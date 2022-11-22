ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Metaverse is a risk to human social skills, Abba Voyage producer tells MPs

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sDL6q_0jJpe3CG00

The metaverse is a concern because it will encourage more screen time and damage human connections, the producer of the Abba Voyage show told MPs.

Svana Gisla told the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee the technology “scares” her and does not represent an obvious improvement on digital experiences.

She told MPs Abba Voyage, a physical concert featuring four 3D digital versions of the group’s younger selves singing and dancing to some of their hits, was purposely designed to be a large group experience rather than a fully virtual or digital streaming event on mobile devices or headsets.

The metaverse scares me in that way because I feel like just because the technology is available doesn't mean we have to use it

The concert takes place in a purpose-built 3,000 seater arena in east London.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has branded the metaverse – a virtual world accessed via virtual reality headsets where users can access all their essential services as well as work and socialise with others around the world – the future of the internet.

But Ms Gisla said group experiences are more natural for humans as “we are pack animals” and, because of the rise of technology and mobile devices, “it’s only very recently that we’ve been encouraged not to be”.

“The metaverse scares me in that way because I feel like just because the technology is available doesn’t mean we have to use it,” she said.

“It doesn’t mean it’s good for us, it doesn’t mean it’s improving anything, and I don’t see any improvement in putting (in) more screens and getting our younger generations to dive deeper into the loneliness of being inside a screen all day. That’s just my personal take on it.”

We like human emotion and we worry and I worry that, with technology, it's made us very insular. It's a very lonely existence to live with technology. It's actually made to separate people and connect them one-to-one with a device

“We made the choice not to go digital with this show. We had lots and lots of people telling us we were mad to be spending all this money and creating the show for people to have to travel to a location 3,000 at a time to experience it,” Ms Gisla said.

“They didn’t understand why we weren’t showing millions of people around the world. But the answer to that, for us, was very simple – we wanted an emotional experience.

“We like human emotion and we worry and I worry that, with technology, it’s made us very insular. It’s a very lonely existence to live with technology. It’s actually made to separate people and connect them one-to-one with a device.

“We see it in our children, we see it in our grandchildren – their social skills are not there and the interactive, emotional experience of being with people and experiencing things is getting lost.”

Ms Gisla said photography and filming are banned at Abba Voyage because the show wants its audience to be “present” and to remind them “you can experience things without putting your phone in front of your eyes”.

“Things do happen if you don’t post them on Instagram. They still happened,” she said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

Rob Burrow criticises ‘stupid’ Government over MND funding

Rob Burrow has criticised the “stupid” Government over funding for those with motor neurone disease, as he paid tribute to rugby player Doddie Weir following his death. The former Leeds and Great Britain scrum-half, who is now confined to a wheelchair because of the disease, praised Weir for his work in helping to raise funds for MND research, calling him a “friendly giraffe”.
newschain

Karl Robinson says improving Oxford ‘a bit more like ourselves’ after Exeter win

Oxford boss Karl Robinson felt his team were “a bit more like ourselves” as they beat Exeter 4-1 to march into the third round of the FA Cup. Billy Bodin scored twice in the final 11 minutes with Matty Taylor and Cameron Brannagan also on target as improving Oxford stretched their unbeaten run to eight league and cup games.
newschain

Charlton boss Ben Garner criticises assistant referee as Stockport steal replay

Charlton manager Ben Garner accused the assistant referee of “guessing” for the Stockport corner which helped them draw 2-2 and set up an FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park. The League Two visitors were heading out until the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time but then substitute Myles Hippolyte guided a deft header past Ashley Maynard-Brewer from Macauley Southam-Hales’ corner.
newschain

Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury players for passing Peterborough test

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill praised his players for withstanding a second-half onslaught from Peterborough as the club reached the FA Cup third round for a sixth successive season following a 3-1 victory. Tom Bayliss opened the scoring for the Shrews before Kwane Poku levelled for Posh. Further home efforts from...
newschain

Europe works to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on

European officials are working to help Ukraine stay warm and keep functioning through the bitter winter months – pledging to send more support to mitigate the Russian military’s efforts to turn off the heat and lights. Nine months after Russia invaded its neighbour, the Kremlin’s forces have zeroed...
newschain

Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city

Hundreds of civilians on Saturday streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The escape of hundreds from the city came as the country paid homage to the millions of Ukrainians who died in a Stalin-era famine, and sought to ensure that Russia’s war in Ukraine does not deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports.
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Lionel Messi sparks Argentina as win over Mexico keeps World Cup hopes alive

Argentina’s World Cup flame flickered on as moments of class from Lionel Messi and substitute Enzo Fernandez settled a bad-tempered clash against Mexico. The South Americans, who were among the pre-tournament favourites, suffered a shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday but brought themselves back into last-16 contention with victory at the Lusail Stadium.
newschain

Landslide leaves up to a dozen missing on Italian island

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides on the southern Italian island of Ischia, collapsing buildings and leaving as many as 12 people missing. Italy’s interior minister said no deaths had yet been confirmed, appearing to contradict an early announcement by another senior politician. “At the moment there are no confirmed...
newschain

Oscar winning Flashdance and Fame singer Irene Cara dies aged 63

Oscar and Grammy winning musician Irene Cara has died at the age of 63, her publicist has said. Cara was best known for singing and co-writing the track Flashdance… What A Feeling, for which she won an Academy Award as well as two Grammy Awards. She also portrayed the...
FLORIDA STATE
newschain

Man charged with murders of mother and two children who died after flat fire

A man has been charged with the murders of a mother and two children, aged three and one, who died following a flat fire in Nottingham. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, and her daughters Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh all died from smoke inhalation following a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, on Sunday.
newschain

Alvechurch boss Ian Long proud but disappointed after FA Cup run ends

Alvechurch boss Ian Long was left feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment after the Southern League Premier side saw their FA Cup journey brought to an end by Forest Green. Rovers booked their place in the FA Cup third-round draw as former Alvechurch striker Josh March played a decisive...
newschain

James Maddison returns to England training after knee problem

James Maddison returned to England training on Saturday following rehabilitation on a knee injury. The 26-year-old was unavailable for the 6-2 win against Iran and 0-0 draw with the United States due to the issue that led to his first-half substitution in Leicester’s final match before the World Cup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy