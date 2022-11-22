ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DaFatWeasel
2d ago

CLU deserves this lawsuit. There is an egregious pattern of virtue signaling recently, that needs addressing. Google CLU & Elton Gallegly for another public example.

foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KMPH.com

Los Angeles lesson plan calls students' understanding of Thanksgiving 'problematic' and 'wrong'

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kvta.com

Wednesday Ventura County Election Update--The Latest

(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update released Wednesday afternoon November 23rd, next one will be after the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend. The links below will provide all the information you need on election results in both Ventura...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Latest Ventura County Election Count Produces A Couple Of Changes

(Cars lined up outside the Ventura County Elections Division on election night to drop off mail-in ballots) ***The latest update released Tuesday afternoon November 22nd and because of the holiday Thursday another update will be tomorrow (Wednesday at 4 PM). The links below will provide all the information you need...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

Applications Now Being Accepted For Several Santa Clarita Local Appointment Vacancies

The city of Santa Clarita encourages interested and qualified residents to apply for several positions for various commissions and councils that serve the city. The the Arts Commission; the Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission; the Planning Commission; the Open Space Preservation District Financial Accountability and Audit Panel; and the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District Board of Trustees as the city of Santa Clarita representatives.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 15,105 ballots remain, election certification slated for Dec. 5

In the tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District, Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo remained in the lead Tuesday, just a few 10ths of a percentage point ahead of incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. From the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Tuesday’s post-election returns, Schiavo held on to her...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA

LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced To Nearly 6½ Years For Stealing $1.7 Million From Investors Via Real Estate ‘Coupon Bond’ Scam

A Santa Clarita resident who invested in real estate and sold “coupon bonds” that promised regular interest payments on top of principal repayment was sentenced Monday to nearly 6 ½ years in federal prison for defrauding investors out of more than $1.7 million. Matthew Skinner, 45, was sentenced to 77 months in prison by United ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Simi Valley: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Simi Valley, California

What is the Ethnic Makeup of Simi Valley California?. Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Simi Valley California. Located in Southeast Ventura County, Simi Valley is 37 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. It is home to a variety of attractions. It is surrounded by the Santa Susana Mountains, and offers visitors a quiet place to get away from the city.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Phos-Chek in Sespe Creek spurs lawsuit

When environmental activist Andy Stahl heard that last month’s battle to extinguish the Howard Fire in the rugged mountains north of Ojai resulted in an airplane dropping fire retardant into Sespe Creek, he knew the incident would figure into a lawsuit he was already preparing to file against the U.S. Forest Service.
OJAI, CA
