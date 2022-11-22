Hoban vs. Massillon rematch alone won’t satisfy either team: OHSAA football Division II state semifinal preview

Read full article on original website
Where to find the best Italian food in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling, Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair named Ohio Mr. Football finalists
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA and Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association have announced the finalists for the 36th Ohio Mr. Football Award. Cleveland Heights’ Darreon Fair and Archbishop Hoban’s Lamar Sperling have been named finalists for the state’s most prestigious award. Medina’s Drew Allar, last season’s winner, was the first area winner since Wadsworth’s Joey Baughman in 2017.
Who can stop Lutheran East? OHSAA Division III boys basketball season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lutheran East found itself on the wrong end of Cincinnati Taft’s “revenge tour” when they met in Dayton during the OHSAA Division III state semifinals. Now, Lutheran East is looking to claim the top mantle in Division III with most of its roster...
Cleveland.com Top 25: St. Ignatius opens 2022-23 boys basketball season at No. 1
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Northeast Ohio sent six boys basketball teams to Dayton last season for the OHSAA state championships. The area is among Ohio’s deepest, and that is no different now.
whbc.com
Massillon vs Hoban: Winner Goes for a State Championship
Designated home team listed first. Pairings shown with overall won-lost record. Division II – both games Friday, 7 p.m. Massillon Washington (12-1) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (13-1) at University of Akron InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field – Hear it LIVE on 1480 WHBC and Mix 94.1 plus on whbc.com and whbcsports.com.
Follow the Patriots’ example and relocate Browns stadium south of Cleveland
Deliberations on where to locate Cleveland’s football stadium (”Majority of Greater Clevelanders want stadium to stay put,” Nov. 23) should include the “Foxborough example” where the then-Boston Patriots chose a central location that not only involved a name change to New England but also widened the fan base by giving the region a team. The abundance of land at the new location also led to a massive, profitable entertainment complex at the stadium.
Browns linebackers Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki looking forward to facing Tom Brady
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah didn’t realize quite how old Tom Brady is. “How old is he exactly?” Owusu-Koramoah asked, sitting in the locker room on Wednesday.
Drafting Thanksgiving foods and an Orange and Brown Talk classic: The ‘Draft Day’ rewatch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Happy Thanksgiving from the Orange and Brown Talk Podcast! We’ve got a special edition podcast for you this holiday. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe start off our Thanksgiving Day podcast by drafting Thanksgiving Day foods. We go through our favorite things to put on our plates draft-style.
cleveland.com
Snow tube through Hall of Fame Stadium goal post at new Winter Blitz event in Canton
CANTON, Ohio – Always wanted to go careening through a football goal post? You’ll get your chance next month in Canton, host of the inaugural Winter Blitz event, which includes snow tubing through the goal post at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Other activities at the Hall...
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers: Live updates as Cleveland goes for its 4th straight win
CLEVELAND, Ohio --The Cavaliers are going for their fourth win in a row as they host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. EDT. A win would close out a perfect four-game homestand for the Cavaliers (11-6), whose win streak has come on the heels of a five-game losing streak.
Browns preparing for Jacoby Brissett’s final start: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett will start for the final time on Sunday against the Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Deshaun Watson is set to return against the Texans in Week 13, marking the end of Brissett’s time as the starting quarterback. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and...
Jacoby Brissett has done more than his share this season, and has proven he’s an NFL starter: Mary Kay Cabot
BEREA, Ohio -- Jacoby Brissett, heading into his final start of the season Sunday against the Bucs before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-games suspension next week in Houston, doesn’t want anyone making a fuss over the job he’s done this season. “It’s like, ‘Am I not supposed...
How local malls are trying to compete with online shopping: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Holidays give meaning to our lives by marking time, building family bonds and connecting us to our community. They unite us when politics divide. And they shine a bright light when life may feel monotonous.
Police report details Cleveland Browns field incident
Cleveland police released new details on Thursday about an incident at Browns stadium that left the field damaged.
Donovan Mitchell thrives behind defense as Cavaliers capture 4th straight victory: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell continues to give the Cavaliers a lot to be thankful for as he guided Cleveland to its fourth straight victory, downing Portland, 114-96, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. The Cavaliers also improved to 8-1 at home, sweeping their four-game homestand. Cleveland built up...
Are there any abandoned places in Akron?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Akron to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
‘I just feel like his feel is elite’ - What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Chauncey Billups can see it. The fans might not see it, even some players might not see it, but the great ones, they see it. What Billups - a 2004 NBA champion and the Portland Trail Blazers head coach - sees is Darius Garland’s unique ability to adapt and control the game. His vision, his awareness, his feel.
Kevin Love won’t play Wednesday vs. Portland Trail Blazers; pain tolerance key with fractured thumb
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love will not play in Wednesday’s Pre-Thanksgiving matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Love, who returned from a one-game absence due to a hairline fracture in his right thumb, is not only dealing with continued discomfort tied to that injury but is also under the weather, which kept him from participating in the team’s early-morning shootaround at Cleveland Clinic Courts.
Donovan Mitchell owes Evan Mobley fancy dinner for robbing him of double-double
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was Monday night, more than 30 minutes after the Cleveland Cavaliers’ double-digit win over the Atlanta Hawks -- perhaps their most complete victory and a bit of vengeance for the team that ended Cleveland’s dream season six months earlier. There were smiles and jokes....
Cleveland.com news quiz, 2022 Thanksgiving edition
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s been a long time since the Pilgrims celebrated what is commonly acknowledged as the first Thanksgiving in ... what year was that? And where was it? And what was on the menu?. Think you know? Then take a shot at the cleveland.com news quiz,...
BW’s Cancian selected for Rugby Foundation Award; Mount Union students in holiday festival
Baldwin Wallace University student-athlete, Molly Cancian of Brunswick was selected as a recipient of the 2022 15 Under 30 Award from the US Women’s Rugby Foundation. The U.S. Women’s Rugby Foundation announced the winners of the 15 Under 30 Award. USWRF created the annual award to highlight those who exemplify the best qualities of rugby and bring those qualities to the field, to their teams, to the sport, and to local and global communities.
