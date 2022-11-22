TR Morning Briefs: 11/22/2022

Local News

Taylor Biro, a Tallahassee Citizens Police Review Board member, publically addresses her “abolish the police” ideology , calling herself an “abolitionist.”

TPD is investigating a stabbing incident that took place around 1:30 a.m. on the 400 block of West Georgia Street. The suspect asked the victim for money, but the victim denied the request and the suspect promptly used a knife and stabbed the victim. The man is expected to survive as he sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect has been identified but no arrests have yet been made.

Florida News

President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide nearly $30 billion in disaster relief for Florida, and Puerto Rico. Congress has to pass a spending bill by December 16 and Biden is asking for the relief money after touring parts of Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Congressional Republicans , and even non-Floridians, are thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis for his effort in the grand scheme of the 2022 midterms for helping flip the House back to the GOP. Congressman Vern Buchanan from Florida’s 16th Congressional District said, “Republicans in Congress owe a big thank you to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose insistence on redrawing the state’s congressional districts led to a four-seat pickup in the U.S. House on Tuesday,” Buchanan concluded is remarks by saying that the GOP gains in the House would have been even less pronounced without Florida.

Sports News

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins is one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award given to the nation’s best assistant coach. The Noles’ offense is statistically the best in the ACC with an average of 217 rushing yards per game and averaging 473 in total yards per game. FSU’s offense also is consistently rated as in the top 20 in most offensive production categories.

Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has become the first ACC student-athlete ever to sweep the league’s weekly awards in consecutive weeks. In recent wins, Latson averaged over 26 points per game over Houston and the Florida Gators. She leads the nation in total points production and fifth in the country in points per game average. FSU is competing in the Cancun Challenge this week with their first game against Oklahoma State on Thanksgiving morning at 11:00 a.m.

Florida State men’s basketball got their first win of the season last night defeating Mercer 81-72. Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points and Matthew Cleveland totaled 18.