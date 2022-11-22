Read full article on original website
WACO’s Wagler to Wrestle at Cornell College
A WACO Warriors wrestler will be continuing her career at the next level. Bralyyn Wagler signed her letter of intent to continue wrestling at Cornell College in Cedar Rapids. Wagler went 8-18 as a junior but still finished eighth in the state in the 220-pound weight class. Wagler told KCII Sports why she wants to continue to pursue wrestling at Cornell College.
Hillcrest Hosts Regals in Scrimmage Saturday
The Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team takes the floor at Hillcrest Union for one final preseason tune-up tonight when they meet Iowa City Regina. Hillcrest was a winner in their jamboree in Kalona Monday night in come-from-behind fashion over New London 34-29 behind 15 points from Grant Bender, eight from Luke Schrock and five from Seth Ours. The Regals were also on the floor Monday at Hillcrest Union where they topped Montezuma 31-22 with Michael Martin scoring 16. Hillcrest and Regina last met in an official contest January 26th of 2013 when the Ravens scored a 61-58 win.
Controversy in Iowa City? Key 3rd-down catch for Iowa ruled incomplete on review
Iowa has been chipping away at Nebraska’s lead all second half, and the Hawkeyes have a chance to tie the game late. Unfortunately, one big play by the Hawkeyes was wiped away by review. Facing a 3rd-and-10 play, quarterback Alex Padilla was immediately forced out of the pocket by...
Fans, media react to Iowa's disastrous showing with B1G West on the line
Well, this is not how Iowa fans had hoped that the regular season finale would go. Iowa struggled against Nebraska in the first half and the fans and media let the Hawkeyes have it on social media. An offense that has already had problems this season didn’t get much help....
Boucher and Brenneman Have Big Days on Campus
A pair of former Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk state place winning wrestlers have gotten off to big starts at the collegiate level this year. Golden Hawk standout Isaac Boucher, a current member of the wrestling team at Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, finished second at the Luther Hill Invitational at Simpson. Boucher pinned his way to the finals at 285lbs, starting 3-0 before taking second place. The 2019 Mid-Prairie grad has a 5-1 record so far this year.
Mid-Prairie High School Receives Grant For Baseball Field
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. Along with Superintendent Brian Stone and Activities Director Tyler Hotz, several Mid-Prairie High School baseball players, coaches, and parents were on hand to receive a grant worth $159,040. It was the third largest fall grant given out that evening, and will go towards their “Field of Dreams” project.
Clemson looks for big win vs. No. 25 Iowa
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers square off with No. 25 Iowa
Leadership Washington Class Heads Back to School
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Washington class headed back to school on Wednesday, November 9, as they learned about the multiple educational facilities and opportunities in the Washington community. Leaders Nicole Peterson and Jim Lester coordinated the group as they started their day at the Washington Public Library, where Director Cary Ann Siegfried sent the class on a scavenger hunt to explore the library. They were provided informational tours of Stewart Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Washington High School. They heard about several of the new district-wide initiatives focused on improving the lives of their students both emotionally and educationally. Washington Community School District Superintendent Willie Stone welcomed the group at Stewart Elementary and spoke while at the High School about the construction time frame on the new Middle School/High School project. The next stop was at Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center, where members of the Kirkwood Regional Alternative Program explained their alternative school program and how it benefits their individual needs. In addition, class members had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding and a friendly competition of virtual painting. At St. James Elementary they were greeted by Business Manager Mary Sue Marek. The group ended their day with a tour led by Dave Hoffman at WCDC and learned of the many services provided by the clients as well as how WCDC is filling the need for adult day care and rehab.
Wolves Play Hungry in Perfect Start to Girls’ Hoops Season
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves are off to another strong start in girls’ basketball. Winfield-Mount Union is 3-0 to begin a new season, including a 54-24 victory over New London last Friday. WMU jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and, despite slowing down on offense in the second period, the Wolves were never up by less than double-digits the rest of the night.
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
Area Dancers Gear Up For Solo Competitions
The Iowa State Dance and Drill Team Association’s State Dance Championships are underway next week, with several area dancers scheduled to perform in the solo dance competitions. Performances kick off on Wednesday, November 30 at the Iowa Events Center. Class 2 dance solos will take place in the HyVee...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Two Homes for Iowa being moved into Fort Madison
FORT MADISON - City residents may have a seen a home being trucked in from the west side last week. That home is one of more than 50 that have been built in the past three years under the Homes for Iowa program, an offender-based effort that builds homes from the ground up.
Iowa’s Drought Continues into the Winter Months
(Des Moines) Iowa’s drought monitor shows a significant degradation heading into the winter months compared to one year ago. Allan Curtis is a meteorologist with the Des Moines National Weather Service. Curtis says with the current drought conditions; it is tough for this part of the country to see much improvement.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
For Iowa’s deer hunters, the wait is nearly over: Shotgun deer season begins Dec. 3
Iowa’s most popular deer hunting seasons are just around the corner, when roughly 100,000 blaze orange clad hunters take to the timber and wildlife experts are forecasting another good year. “Our deer population is stable to slightly increasing statewide, so hunters should expect to see numbers similar to last...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
Steak with roasted vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Sebastian Coman Photography on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised.
Nebraska, Iowa Thanksgiving Eve Gas Prices
During very heavy Thanksgiving travel, "Triple A" on Wednesday has the national average price of gas per gallon at 3.60. In Nebraska, it's 3.41 per gallon on average, and even lower in Sarpy and Cass Counties. In Iowa Wednesday, the statewide average is down to 3.35, with prices well below...
