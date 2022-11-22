ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi State at Ole Miss odds, picks and predictions

By Dominick Petrillo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07c274_0jJpdTmS00

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-4, 3-4 SEC) travel to Oxford to take on the No. 19 Ole Miss Rebels (8-3, 4-3) Thursday at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Rankings courtesy of AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY sports

Ole Miss once had hopes of a trip to the conference championship in Atlanta. But after a 30-24 loss to Alabama, Lane Kiffin and the Rebels looked deflated against the Arkansas Razorbacks last Saturday and lost 42-27 in a game they were a 1-point favorite. Ole Miss has been playing without RB Zack Evans and his absence is missed by the offense and QB Jackson Dart.

The Bulldogs come into this Egg Bowl game after trouncing East Tennessee State 56-7 and covering the 40-point spread. They will look to get to 8 wins in a tough SEC West for the 1st time under coach Mike Leach while also beating their hated rival Ole Miss in the process.

Ole Miss won the last matchup 31-21 in 2021 and leads the all-time series 55-29-4.

Stream select live college football games and full replays: Get ESPN+

Mississippi State at Ole Miss odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mississippi State +110 (bet $100 to win $110) | Ole Miss -130 (bet $130 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Mississippi State +2 (-110) | Ole Miss -2 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 59 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Mississippi State at Ole Miss picks and predictions

Prediction

Mississippi State 42, Ole Miss 31

MISSISSIPPI STATE +110.

The Bulldogs come into this game seeking to aenge the 31-21 loss from last season while the Rebels come in deflated. Although the Rebels are favored and at home, the Bulldogs have the momentum. Mississippi State +110 is my bet in this game.

PASS.

With the feeling Mississippi State will win, I would rather take the +110 ML then the +2 (-110). If the Bulldogs cover this spread, they will also win. Therefor, do not waste time with the spread. Just stick with the Bulldogs ML.

BET OVER 59 (-112).

Ole Miss has a terrible defense. This does not bode well for a team playing Leach and the air raid offense.

Kiffin has played all season wanting to run the ball to win. With Evans out, he has been unable to in recent weeks. This allowed Arkansas to be able to put up 42 points just a week after being held to 10 by LSU.

The Bulldogs come in after scoring 56 against ETSU Saturday and getting to 40 in this game should not be to much of a challenge. Over 59 (-112) is my favorite play in this game.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Want action on this game or any other NCAA football matchup? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Dominick Petrillo on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

College sports coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Michigan State / Nebraska / North Carolina / Notre Dame / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Tennessee / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin / College Football News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi St. on today? Time, TV schedule for 2022 Egg Bowl rivalry game

No. 20 Ole Miss and Mississippi State will continue their tradition of playing the most intense game of family football in Thanksgiving history. The Egg Bowl rivalry between the Rebels and Bulldogs can be claimed as the most vitriolic in all of college sports, and that likely won't change when Mike Leach and Co. travel to Oxford, Miss. to take on Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss squad. Rankings and records don't matter when these teams meet.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Goal-Line Stand for the Ages: The 1992 Egg Bowl

This article marking the 30th anniversary of the 1992 Ole Miss victory over Mississippi State (17 -10) is being reprinted in memory of the “Rowdies” of the south end zone of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium: Willie Morris, David Sansing, Ron Borne, Barry Hannah, and Dean Faulkner Wells. –Larry Wells. It...
OXFORD, MS
atozsports.com

If latest Lane Kiffin rumor is true, his reputation will be tarnished forever

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin has spent over a decade working to change his reputation from a job hopper to someone you can count on. And all of the work he did — from toiling away quietly as an assistant at Alabama to becoming the head coach at Ole Miss and showing humility — might have been undone this week.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Kiffin talks to team amid Auburn rumors

OXFORD – With rumors running rampant about a possible move to Auburn, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reportedly spoke to his team Tuesday to assure them that he has not taken a job at any other school. All this, coming roughly 48 hours before the Rebels take the field against Mississippi State in the annual […]
OXFORD, MS
Starkville Daily News

Changes coming to the Starkville Daily News

With over one hundred years of history in the city, the Starkville Daily News has continuously evolved over many years to meet the needs of the Starkville community. In 2022, the Starkville Daily News made another change by bringing on Wendi McMinn Dorsey as the paper’s Consumer Sales Director. Dorsey hopes that her leadership will impact the paper in many ways, including providing the paper’s readers with an extra level of transparency.
STARKVILLE, MS
yalnews.com

Looking Back In Yalobusha History

Local members of the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, CIO, unanimously ratified an agreement Saturday, Nov. 22, 1952, reached in St. Louis between the union and Rice-Stix Dry Goods Co. The agreement, which was to run to Oct. 1, 1954, gave blanket wage increases to all production personnel of five...
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
panolian.com

Robert Kevin Hodges, 52

On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Robert Kevin Hodges, of Charleston, passed away at the age of 52. He had been a patient at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, MS for an extended period of time. Kevin was born August 4, 1970, to Griffin Hodges, (now deceased), and Wanda Robinson Ivy...
CHARLESTON, MS
Daily Mississippian

The importance of fashion in Ole Miss’ queer community

Entering the world of fashion can feel like being immersed into a fantasy: providing a sense of escape and community. This is especially true for members of the LGBTQ+ community, who have spent centuries being. repressed from expressing their true identities. Numerous students from the University. of Mississippi enjoy escaping...
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy