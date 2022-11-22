ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashtabula County, OH

Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History

By Peter Krouse, cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Woman drives car into Lake Erie in Mentor-on-the-Lake, police say

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
It’s Coventry Holiday Festival time Dec. 10 in Cleveland Heights: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Coventry Holiday Festival: The Cleveland Heights Coventry Village Holiday Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10. The big day will include, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., a Jingle Bell Shop at the Grog Shop, 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.; meetings with Santa, the Grinch and Olaf; live music; make & take stocking/cookie decorating at Made Cleveland, 1807 Coventry Road; a holiday paper making workshop at The Mindful Mix, 1799 Coventry Road (tickets and more info); library storytime with Tricia Springstubb (more info); a Lantern Festival Parade; discounts; and more.
Frontier League adding pitch clock to baseball games: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Avon, Ohio – Baseball is my favorite sport, but for many, they find the game slow and often boring. In an effort to increase the action and reduce the down time in Frontier League games, league officials recently announced adding a pitch clock in all ballparks (including Mercy Health Stadium, home of the Lake Erie Crushers) for the 2023 season.
Tree Hugger

Horses, Goats Rescued From Mounds of Filth on Ohio Farm

More than two dozen horses, goats, dogs, and cats are being treated by veterinarians and receiving care after being rescued from a farm in Ashland County, Ohio. Investigators removed the animals from a rural property after being alerted to an alleged case of mistreatment. Horses and goats were found in filthy stalls, sometimes standing on piles of manure several feet high.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
