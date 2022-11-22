BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around. Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking. "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion." Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right. "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said. Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...

HINGHAM, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO