petapixel.com

Photographer Aims to Capture Her ‘Wild Soul’ in Evocative Self Portraits

With picturesque backdrops of sweeping landscapes and other transcendental expressions of the wilderness, photographer Anna Heimkreiter aims to capture a portion of her personhood or rather ‘wild soul’ through the lens of a Sony Alpha 7 III. Heimkreiter is an avid traveler and, through her globetrotting, has garnered...
Time Out Global

These spellbinding shots triumphed at the Natural Landscape Photography Awards

Just look at that. Who needs paintings or imagination when nature alone can provide something as beautiful as the above snap? And that’s exactly the point of the Natural Landscape Photography Awards, which are designed to celebrate nature photographs at their most realistic and unaltered. The NLPA has only...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
hypebeast.com

Largely Forgotten Painting Turns Out to Be Genuine Artwork by Rembrandt

For years, experts at The Hague’s Museum Bredius dismissed an oil painting for a true piece by Rembrandt, thinking that it was merely produced by a follower of the Dutch master. First reported by The Guardian, Johanneke Verhave, along with fellow researcher, Jeroen Giltaij, who serves as the chief...
The Atlantic

Ghost Stories for Nonbelievers

This is an edition of The Wonder Reader, a newsletter in which our editors recommend a set of stories to spark your curiosity and fill you with delight. Sign up here to get it every Saturday morning. In December of 1908, the writer and Presbyterian minister Frank Crane published an...
petapixel.com

Photographer Uses Drone to Capture Ultra-Rare Full Circle Rainbow

A photographer captured an ultra-rare full circle rainbow by using a drone to take multiple photos which were later stitched together. Nick Sidle was up at the crack of dawn on Saturday in the Scottish Highlands when he encountered the beautiful rainbow. However, Sidle tells PetaPixel that he didn’t realize...
San Antonio Report

An artist, a canvas, and a living portrait of Thanksgiving

The eyes belong to a warrior princess, protective and piercing. Dreadlocks fall from a crown of dark hair, framing strength and beauty. A tailored haori jacket hugs confident shoulders. A katana extends from a sure grip, Japanese weaponry in the hand of an African American sentry. The woman stands in...
petapixel.com

Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time

The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
ARTnews

Two Climate Protesters Scribble Ink on Andy Warhol Campbell Soup Prints at National Gallery of Australia

Two climate activists scrawled blue ink across a series of Andy Warhol screen prints at the National Gallery of Australia in Canberra, Australia this week to raise awareness of the country’s fossil fuel subsidies. Images and video of the protest posted to social media show the two activists also trying to glue their hands to the famous print series titled Campbell’s Soup I, which is framed and under glass. A press release from Stop Fossil Fuels Subsidies, which is part of A22 Network, a coalition of civil resistance organizations, said the protest was aimed at ending the Australian government’s financial support...
SFGate

‘Wednesday’ Production Designer Explains Inspiration and Process Behind the Stained Glass, Romanian Forest and Shrunken Head

From the 1960s sitcom to the Barry Sonnenfeld films to MGM’s animated iterations, “The Addams Family” has been a ripe property for adaptation over the decades. But when preparing for “Wednesday,” Tim Burton’s live-action Netflix series that focuses on the family’s woeful teenage daughter, production designer Mark Scruton turned away from screens and referenced the original source material.
petapixel.com

Magnetic ‘Dark Matter’ Photo Series Looks Like CGI, But Isn’t

In an artful blending of science and photography, Zac Henderson’s abstract photo series Dark Matter III features mixed textures, vibrant colors, and intriguing angles. Reminiscent of computer-gerated imagery (CGI) and inspired by particle physics, the photographer’s images not only aim to playfully trick the eye but kindle the imagination.
Nick Summers - Explorer

Are Ghosts Really Real?

I am a paranormal investigator and urban explorer. I travel to abandoned places and even haunted places too. I have been on this quest to answer the question of the afterlife. Are ghost really real? I’ve seen and experienced things that can not be explained. Which lead me to investigating the paranormal. What I have captured on camera is beyond mind blowing. Down right scary. Have you ever witness something that’s unexplainable? Seen things out of the corner of your eye? Heard sounds or voices from no where? My best and most unexplainable evidence I’ve captured on camera is in this video I made Here.
newyorkalmanack.com

Harvey Silver’s Portraits of 1960s and 1970s America Going On Exhibit

Harvey Silver’s photography on exhibit at the EV Gallery is a time capsule of a young man starting in the late 1960s documenting America in a period of unprecedented historical change. Harvey photographed the counter-culture, artistic happenings and the anti-war movement, portraying people, streets and the styles that characterized New York City and the country in that revolutionary time. Shot in 35mm black & white and color, Harvey’s photographs capture the era in a uniquely artistic and definitive way.
