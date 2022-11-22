Read full article on original website
korncountry.com
SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
korncountry.com
Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
wbiw.com
A Norman man fails to identify himself and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Norman man was arrested on Saturday morning after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle on 16th Street in the B&B Cars Inc. parking lot. The officers spoke to the driver who was later identified as 54-year-old Ralph Besic. He was told he was pulled over for not having a license plate displayed on his vehicle.
wbiw.com
Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
wbiw.com
A Mitchell man was arrested after a domestic fight with a physically disabled man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery on a physically disabled person and interfering with reporting a crime. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Elm Park Drive after a report of an unwanted male.
WTHI
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly pulling juvenile’s hair
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant after a domestic dispute on May 10, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit on May 10, 2022, at 6:32 p.m. Bedford Police officers were requested after a report of an offense against a female juvenile. The juvenile...
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
wbiw.com
Intoxicated Linton man arrested after trooper clocks him traveling at 101 miles per hour
CLAY CO. – On Monday, November 22, 2022, at approximately 5:35 p.m., Trooper Tyler Turchi from the Putnamville State Police Post was patrolling US 40 near County Road 225 West when he observed a vehicle traveling east at a high rate of speed. Trooper Turchi utilized his radar and...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman conducts fraudulent bank transactions and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested Friday after an incident on September 12, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on October 6, 2022, Bedford Police officers were called to Bedford Federal Savings bank on 15th Street after a report of fraud. A bank employee reported that 43-year-old...
Two years post accident, Morgan County teen back riding dirt bikes
This past weekend, Lucas Grounds road his dirt bike for the first time at the B-52 Hanger MX in Illinois.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
