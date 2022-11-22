Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
wrestletalk.com
Major Update On Randy Orton WWE Return
There is a major update on Randy Orton’s WWE return. Since May 2022, Randy Orton has been out of action with a back injury that was considered significant enough for him to miss the rest of the year. Orton last competed on May 20 edition of WWE SmackDown, losing...
bodyslam.net
After Attacking Rey Mysterio In His Home, Rhea Ripley Mocks The Mysterio Family
Dominik and Rhea Ripley ruined Thanksgiving for the Mysterios by attacking Rey Mysterio in his home. The brutal beatdown made its way to social media via WWE’s official Twitter account. The 2/4 of Judgment Day destroyed Rey Mysterio’s already-injured ankle, leaving him in unbearable agony. Rhea Ripley took to...
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Gives Fans An Update After Major Surgery
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has been resting after having a hysterectomy to remove her uterus after experiencing “incredibly painful” uterine fibroids. The 46-year-old has been sharing more about her surgery and her recovery process with fans and thanked everyone for their well wishes. Danielle seems to be...
wrestleview.com
Sasha Banks is coming to…
Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
Prevention
‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions
Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
wrestlingrumors.net
Not A Fan: Former WWE Star Says Shane McMahon’s Matches Hurt The Business
That’s not exactly praise. There have been all kinds of changes in the wrestling world this year but the biggest has been the change in regime in the WWE. After nearly forty years of Vince McMahon being in charge, there are new bosses at the helm, meaning the McMahons no longer have full authority. Now one former WWE star has something to say about a member of the family.
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Says Someone Bailed Him Out During Last-Minute Thanksgiving Grocery Shopping Nightmare
Cody Rhodes became one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW after returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38. His feud with Seth Rollins elevated him to the upper mid-card level in WWE as well. Rhodes might be out of action right now, but he is certainly grateful to a person who bailed him out on Thanksgiving.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Releases Behind The Scenes Look At Becky Lynch’s SmackDown Return
It’s a different perspective. There are certain moments in wrestling that take place right in front of your eyes and get the intended reactions. One of the best things that you will see is a big surprise, which was the case earlier this week with a special return. Now though, we are getting to see what set things up from a different perspective that is not always available to the fans.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Needs Career-Threatening Surgery
AEW star Dustin Rhodes has revealed that he needs surgery that might be career-threatening. Dustin Rhodes has recently contemplated how much time he has left as an in-ring performer. During an appearance on ‘Talk is Jericho’, Dustin Rhodes opened up about his wrestling future, noting that he wants to step...
The Vikings Defense Needs to Adjust its Strategy
Perhaps it’s been easy to overlook since the team sits at an impressive 9-2 record. Nevertheless, it’s notable that the Vikings defense has struggled for a good portion of the season. Ed Donatell – the team’s new defensive coordinator – brought his 3-4 defense with him to Minnesota....
wrestlingrumors.net
Just Keep Waiting: Missing AEW Star Reportedly Medically Cleared For “Quite Some Time”
It’s a matter of time. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to be out of action and injuries are at the top of the list. When a wrestler is hurt, the first question becomes long long it might be before they are back in the ring. Health is not the only factor that can hold them back though, as some other people have to sign on. Now we know one more person who is ready but still waiting to make their return.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’ll Do: Former Champion Returns To Complete Bianca Belair’s WarGames Team
And she makes five. There are several ways to present a wrestler in a new way and some of them can be a lot of fun. One of the best ways is to have someone come back as a surprise after several weeks if not months away. Sometimes a star’s return is built up a long time in advance but others come out of nowhere. The latter was the situation this week in a special way.
PWMania
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard Did Not Speak for Ten Years After Leaving the WWF in 1989
Arn Anderson mentioned The Brainbusters leaving the WWF in 1989 on the latest “ARN” podcast. Anderson and his tag team partner Tully Blanchard resigned from WWE in 1989 to return to WCW. Blanchard was not picked up by WCW after he failed a drug test. Anderson mentioned not speaking to Blanchard for the next ten years:
wrestlingrumors.net
Do It Again: Title Change Takes Place At WWE Survivor Series
Hand it over. Winning a title can be the kind of change that makes all the difference in the world for a wrestler’s career. A wrestler becoming a champion for the first time often suggests that the promotion is moving them up to the next level and that there is some hope for your future. That being said, winning a title for the second time is an even more positive sign and that was the case this weekend.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Competes Injured & Sustains Another Injury
On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) one star competed after a vicious backstage attack, reportedly becoming more injured. On tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (November 25) despite having been attacked before their match, a star went on to compete anyway reportedly furthering their injury. In a...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Triple H Discusses The Future Of Hell In A Cell Match
Well, maybe? WWE is in the middle of a series of huge changes and there is nothing to suggest that those changes are ending anytime soon. Some of the changes involve the company premium live events calendar changing, but very little has been confirmed so far. Now we are hearing a little bit more about this from one of the most powerful people in wrestling today.
wrestlingrumors.net
Survivor Series 2022 Results
Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Wade Barrett. It’s time for WarGames and no that still doesn’t feel right to say. We have a men’s and women’s version of the match here and that should make for a great core of the show. There are only five matches on the card but double WarGames is probably enough to carry things, especially with the Bloodline vs. Team Drew McIntyre as the likely headliner. Let’s get to it.
