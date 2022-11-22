ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desert Hot Springs, CA

Police searching for suspected arsonist after 7+ fires sparked across Desert Hot Springs

By Crystal Jimenez
 4 days ago
A suspected arsonist is on the run from police in Desert Hot Springs after more than seven fires were ignited in the city early Tuesday morning.

Martin Valencia woke up to firefighters at his door. "I heard my daughter screaming," he said. "The smoke started going in through that window. And all the house was full of smoke."

The fire at Valencia's home ignited in the lot behind the house on Granada Avenue, where he said a homeless camp was built.

"I think they get in drugs they were fighting, arguing every time," Valencia said. "My little daughters, they're sleeping on that corner of the house. So they used to wake up in the nights telling me they heard somebody on the back of the house."

Fire crews said the first call came in around 1:30 a.m.

"So far right now we have five dumpsters, two structure fires, and some vegetation fires throughout the city," said Batallion Chief Tim Voigt with Desert Hot Springs Fire Department.

A second fire sparked about a half mile away, on Pierson Boulevard.

Stephanie Simmons

As of 4:00 a.m., there have been five dumpster fires, two structure fires, and several vegetation fires throughout the city.

One of the fires happened on Granada Ave at a home where people had to be evacuated. They have since been allowed back in.

No injuries have been reported from any of the fires.

The Desert Hot Springs Fire Department's Batallion Chief, Tim Voigt said resources as far as Moreno Valley, cities throughout the Coachella Valley, and the pass area have come out to assist the fire department.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story.

