Hingham, MA

ABC6.com

8 injured in multiple-vehicle crash, police shut down highway for an hour

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police said a multiple-vehicle crash Friday resulted in eight hospitalizations and Interstate 195 being closed for about an hour. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 195 westbound near the Adams Street Overpass in New Bedford. Massachusetts State Police Trooper...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Police looking for suspect in fatal road rage shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (WLNE) — Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Lowell. The shooting happened on Nov. 15 on Maitland Avenue at Chelmsford Street in Lowell. Rafael Garcia-Rey, 21, is accused of shooting and killing Odogwu Ganobi, 26,...
LOWELL, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead

A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
FUN 107

Driver Sought in Fatal Brockton Hit and Run

BROCKTON — Police and prosecutors are asking for the public's help in the search for the driver of a white SUV that was involved in a fatal hit and run crash in Brockton on Monday night. The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office says the vehicle is believed to have...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Fundraiser set up for family of Hingham Apple store crash victim

“With this being a holiday week and Christmas fast approaching, we are asking for any help you can provide to help with funeral arrangements and everyday expenses." An online fundraiser has been created to benefit the family of a man who died Monday after an SUV crashed into an Apple store in Hingham.
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Driver of SUV in Hingham Apple Store crash is 53-year-old man

HINGHAM - Sources tell the WBZ-TV I-Team the driver of the mangled Toyota 4Runner is a 53-year-old Massachusetts man who the district attorney says is with police. The I-Team has also learned the man had an out-of-state drunk driving charge on his record. Sources say reconstructing crashes like this one takes time. They will be trying to determine if it was an accident, a mechanical failure or something else. Sources tell the I-Team the crash is now in the hands of the Massachusetts State Police Collision analysis and reconstruction team. Sources say investigators will use forensic data from...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Witnesses recall chaotic moments after Hingham Apple store crash

BOSTON – The moment an SUV slammed into the Hingham Apple store on Monday, it shook the businesses all around.  Two store managers at the Brandy Melville women's clothing shop next door were left shaking.  "It sounded like an explosion," assistant store manager Shaelin Mason said. "It was like a bomb or something went off, a big explosion."  Her friend and fellow store manager Chloe Murphy said she knew something wasn't right.  "We looked at each other like two deer in the headlights," Murphy said.  Fearing for their own safety, they ran and were the first to see the carnage...
HINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

1 dead, several injured in rollover crash at New Hampshire traffic circle

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person was killed and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at a traffic circle in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
PORTSMOUTH, NH

