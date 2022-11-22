ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Sumner Tunnel reopens after oversized truck hits ceiling

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

New ‘Devotion’ movie portrays historic duo of first Black Naval aviator and his best friend from Fall River

It’s a mission to bring everyone home safely in the new movie, ‘Devotion.’. The film stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, and tells the story of Jesse Brown, the Navy’s first Black fighter pilot who became best friends with fellow pilot Thomas Hudner Jr. while fighting in the Korean war. In real life, the two became heroes who demonstrated risk taking and true loyalty.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Hundreds displaced on Thanksgiving after fire in Worcester high-rise

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Local retailers hopeful that shoppers will support Small Business Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers are encouraged to support local retailers on Small Business Saturday and after customers flocked to stores for Black Friday deals, area business owners are hopeful they’ll see an increase in foot traffic. On Newbury Street in Boston, shoppers were out looking for deals on sought-after...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
HINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Traffic diverted after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington

LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are diverting traffic around a stretch of road in Lexington after a dump truck struck an overpass Friday. Police say there were no injuries in the crash in the area of Waltham Street and Route 2. Crews were on scene working to survey the damage...
LEXINGTON, MA
whdh.com

Police arrest Medford man for Assault and Battery at South Station

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Medford man for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon at South Station in Boston Friday morning. Officers reported to South Station for a radio call of an assault in progress at 6:30 a.m., and found a man with a cut on his face. Accoording to police, witnesses pointed out another man to officials as the attacker, later identified as Hocine Louncini. As witnesses reported a verbal dispute between the men, Loucini lunged at the victim with an instrument.
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Solve It 7: Delivery Driver Dilemma

A Lynnfield man works an extra job to support his family. Then high-tech thieves swiped his hard-earned money. So, he asked Solve It 7 to help get it back. Rob loves having a second job delivering take-out food. “I enjoy the people, interacting with people. It’s good extra money,” Rob...
LYNNFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Nashua, NH police investigating hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run on Main Street found the pedestrian injured and assisted in transporting them to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are...
NASHUA, NH
whdh.com

District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
LOWELL, MA

