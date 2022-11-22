Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Neymar Could Miss Rest of Group Play for Brazil
One of soccer’s biggest stars is going to miss some time in Qatar. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that Neymar will miss Monday’s match against Switzerland due to an ankle injury. ESPN reports that Neymar is also in danger of missing Brazil’s last Group G match against Cameroon on Friday, Dec. 2.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win but Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste will be sent home packing if Mexico grabs the win, making for a shocking turn of events to start the 2022 World Cup.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Australia's Mitchell Duke Scores Beautiful Header Vs. Tunisia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Australia isn’t letting an opening defeat against the defending World Cup champions slow it down in Qatar. The Socceroos took a 1-0 lead over Tunisia in the 23rd...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
France Becomes First Team to Advance to Knockout Stage With Win Over Denmark
France's quest for back-to-back World Cups continues as it became the first team to advance to the knockout round following a 2-1 win over Denmark on Saturday. Unsurprisingly, they have Kylian Mbappé to thank. The 23-year-old phenom recorded a second-half brace for Les Bleus. After a scoreless first half,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Robert Lewandowski Nets Long-Awaited World Cup Goal to Lift Poland to 2-0 Win
A decade and a half after making his debut on the senior national team and five World Cup games later, Robert Lewandowski has finally etched his name into the scorecard on the sport's biggest stage. The 34-year-old striker's emotions perfectly captured the significance of that moment -- shock, relief and most importantly, pure joy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
USMNT, England Fans React to ‘Boring' World Cup Tie
The adrenaline build up going into Friday’s Group B matchup between the United States and England was higher than any other battle on the World Cup pitch this year. However, much to the audience's dismay, the match turned out to be quite the snoozefest – resulting in a 0-0 draw after 90 minutes and four extra minutes of stoppage time.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Kylian Mbappé Gives France Lead With Late Goal Vs. Denmark
It is Kylian Mbappé’s World Cup, and we’re just living in it. The 23-year-old French superstar earned a brace against Denmark on Saturday. His first goal came in the 61st minute to give France a 1-0 lead, and his second came in the 86th minute to send his team into the round of 16.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
World Cup Day 6: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iran kicked off day six of the World Cup with a last-minute victory snatched from Wales in stoppage time – a group stage comeback for the team at 0–2.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Projected Starting Lineup for US Vs. England
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. officially arrived -- England vs. the United States. The Three Lions kicked off Group B by dismantling Iran 6-2 on Monday. In a true team effort, five different players...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez
Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Piotr Zieliński Scores Poland's First Goal at 2022 World Cup
Robert Lewandowski is still awaiting his first career World Cup goal, but he finally showed up on the scoresheet on soccer’s biggest stage. The two-time reigning Best FIFA Men’s Player assisted Piotr Zieliński in the 39th minute of Poland’s Group C match against Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cristiano Ronaldo In Tears During Portugal's National Anthem at World Cup
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Which Country Invented Soccer? A Look Back at Football's Early History
Often dubbed “The World’s Game,” the sport of soccer had to originate somewhere. Due to its accessibility and straightforward style, people all across the globe revere the sport, which shows when events like the World Cup occur. As the 2022 FIFA World Cup gets underway in Qatar,...
