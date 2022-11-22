ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 1

UpNorthLive.com

Investigative report released on overpayment of Elk Rapids village staff

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan village council is figuring out what to do next after the conclusion of an investigation into some employees getting overpaid. Attorneys presented the Village of Elk Rapids with what they uncovered and what they think the council should do next to try...
ELK RAPIDS, MI
Up North Voice

Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
glenarborsun.com

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
EAST JORDAN, MI
Up North Voice

Police seek missing Charlevoix man

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
CHARLEVOIX, MI
MLive

Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan

MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan man accused of murder

MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
MANISTEE, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes at Shanty Creek

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shanty Creek Resort opened for the ski season Friday. Skiers and snowboarders were ready and waiting for the chairlifts to start rolling at 9 a.m. The Purple Lift and Magic Carpet will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each weekend.

