ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

TR Morning Briefs: 11/22/2022

By Staff
Tallahassee Reports
Tallahassee Reports
 4 days ago

Local News

Taylor Biro, a Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member, publically addresses her “abolish the police” ideology , calling herself an “abolitionist.”

TPD is investigating a stabbing incident that took place around 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West Georgia Street. The suspect asked the victim for money, but the victim denied the request and the suspect promptly used a knife and stabbed the victim. The man is expected to survive as he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified but no arrests have yet been made.

Florida News

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide nearly $30 billion in disaster relief for Florida, and Puerto Rico. Congress has to pass a spending bill by December 16 and Biden is asking for the relief money after touring parts of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Congressional Republicans , and even non-Floridians, are thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his effort in the grand scheme of the 2022 midterms for helping flip the House back to the GOP. Congressman Vern Buchanan from Florida’s 16th Congressional District said, “Republicans in Congress owe a big thank you to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose insistence on redrawing the state’s congressional districts led to a four-seat pickup in the U.S. House on Tuesday,” Buchanan concluded is remarks by saying that the GOP gains in the House would have been even less pronounced without Florida.

Sports News

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award given to the nation’s best assistant coach. The Noles’ offense is statistically the best in the ACC with an average of 217 rushing yards per game and averaging 473 in total yards per game. FSU’s offense also is consistently rated as in the top 20 in most offensive production categories.

Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has become the first ACC student-athlete ever to sweep the league’s weekly awards in consecutive weeks. In recent wins, Latson averaged over 26 points per game over Houston and the Florida Gators. She leads the nation in total points production and fifth in the country in points per game average. FSU is competing in the Cancun Challenge this week with their first game against Oklahoma State on Thanksgiving morning at 11:00 a.m.

Florida State men’s basketball got their first win of the season last night defeating Mercer 81-72. Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points and Matthew Cleveland totaled 18.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commission Discusses State & Federal Legislative Priorities

Below are the news briefs from the Leon County Commission 2023 State & Federal Legislative Priorities Workshop that took place on October 25, 2022. The team of legislative advocates provided five projects to the county commission that they are specifically requesting for line-item funding from the state legislature including: $500,000 for backup generators at libraries […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
Tallahassee Reports

PBA Calls for “Immediate Removal” of Tallahassee Police Review Board Member

Following a story by Tallahassee Reports, the Florida PBA Big Bend Chapter is calling for the removal of Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member Taylor Biro for “promoting an inappropriate, incendiary, and anti-police message at a recent CPRB meeting.” Chapter President Richard Murphy, in a press release, provided below, stated: “It is deeply disturbing that […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Briefs: November 9, 2022

Below are the news briefs from the Tallahassee City Commission meeting that took place on November 9, 2022.__ The city commission heard a presentation from Dwight Floyd, Independent Ethics Officer, from the Independent Ethics Board regarding the 2022 Annual Report. The full presentation from Floyd can be viewed here and the official annual report can […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

NE Tallahassee Propels Dailey to Decisive Victory

A look at the numbers behind the race for Tallahassee mayor shows that voters in Northeast Tallahassee selected Mayor Daily at much higher rates than voters in other parts of Tallahassee. An analysis of unofficial results provided by the Leon County Supervisor of Elections shows that Dailey received 9,011 votes in precincts located in District […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

The Walt Disney Company Announces Million Dollar Grant to FAMU

Walt Disney Company announced a donation of 1 million dollars to Florida A&M University (FAMU) School of Journalism and Graphic Communication (SJGC) on October 28th. According to The Walt Disney Company, the $1-million investment is part of Disney’s mission to provide more equitable access to marginalized voices that have been historically underrepresented across the journalism, […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee, FL
588
Followers
275
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

TallahasseeReports.com is a news website that publishes watchdog reports on local & state government, politics, consumer affairs, business and public policy.

 http://www.tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy