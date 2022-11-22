KENOSHA—David D. Larsen, Beloved Child of God, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living at the age of 82. David was born on March 31, 1940, in Underwood, IA, to the late Louis and Carrie Larsen. He grew up on the family farm in Iowa and attended Dana College in Blair, NE, as a music major. Together with college friend Don Fosberg, he ventured to Kenosha where he worked at American Motors and received his Associate Degree in Accounting. He then worked as an Accountant at Wisconsin Natural Gas for over twenty years, retiring in 2000. A devoted member of St. Mary’s Lutheran, he served in many capacities, including being employed as Bookkeeper and volunteering as bell ringer, teacher, Council member, and blessing the congregation with his memorable voice.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO