Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Strongsville city worker named Conservationist of the Year: Strong Points
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – Jennifer Milbrandt, Coordinator of Natural Resources for the City of Strongsville, has been named Conservationist of the Year by the Cuyahoga Soil & Water District. The award cites her extensive knowledge and profound love of trees and urban forestry, and says she “works tirelessly to promote the proper planting and stewardship of urban trees.”
Suburban firefighters volunteer to cover Cleveland Division of Fire for fallen firefighter’s service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
1 taken to hospital after car was found in Lake Erie, Mentor
A person is being hospitalized after their car was discovered in Lake Erie Friday morning.
19th-century Victorian in Ohio City asks $950,000: House of the Week
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio City is one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in Cleveland with century homes on quiet streets, trendy restaurants, bars and shops, plus a historic landmark in the West Side Market. Classic, turn-key Victorians in the heart of the neighborhood don’t hit the market often. That makes 2708 Jay Ave. noteworthy.
wksu.org
Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end
Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
It’s Coventry Holiday Festival time Dec. 10 in Cleveland Heights: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coventry Holiday Festival: The Cleveland Heights Coventry Village Holiday Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The big day will include, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Jingle Bell Shop at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.; meetings with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf; live music; make & take stocking/cookie decorating at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road; a holiday paper making workshop at The Mindful Mix, 1799 Coventry Road (tickets and more info); library storytime with Tricia Springstubb (more info); a Lantern Festival Parade; discounts; and more.
Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
cleveland19.com
700-foot toboggan runs open for season at Cleveland Metroparks reservation in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, OH (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks’ toboggan chutes open on Friday, and no snow is necessary!. The pair of twin toboggan chutes sends riders down a 70-foot vertical drop along 700 feet of ice at speeds of 50 miles per hour. Reservations are required for the season and...
Bridge over I-90 in Rocky River closing for repairs
The city of Rocky River is alerting drivers about a bridge closure early next week.
Tree Hugger
Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm
More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
Seven Hills announces $2.2 million road program for 2023
SEVEN HILLS, Ohio -- Road construction season may have just ended in Northeast Ohio but some communities are already looking ahead to next year. That includes Seven Hills, which just announced a 2023 road program with an engineer’s estimated cost of $2.2 million. “What we’ll do over the next...
Cleveland says goodbye to killed firefighter Johnny Tetrick in emotional funeral service
Johnny Tetrick's loved ones, his fellow firefighters and members of the public are expected to say farewell to the beloved father and tireless public servant on Saturday.
Nearly one year on, 130 school districts’ lawsuit challenging Ohio private school vouchers continues in court
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The state and a coalition over 130 school districts are awaiting a decision by a Franklin County judge on whether a nearly year-old lawsuit challenging Ohio’s private school vouchers will be dismissed or can continue toward trial. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page held...
How did the Buzzard become the mascot of WMMS radio in Cleveland?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was a dark and wet fall evening nearly half a century ago when new WMMS program director John Gorman drove down a depressed Euclid Avenue to his East Cleveland home. Hours before, Gorman and music director/disc jockey Denny Sanders -- two key figures who would play...
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Black bear spotted wandering around NE Ohio
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources tells FOX 8 there is an active, young black bear wandering around Ashtabula County.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
cleveland.com
Former MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros squares off against board over $1.9M in ‘bonuses’: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. After a decade of pushing a new, inclusive vision of healthcare, Akram Boutros was set to step down from MetroHealth System as a Cleveland hero. His tenure at a safety-net hospital was...
