BLACKSBURG – The Virginia Tech volleyball team is set for its home finale on Friday, taking on Notre Dame at 1 p.m. The Hokies look to close the 2023 season on a high note. The Hokies fell 3-1 in South Bend on Oct. 16 earlier this season. Ava Francis finished with 10 kills on the day to lead the Hokies offense. Defensively, Tech had three players reach double figures in digs, including Maddie Slagle's 14, 12 from Logan Mosley, and 10 more from Hanna Borer. Borer also recorded another double-double, adding 30 assists. From the front row, Cara Lewis contributed nine blocks and Sydney Petersen added six rejections, as the Hokies led the Irish in total blocks with 14 in the match.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO