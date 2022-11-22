ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss

Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially […] The post Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is

As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
Packers HC Matt LaFleur drops ‘old school’ truth bomb on Aaron Rodgers’ thumb injury

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he’s been playing with a broken thumb since Week 5, which is certainly not good news for this team’s aspirations in 2022. Rodgers himself said he never had any thought of sitting out and letting the injury recover and head coach Matt LaFleur isn’t considering it either, citing Rodgers’ “old school toughness” as a big factor.
GREEN BAY, WI
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022

Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped

After weeks of speculation, it’s finally official: Matt Rhule is the next head coach of the Nebraska football program. The former NFL and college football coach will spearhead the Cornhuskers after Scott Frost’s dismissal from the team. Rhule’s track record in college make him a desirable candidate on paper. Matt Rhule’s reaction to being hired […] The post Matt Rhule’s reaction to Nebraska football hiring will make fans hyped appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LINCOLN, NE
All Cardinals

Three X Factors for Cardinals-Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals would love nothing more than to snatch a much needed victory right before their bye week. Not only would a win keep the Cardinals alive in their hunt for a potential playoff berth, but it would also provide a sense of momentum for Arizona as they head into their off week and gear up for the final stretch of their season.
The Denver Gazette

Broncos TV Guide: How to watch Broncos-Panthers, betting odds, staff predictions

Broncos TV Guide: Week 12 TV: Fox (Chris Myers, play-by-play; Robert Smith, analyst; Jen Hale, sideline) Kickoff: 11 a.m. Stream: Fox Sports App Radio: 94.1 FM and 850 AM KOA (Dave Logan, play-by-play; Rick Lewis, analyst; Susie Wargin, sideline) Betting line: Broncos (-1) Paul Klee’s prediction: Panthers 16-10 (4-6 straight-up, 5-5 ATS) Chris Schmaedeke prediction: Broncos 16-9 (3-7 straight up, 3-7 ATS) George Stoia prediction: Broncos 14-10 (4-6 straight up, 4-6 ATS)
‘Bro, what are you doing?’: Zach Wilson’s dad’s message to Jets QB after controversial comments

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has come under fire throughout the week after failing to fall on the sword and show accountability after a rough loss to the Patriots in Week 11. It appears Wilson wasn’t even fully aware of what he’d said. Via the NY Post, the Jets QB said it was a message from his dad that ultimately made him realize the gravity of his comments.
NEW YORK STATE
Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury

Justin Fields’ status is up in the air ahead of the Chicago Bears’ upcoming game against the New York Jets. Following a fairly optimistic Friday update, a more recent report from Saturday lessened the odds of Fields suiting up for Chicago against New York, per Mike Garafolo. “The #Bears are elevating QB Nathan Peterman to […] The post Bears make concerning move amid Justin Fields’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win

The Buffalo Bills won a thrilling Thanksgiving Day game in Detroit against the Lions on Thursday. However, it might have been a pyrrhic victory as Pro Bowl defensive end Von Miller was injured. Miller was injured late in the first half and was carted to the locker room. He was immediately ruled out for the […] The post Bills’ Von Miller gets major ACL injury update after Thanksgiving win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12

Deebo Samuel’s 2022 season has been tested by injury concerns. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan recently revealed that the current hamstring issue Samuel is dealing with is different than his prior injury, per NBC’s Pro Football Talk. “No, it was something different,” Shanahan said. “We got back at like seven in the morning, I’m […] The post Kyle Shanahan drops worrying Deebo Samuel hamstring injury update ahead of 49ers’ Week 12 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Los Angeles, CA
