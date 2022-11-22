Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
A look into the affordable housing issues in northern Michigan
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Odds are you're well aware of the high costs of rent or buying a home in northern Michigan. What you may not know is how to address those situations quickly. Turns out, no one really does. When it comes to housing, Traverse City may...
UpNorthLive.com
Investigative report released on overpayment of Elk Rapids village staff
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan village council is figuring out what to do next after the conclusion of an investigation into some employees getting overpaid. Attorneys presented the Village of Elk Rapids with what they uncovered and what they think the council should do next to try...
Up North Voice
Calling all women voters of the Grand Traverse area
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Thursday, Dec. 1st from 1:00-2:30pm, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the Board of Canvassers and the role of this board in the election process. You may attend in person at the Traverse Area District Library, 610 Woodmere Avenue, Traverse City, Michigan or...
glenarborsun.com
Michigan Department of Natural Resources
Recently, writer Tim Mulherin met Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ veteran Rich Stowe, 57, a former Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office deputy. While researching a book on the impact of the pandemic, climate change, and tourism on northwest lower Michigan, Mulherin had the opportunity to ride along with Officer Stowe in late September. “It’s always a great day to be a game warden,” Stowe told him.
UpNorthLive.com
Communities across northern Michigan celebrate Thanksgiving
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Across northern Michigan, community members gathered to volunteer and distribute free Thanksgiving meals. In Traverse City, people gathered at a parking lot Thursday afternoon for a community meal. Another story: Kids answer questions about Thanksgiving. Organizer Joel Beckham's intent was to create a space for those...
UpNorthLive.com
Missing East Jordan man found safe in Florida
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing East Jordan man was found safe by his family members, according to Michigan State Police. Daniel Schuler, 51, had not been seen or heard from since early November before he was reported as missing on Wednesday. Prior story: East Jordan man reported missing.
Up North Voice
Police seek missing Charlevoix man
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post is requesting help in. locating a missing 51-year-old man, Daniel Schuler, from East Jordan. Daniel Schuler is a white male, approximately 5’05” and 145 pounds. He was last seen on November 4, 2022, walking away from his residence on Scofield Rd near East Jordan. He has not been seen or heard from since.
UpNorthLive.com
Arkansas couple accused of stealing hundreds of items charged in court
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Arkansas couple was charged in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County Wednesday. Jordan Hicks and Danielle Gross both face a charge of retail fraud, first degree. Investigators say the couple stole clothes, shoes and tools from the Blain's Farm and Fleet in...
What’s Happening in Northern Michigan: Holiday Activities for the Whole Family
With all your friends and family heading up for the holidays, it’s important to get out there and show there a little bit of what Michigan has to offer. Luckily, the Western Michigan Tourism Association has found tons of activities for the whole family. Stormcloud Brewing Co. is excited...
UpNorthLive.com
Restaurant closes doors for Thanksgiving to make meals for those in need
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- One restaurant is closing its doors this Thanksgiving for the first time in seven years. Instead of hosting Thanksgiving at Bergstrom's Burgers, the staff is making food for Safe Harbor. "I just decided that based on what people are telling me, there's a need...
Hundreds of stolen items found: Arkansas couple arrested in Northern Michigan
MANISTEE, MI – Police seized hundreds of stolen items from a Manistee residence and arrested two suspects on Monday, Nov. 21. Troopers and detectives from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post executed a search warrant at a residence on First Avenue in Manistee on Monday, according to a MSP news release. They discovered hundreds of items that had been reported stolen from storage units and businesses in Manistee, Traverse City, Cadillac and Ludington.
Northern Michigan town to be featured on Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI – There’s a Northern Michigan town that evokes “the real-life essence of the festive communities featured in Hallmark holiday movies” and it’s going to be featured on the Christmas Cam. Harbor Springs’ “showstopping” holiday displays will be available for everyone to view...
Northern Michigan man accused of murder
MANISTEE, MI – A Michigan man is accused of killing a woman on Friday, Nov. 18, in Manistee, according to police. The victim has been identified as Cynthia Parrington, 67, of Manistee, WPBN/WGTU reports. The manner of death has not been released. Manistee police arrested Jeffrey Rogers, 58, after...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
UpNorthLive.com
Skiers, snowboarders hit the slopes at Shanty Creek
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Shanty Creek Resort opened for the ski season Friday. Skiers and snowboarders were ready and waiting for the chairlifts to start rolling at 9 a.m. The Purple Lift and Magic Carpet will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. each weekend.
Comments / 1