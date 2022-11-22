Stunning Ashtabula County waterfalls part of 14.5-acre acquisition by Cleveland Museum of Natural History

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio – Police and the city’s fire department saved a woman who drove her car into Lake Erie on Friday morning. The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Police and fire units responded to Twilight Drive, near Mentor Beach Park, for calls that a vehicle was in the lake. Police discovered a woman’s vehicle went through a guardrail and traveled down a steep embankment before it entered the water, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO