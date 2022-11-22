#5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) vs #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) When: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) It is senior night in Devaney and Kenzie Knuckles is not on the court to play against Minnesota. This is going to be emotional. Coach Cook thought his team played in a frenzy last night against Wisconsin in an effort to make up for Knuckles not on the court. The effort was there but execution took a dive as hitters sent balls out of bounds and communication errors left balls falling between two players.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 40 MINUTES AGO