple area variances, as well as special permission to allow construction of a four (4) story hotel.
