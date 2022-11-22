ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better Buy: Tesla vs. Rivian

By Parkev Tatevosian, CFA
In this video, I pit Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) , the industry veteran, against the up-and-comer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) to determine which EV stock is the better buy right now.

*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Nov. 19, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 21, 2022.

Parkev Tatevosian, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through fool.com/parkev , he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

