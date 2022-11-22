Rochester Police have identified the city man fatally shot early Saturday morning on the east side.

Police responded to a house on Lochner Place at about 3:00 a.m. in response to a shot spotter activation. Officers found Alexis Mercedes, age 35, inside the house with at least one gunshot wound. First responders attempted life-saving measures but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators said that an "after-hours party," may have occurred at the house, but they were still trying to determine what led to the shooting while people gathered inside the house.

Lochner Place is off Portland Avenue just one block south of Clifford Avenue.

According to RPD's open data portal , the killing marked the 73rd homicide in Rochester this year.

RPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the murder and asks anybody with information to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Police identify man killed in Rochester's 73rd homicide of 2022