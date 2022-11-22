ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons at Denver Nuggets picks and predictions

By Ethan Matthew
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hmbNf_0jJpcBxZ00

The Detroit Pistons (3-15) visit Ball Arena Tuesday to face the Denver Nuggets (10-6). Tip-off is at 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Pistons vs. Nuggets odds, and our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Pistons enter on a 7-game losing skid, although to their credit they only lost by double digits once along that span. Detroit fell 137-129 to a surging Sacramento Kings Sunday despite having the lead with 5 minutes left in the 4th quarter.

The Nuggets went into Dallas and barely held on for a 98-97 win against the Mavericks Sunday, although they were missing C Nikola Jokic. Denver needs a win here against a banged-up Pistons team to keep pace in the Northwest Division standings.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Pistons at Nuggets odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:41 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Pistons +190 (bet $100 to win $190) | Nuggets -220 (bet $220 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pistons +6.5 (-120) | Nuggets -6.5 (+100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -105 | U: -110)

Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Pistons at Nuggets key injuries

Pistons

  • F Saddiq Bey (ankle) out
  • G Cade Cunningham (shin) out
  • C Isaiah Stewart (toe) out

Nuggets

  • F Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable
  • F Jeff Green (knee) out
  • G Bones Hyland (hip) probable
  • C Nikola Jokic (illness) doubtful
  • G Jamal Murray (illness) doubtful

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Pistons at Nuggets picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 116, Pistons 113

The Nuggets (-220) are certainly the better team but they probably won’t have their 2 best players. The spread is the better bet here, I would AVOID the moneyline.

Recently it looks like teams redeem themselves when they play Denver.

The Nuggets have only covered the spread in 1 of their last 6 games when their opponent allowed 100 or more points in their last game. Denver is also 1-6 ATS in their last 7 home games when they play a team with a losing road record.

BET PISTONS +6.5 (-120).

Both teams trend toward the Over.

The Nuggets have hit the Over 5 of their last 8 games against losing teams, and Detroit is 4-0 on the Over with just 1 day of rest this season and 5-1-1 in their last 7 overall.

BET OVER 224.5 (-105).

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Ethan Matthew on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ja Morant had the best response to the NBA issuing him a drug test after his speedy injury recovery

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was helped off the court after suffering an ankle injury against the Thunder on Friday. Morant landed awkwardly on his left ankle and struggled to put weight on his leg on the way to the locker room. The guard was diagnosed with a Grade 1 left ankle sprain and the Grizzlies announced he would be re-evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"

Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Suns could reunite with unlikely player?

The Phoenix Suns may be bringing things full circle with one player. Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer reported on Tuesday that Atlanta Hawks swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Phoenix’s radar. Bogdanovic, 30, has yet to play at all this year as he continues to recover from right knee surgery.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC4

Bogdanovic leads Detroit past Utah, 125-116

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Bojan Bogdanovic received a warm reception, then went out and helped beat his former team. Bogdanovic, who played three seasons for the Jazz from 2019-2022, scored 23 points and Kevin Knox II had a season-high 21 points, including a career-best six 3-pointers, to boost the Detroit Pistons to their second straight road win, 125-116 […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FanSided

2 potential buy-low trade targets for the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have the worst record in the NBA are mired in a seven game losing streak with no end in sight, so trade talk has already begun. There have already been teams reportedly inquiring about Bojan Bogdanovic and it won’t be long before Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel are mentioned in rumors.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield on Cleveland: 'That's not my old place'

Former quarterback Baker Mayfield was asked about his tenure at “his old place,” a reference to his time with the Cleveland Browns. Instead, Mayfield dove into his time at Oklahoma, stating Cleveland was “not my old place, I used to play there.” This is quite a bold thing for a quarterback who has been benched twice by the Carolina Panthers this season to say.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (protocols) upgraded Tuesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (health and safety protocols) is now questionable to play Tuesday versus the Detroit Pistons. Murray and Nikola Jokic (protocols) have been upgraded to questionable after initially being listed as doubtful for Tuesday's matchup. Bruce Brown will relinquish his starting spot if Murray is cleared and Bones Hyland (illness, questionable) will have fewer minutes available.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anthony Davis had 'loss of sensation' in arm versus Suns on Tuesday

Although the Los Angeles Lakers lost on Tuesday to the Phoenix Suns, ending their three-game winning streak, it was another sensational outing for Anthony Davis. He had his fourth consecutive 30-point, 15-rebound game. In fact, he ended up with 37 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field and 15-of-16 from the free throw line, 21 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

174K+
Followers
234K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy