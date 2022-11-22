Read full article on original website
poeticjourney
4d ago
Impossible to understand what makes people do such cruel things to animals and to each other for that matter. During this holiday season I hope hearts will open to either fostering this sweetie and show Panda a lot of love or better still make her a part of the family! She deserves some TLC to help her emotionally heal and to know she will be safe.
Janice Miller
4d ago
whoever did this to this beautiful pop Karma will get them people just don't have morals anymore that's the bottom line
Cindy Teague
3d ago
sweet princess u r so beautiful. my prayers and thoughts r with u ..heck u might be a snuggle bunny and a cookie monster all rolled up.
Comments / 14