Hoban vs. Massillon rematch alone won’t satisfy either team: OHSAA football Division II state semifinal preview

Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO