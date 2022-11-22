ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach

A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Elon Musk says he will support Florida's DeSantis if he runs for president

Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president. DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

Several Georgia deputies were charged and arrested after they were caught on video brutally beating up an inmate back in September. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on what authorities are saying regarding the launch of the investigation. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing to watch. Nov. 24, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Pennsylvania man arrested after TSA found a loaded gun in his bag at Newark Airport

Police said they arrested a man on Thursday after TSA officers stopped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. TSA officers detected the 9mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, in the traveler's bag on Thanksgiving. The man, a Pennsylvania resident, is the third person this month to be arrested at the airport after TSA found guns in their bags, authorities said.
NEWARK, NJ
NBC News

New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana

New York has approved the first licenses to sell recreational marijuana, however, of more than 900 applications the state received only 36 were approved. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how the issue is currently tied up in the courts due to a federal judge stopping license approval in certain parts of New York. Nov. 25, 2022.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Minnesota

The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.  Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

545K+
Followers
61K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy