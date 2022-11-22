Watch What Happens When 9 Puppies Race At Halftime Of Indiana Pacers Game

A puppy race at halftime of the Indiana Pacers game on Monday didn’t go as planned. (Watch the video below.)

Like anything involving puppies ever does.

Nine dogs lined up for the competition. Nine basically did nothing. But they looked adorable doing it!

All the cute cajoling, gentle nudges and even a demonstration of how to proceed on all fours by the Pacers mascot Boomer wouldn’t work.

They got carried to the finish line.

So they didn’t run. But they were a delight in their little jerseys.

The Pacers defeated the Orlando Magic.

Hopefully, these little doggies will land in their forever homes soon. That would be a win-win.