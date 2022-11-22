Read full article on original website
Second Community Build week planned for April 2023
During the last week of April 2023, Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha will partner with local organizations to raise funds, increase awareness, and help local families to achieve their dream of home ownership. In our 2022 Community Build Week we raised $17,000, and we hope to increase that to $20,000...
St. Joseph throws First Responders Appreciation Breakfast
First responders, including incoming Kenosha Police Department Chief Patrick Patton, sat down with St. Joseph Catholic Academy students this week, answering their questions and even playing board games with the kids. It was all part of an interactive annual breakfast with police, firefighters and EMTs from Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie...
Dennis A Dabalack
SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Dennis Dabalack, 76, of Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin, formerly of Racine, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Dennis was born in Pittsburg, Kansas, April 26, 1946, son of the late Albin and Purple (nee: Bailey) Dabalack. Dennis was a proud patriot. After graduating...
David D. Larsen
KENOSHA—David D. Larsen, Beloved Child of God, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Home Inspired Senior Living at the age of 82. David was born on March 31, 1940, in Underwood, IA, to the late Louis and Carrie Larsen. He grew up on the family farm in Iowa and attended Dana College in Blair, NE, as a music major. Together with college friend Don Fosberg, he ventured to Kenosha where he worked at American Motors and received his Associate Degree in Accounting. He then worked as an Accountant at Wisconsin Natural Gas for over twenty years, retiring in 2000. A devoted member of St. Mary’s Lutheran, he served in many capacities, including being employed as Bookkeeper and volunteering as bell ringer, teacher, Council member, and blessing the congregation with his memorable voice.
Where To Buy Or Cut Your Own Fresh Christmas Tree Around Milwaukee
WISCONSIN — People across the Milwaukee area who prefer fresh-cut Christmas trees — whether they cut down trees themselves or buy from a retail lot — shouldn’t have any trouble finding them in 2022, according to a survey of Christmas tree growers by an industry trade group.
Greenfield Walgreens theft, pursuit, South Milwaukee man charged
GREENFIELD, Wis. – A South Milwaukee man, 35, is accused of leading police on a chase after stealing from Walgreens in Greenfield. Andrew Gbur faces three counts of retail theft, one count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and one count of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. According to police, around...
Kenosha’s First United Methodist Church’s annual Thanksgiving meal returns to in-person
People looking for a hot Thanksgiving meal and some company during the holiday could find both at the First United Methodist Church Thursday afternoon, with people from all walks of life coming to the church’s 43rd annual Thanksgiving meal. The free event took place in the church’s lower-level dining...
Early Black Friday at Milwaukee-area retailers get shoppers started
MILWAUKEE – Two bargain stores in Milwaukee County gave shoppers a head start on Black Friday shopping. People ready to burn off some Thanksgiving turkey and shop until they drop wrapped around the building to get into Hot Bargain Depot’s grand opening. The owner said Thursday was the perfect night.
Decades after Racine Green Line station closed, Englewood activists renew push to reopen it
Evangeline Fraise grew up two blocks away from the CTA’s Racine Green Line station in Englewood. She remembers the stop meaning “everything” to her and her neighbors. At the station, a concession stand offered snacks, comic books all sorts of items. A record store was nearby, as were grocers where she could buy milk and bread on the way home. The Racine station supported a “hub of Black businesses,” she said.
‘I’m (expletive) drunk’: Kenosha man stole truck with snowplow and damaged property, police say | National News
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people’s property with it in Racine last weekend. President Biden announced the pause on student loan payments and interest will continue until June 30, 2022. Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000...
2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide
Stumped with what to get your loved ones this holiday season?. Shopping local this holiday season not only gives a gift to the recipient but is also a gift to the small and local businesses you choose to support. The 2022 Racine County Holiday Gift Guide is curated just for...
Thousands descend upon Downtown Kenosha for annual Christmas tree lighting, special holiday kickoff
The spirit of Christmas is very much alive in the City of Kenosha. Thousands of area residents descended upon Downtown Kenosha to witness the lighting of the city’s 35-foot-tall Christmas tree and enjoy the high-energy holiday festivities during the annual Lightin’ Up celebration Friday evening. The event, held...
Racine man out of business after $4,000 worth of equipment is stolen
RACINE — In just one day, equipment that took Evodio Garcia months to save up for was gone. “I just want my stuff back,” said Garcia. “I took big gambles.”. Garcia owns his own tree-trimming business called Razor Cuts Tree Service. But last week, after coming home from his second job working the overnight shift, Garcia went looking for his gear but says his chainsaws, climbing gear, and harness were nowhere to be found. Total loss: $4,000.
CLUB CALENDAR WEEK OF NOV. 27
Al Anon: 8 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 3350 Lathrop Ave. Al Anon: 9:30-11 am, Covenant Presbyterian Church, 40 Ohio St. Chocolate City Card Club: Senior card club, 12:30 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington. Euchre, pinochle, sheepshead, and hand and foot are played. Pinochle winners on Nov. 22: Joyce Dreis, first place; Gary Brensinger, second; Bob Brensinger, third. Gary Brensinger, Carol Coleman and Natalie Wolski had double pinholes. Call 262-716-0329 for information.
Black Friday shoppers in Kenosha check out store deals during calm start to holiday season
The wild days of massive crowds surging through stores on Black Friday seem to be largely a thing of the past, whether because of online shopping or the pandemic, but plenty of shoppers were still out and about Friday morning on the hunt for good deals or a day out.
Here is today’s weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
Kenosha temperatures will reach the 50’s today. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today’s low. Today’s conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn’t been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 10:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Racine Lutheran seeks to keep a good thing going
RACINE — It was a reasonable assumption to make last year at this time that the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team would hit a speed bump. Caroline Strande and Morgann Gardner, both NCAA Division I recruits, had graduated in consecutive seasons — Strande in 2020 and Gardner in 2021. Surely, the Crusaders wouldn’t be able maintain a run that saw them go 94-24 from 2016-21 without at least one of those standouts.
Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders dig deep in the third to win against Saint John’s Johnnies – The Rink Live
The Milwaukee School of Engineering Raiders and the visiting Saint John’s Johnnies were tied going into the third, but MSOE pulled away for a 3-2 victory in game action. MSOE’s Jackson Hughes scored the game-winning goal. The hosting team took the lead with a minute left in the...
