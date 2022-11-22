Read full article on original website
Judge to decide on Florida face-biter insanity plea
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A former college student who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face finally goes on trial Monday, with a judge deciding whether he goes to prison for life or to a mental hospital.
Trunk from 1930s mysteriously washes ashore on Florida beach
A nearly century-old steamer trunk mysteriously washed ashore on a Florida beach, the National Park Service said, more than a week after Hurricane Nicole wreaked havoc on the state's shoreline.In a Facebook post, Fort Matanzas National Monument said park staff were alerted to a "suspicious package" found on the beach and went to investigate. While "nothing of interest" was found inside the trunk, the park called it a "unique piece of history.""What we found today is a Vintage 1930s Steamer Trunk," the park said. "It is a brand called 'NEVERBREAK Trunks.' Manufactured By: L. Goldsmith & Son of Newark New...
Lawsuit looms over tiny rare fish in drought-stricken West
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Conservationists have notified U.S. wildlife officials that they will sue over delinquent decisions related to protections for two rare fish species that are threatened by groundwater pumping in the drought-stricken West. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a formal notice of intent to sue the...
Missouri 19-year-old can't watch her father's execution, judge rules
A 19-year-old Missouri woman can't be a witness to her father's execution after a judge ruled Friday that a state law barring her from being present because of her age is constitutional. The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit this week on behalf of Khorry Ramey asking a federal...
Elon Musk says he will support Florida's DeSantis if he runs for president
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Friday he would support Ron DeSantis in 2024 if the Florida governor, who recently coasted to a second term, were to run for president. DeSantis earlier this month defeated Democratic opponent Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points to be re-elected as Florida governor and cemented himself as the Republican Party’s top rising star.
Officials obtain arrest warrant in death of 25-year-old Shanquella Robinson
Mexican authorities announced a break in the case of the mysterious death of a North Carolina woman in Cabo San Lucas. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on how questions still remain as new evidence suggests she may have been attacked before her death. Nov. 26, 2022.
Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate
Several Georgia deputies were charged and arrested after they were caught on video brutally beating up an inmate back in September. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on what authorities are saying regarding the launch of the investigation. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing to watch. Nov. 24, 2022.
Pennsylvania man arrested after TSA found a loaded gun in his bag at Newark Airport
Police said they arrested a man on Thursday after TSA officers stopped him with a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Newark Liberty International Airport. TSA officers detected the 9mm handgun loaded with 13 bullets, including one in the chamber, in the traveler's bag on Thanksgiving. The man, a Pennsylvania resident, is the third person this month to be arrested at the airport after TSA found guns in their bags, authorities said.
New York approves first licenses to sell legal marijuana
New York has approved the first licenses to sell recreational marijuana, however, of more than 900 applications the state received only 36 were approved. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah reports on how the issue is currently tied up in the courts due to a federal judge stopping license approval in certain parts of New York. Nov. 25, 2022.
Georgia court upholding Saturday early voting is a ‘big win for Warnock’: AJC reporter
The Georgia Supreme Court rejected the Republican party’s bid to prevent early voting on Saturday — the only Saturday Georgia voters will be able to cast an early ballot ahead of the runoffs. Atlanta Journal-Constitution Political Reporter Greg Bluestein discusses the implications of the court’s ruling.Nov. 25, 2022.
‘F---ing nightmare’: Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump distanced himself Friday from a pre-Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, claiming he didn’t know the identity of the far-right activist who was unexpectedly brought along with the rapper. “This past...
Couple 'shocked' after mom gives birth on Maryland interstate
A Maryland couple had a Thanksgiving surprise as their baby was born along Interstate 270 when they were driving to the hospital. WRC’s Dominque Moody reports.Nov. 25, 2022.
President Biden says he will continue to push for an assault weapons ban, red flag laws
The shootings in Colorado and Virginia are reigniting debate around gun rights. President Biden said on Thursday that he will seek to pass an assault weapons ban in Congress during the lame duck session.Nov. 25, 2022.
The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ready to binge watch the 10th season of EagleCam?The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the beloved livestream will return Thursday for its 10th year, which coincides with Give to the Max Day.The female bald eagle who has lived in the nest since the spring of 2019 has "accepted a new mate into her territory." The previous resident female lived in the nest for at least a decade. Government agencies like the DNR can't participate in Give to the Max Day, but you can still donate to help fund EagleCam and help wildlife management and research in the state. Click here to help.The Reinvest in Minnesota fund will double-match all donations.
E. Jean Carroll, writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape, files new lawsuit
NEW YORK — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer filed...
Three mermaids in California save scuba diver from drowning: 'Not just pretty tails and smiles'
Mermaid enthusiasts Elle Jimenez, Elaina Garcia and Great Chin Burger rescued a scuba diver who lost consciousness as he neared the water's surface in Catalina Island, California.
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
The mystery of the buried car in a California mansion might have been solved
The mystery behind the buried car found behind a $15 million mansion in California after being hidden for more than 30 years could have been solved. Since it was reported by workers doing a restoration in late October, the car has perplexed investigators. The car was packed with sacks of leftover concrete.
