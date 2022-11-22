HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.

HINGHAM, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO