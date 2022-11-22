Read full article on original website
Nike Dresses the Air Max 97 in a Women's Exclusive "Pink"
Nike is updating its Air Max 97 lineup with a *groundbreaking* women’s exclusive colorway — “Pink.”. The classic silhouette arrives in a pastel pink makeup, maintaining a tonal look with the mini Swooshes and the rest of the upper in the same hue. The kicks are accompanied by 3M reflective overlays throughout, while the kicks sit atop a “Sail” midsole. In usual Air Max 97 fashion, the sneakers feature translucent detailing on the sole unit, while the tongue and lacing system arrive in white. The sneakers are complete with a pink Swoosh logo stamped onto the footbed.
The Fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low Finally Has a Release Date
The fuzzy Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low, officially dubbed “Overgrown” and first revealed in August, now has a release date. The kicks, which seem to be inspired by the Grinch, mark the duo’s latest Dunk Low collaboration, which has previously featured a nature-inspired iteration as well as the viral Swarovski crystal-encrusted design.
Trend Spotlight: Leather Motocross Jackets Are Going Nowhere Fast
The world is officially in its motorsports trend era and it’s safe to say that we’re not getting out of it anytime soon. From designers like Ancuta Sarca, David Koma and Lula Laora taking inspiration from the trend at London Fashion Week to it-girls like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber repeatedly spotted wearing motorcycle jackets, the bold and brazen leathers appear to be the ultimate accessory this season. The trend owes its popularity, at least in part, to Spanish singer Rosalía too, after her third studio album Motomamí, rose to the top of the charts this year.
Meet the Rising Brand Upcycling McDonald's Uniform into Workwear
Finnish fashion label VAIN has just taken the art of upcycling to the next level, utilizing discarded McDonald’s uniforms to create an all-new collection of workwear. Developed in partnership with McDonald’s Finland, the new 27-piece collection seeks to juxtapose the familiarity of the fast food chain with unexpected environments, presenting the restaurant’s much-loved aesthetics in a brand-new context. Taking the McDonald’s logo alongside its signature red and yellow color palette, the collection showcases these features through dresses, jackets and accessories.
Kaia Gerber Launches Alexander McQueen's Newest Design
Alexander McQueen just announced its newest silhouette, paying tribute to the brand’s signature McQueen knuckle hardware. Dubbed ‘The Slash Bag,’ the new offering emphasizes the now-iconic knuckle design alongside the House’s classic skull motif, drawing inspiration from knuckledusters and the gritty streets of London. Enveloped in antique silver and gold metal, the bag’s embellishment represents a sense of urban toughness juxtaposed with the beauty of jewelry.
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
