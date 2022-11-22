Read full article on original website
Matt Rhule agrees to Nebraska football deal, becomes new Huskers head coach
The Nebraska Huskers and former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule agreed to a deal. Rhule and the school came to an agreement on a contract to make him the next head coach of Nebraska, the Huskers announced Saturday. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska...
Husker Hour: Matt Rhule Instant Reaction!
Kaleb Henry and Cole Stukenholtz react to the breaking news coaching announcement. Plus a football win over Iowa on a busy Black Friday of Husker sports. You can hear KLIN Husker Hour with Kaleb Henry, Cole Stukenholtz, and Matt McMaster Saturday mornings from 9-10 a.m. on 1400 AM and 99.3 FM KLIN in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Corn Nation
Mickey Joseph Didn’t Perform Miracles But We Should Be Grateful for Him Anyways
“Last time we beat Iowa I wasn’t even a dad yet.” I received that text last night. His sons are seven years old. Mickey Joseph did something last night that the past two Nebraska football coaches have failed to do which was beat Iowa on Black Friday. The...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Volleyball drops a Four Set Match to Wisconsin
Nebraska 1 vs Wisconsin 3- 21-25, 25-21, 21-25, 19-25 Wisconsin captured the Big Ten Championship with the win tonight. Nebraska came to play tonight with strong serve receive passing and tough serving but ran into a Badger block and a high powered offense that were just too much. Nebraska also made errors at critical times that impacted the outcome. Against a talented team like Wisconsin, errors have to be limited.
Corn Nation
Volleyball: #5 Nebraska and #9 Minnesota Face off on an Emotional Senior Night in Devaney
#5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) vs #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) When: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 8 pm. #5 Nebraska (24-4, B1G 16-3) #9 Minnesota (19-8, B1G 14-5) It is senior night in Devaney and Kenzie Knuckles is not on the court to play against Minnesota. This is going to be emotional. Coach Cook thought his team played in a frenzy last night against Wisconsin in an effort to make up for Knuckles not on the court. The effort was there but execution took a dive as hitters sent balls out of bounds and communication errors left balls falling between two players.
Corn Nation
Instant Reaction: Nebraska Beats Iowa 24-17!
Nebraska hangs to BEAT IOWA 24-17 and ruin their season!. When I previewed the game I said the team who made the least mistakes would win. I’m guessing most of you thought - “Nebraska always makes more mistakes than the other team.”. WELL NOT TODAY ZERG. Nebraska’s defense...
Channel 3000
Badgers defeat Nebraska to clinch fourth consecutive Big Ten title
LINCOLN, Neb. — The race for the Big Ten championship is now over, as the third-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team defeated No. 5 Nebraska Friday night to earn the program’s fourth straight conference crown. Unlike the last time the two teams faced off, it wasn’t a sweep for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
2024 QB Daniel Kaelin has a big arm and perfect IQ score
As a junior, Bellevue (Neb.) West quarterback Daniel Kaelin racked up 3,186 passing yards and 36 touchdowns to just seven interceptions, showing off a strong arm, good anticipation, the ability to navigate the pocket and extend plays with accuracy to all levels of the field. Kaelin checks a lot of...
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker allows for a rebooted season
The Nebraska basketball team is coming off its second loss of the season. Coincidentally, it’s the year’s second game against a team with a pulse. It’s also the Huskers second double-digit loss in three games. But, as it turns out, there is a reason for optimism on Friday morning. Derrick Walker is returning to the Huskers.
Corn Nation
Game Thread Of FUN FUN FUN FUN FUN!
First of all, congratulations to Amy Williams who earned her 100th win as the Husker head coach in Nebraska’s previous game vs Texas A&M-Corpus Christi!. Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-2) vs. Mississippi State (4-1) Saturday, November 26, 2022, 12:30 p.m. (CT) Coliseo Roberto Clemente - San Juan, P.R. Live Video: FloHoops.
Volleyball: No. 5 Nebraska hosts No. 3 Wisconsin Tonight
The final weekend of the regular-season begins with a monster match for No. 5 Nebraska volleyball. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin tonight. This is a rematch for the two teams from nearly a month ago when the Badgers earned a sweep in Madison. Nebraska is 24-3 on the season...
Corn Nation
Nebraska 24 Iowa 17 Recap
The Huskers look to be without Luke Reimer today. Marques Buford is also unavailable due to the awful knee injury he suffered last week. Tommi Hill is not on the trip. That means Alante Brown will be back receiving kicks. Mood Check. The Huskers won the toss and deferred. First...
Report: Wisconsin close to removing Jim Leonhard’s interim tag
Jim Leonhard is on the verge of being named the permanent football could at Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported
Corn Nation
Weird Trophy Week Predictions: Huskers at Hawkeyes
Purdue (-10.5) at Indiana. Andy: The Boilermakers will know by kickoff if the Huskers have upset Iowa and given them a shot at their first division championship. I believe Purdue will emerge on top, however I have no idea what their up and down offense will do. Let’s say Boilermakers 31 Hoosiers 26.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Leads Iowa 17-0 At Half
Nebraska 7 - 0 Iowa ran the ball a couple times, gain a first down and punted. Nebraska ran one play from the 13-yard line. Casey Thompson hit Trey Palmer in stride for a 87-yard touchdown. Kaboom!. Nebraska 10 - 0 Nebraska’s defense continued to shut down the Hawkeye offense....
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
Corn Nation
All Things Volleyball- Get Ready for Two Top Ten Match Ups
It is the final week of the volleyball regular season. After this weekend we will know who is in the NCAA field of 64 teams. We already know some of the teams. Sunday, November 27th at 7:30 pm ET, after all the conference matches are played, the complete bracket is reveled on ESPNU.
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
