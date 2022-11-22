Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
8 injured in multiple-vehicle crash, police shut down highway for an hour
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a multiple-vehicle crash Friday resulted in eight hospitalizations and Interstate 195 being closed for about an hour. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound near the Adams Street Overpass in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police Trooper...
ABC6.com
Police looking for suspect in fatal road rage shooting in Lowell
LOWELL, Mass. (WLNE) — Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Lowell. The shooting happened on Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, is accused of shooting and killing Odogwu Ganobi, 26,...
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
whdh.com
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
One dead after car bursts into flames in crash on Mass. interstate
WESTPORT, Mass. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 195 in Westport, Massachusetts early Thanksgiving morning. According to police, just after 2 a.m., troopers and firefighters responded to a crash and car fire on the ramp from Interstate 195 West to Route 88 in Westport. Upon...
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
ABC6.com
Police arrest Providence man seen leaving site of targeted Cranston home invasion
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police arrested a Providence man who was seen leaving the site of a targeted home invasion. Col. Michael Winquist said Friday Samuel Diaz was illegally carrying a loaded pistol. Diaz, who’s 21 years old, told police Wednesday he was inside the home at the...
25 Investigates: Driving record of the man behind the wheel in deadly Hingham crash
25 Investigates has gathered more information regarding Bradley Rein, the driver of the car that barreled through a Hingham Apple Store Monday, killing one and injuring 20 others. Rein, who recently moved to the South Shore from Natick, only has one serious violation on his record. A now-expunged 2021 drunk...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run
BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim
“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man
HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash
BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around. Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking. "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion." Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right. "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said. Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
WCVB
1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
Connecticut man accused of abandoning premature baby on hood of parked vehicle
MANSFIELD, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of abandoning a newborn on the hood of a parked vehicle in March, authorities said. Jorge R. Grados, 41, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday and charged with intentional cruelty to persons and risk of injury to a child, WVIT-TV and CT Insider reported.
State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton
BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man. The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed. According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost...
