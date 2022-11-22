LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CITC) — Students are encouraged to question the history of Thanksgiving in the largest public school district in California. The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has various advisory lessons available to educators created by its Office of Human Relations, Diversity & Equity. Teachers are asked to use these lesson plans in their classrooms either as designed or as starting points to then adapt.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO