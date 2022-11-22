State police identify Worcester man killed in crash on I-495 in Bolton

BOLTON ― State police are investigating a crash on Interstate 495 that claimed the life of a Worcester man.

The crash, in the northbound lanes near the Route 117 exit, occurred about 10:30 a.m. Monday. Extensive backups followed.

According to state police, the preliminary investigation shows that the driver of a Toyota Camry lost control of her vehicle and cut into another travel line. The Camry struck a Lexus driven by Randy Adonoo, 31, of Worcester. The Lexus swerved into the median and overturned.

Adonoo did not survive the crash, police said.

The driver of the Camry was a 30-year-old Chicopee resident. Her vehicle also overturned, police said. Authorities did not detail the extent of her injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Part of the highway was blocked for nearly three hours.

