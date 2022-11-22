Read full article on original website
Sumner Tunnel reopens after oversized truck hits ceiling
BOSTON (WHDH) - Traffic in the Sumner Tunnel screeched to a halt Friday night after an oversized truck struck the ceiling, state police said. Drivers could be seen backing out of the tunnel with state police assistance. An over-height 2016 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by a 36-year-old man from Dixon, Ontario,...
Before We Feast: Thousands come out for the Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Thousands of runners took part in a turkey trot of epic proportions Thursday as Andover once again hosted the Feaster Five Thanksgiving Day Road Race. The state’s largest Thanksgiving Day race went off without a hitch as participants made their way through the 5K course in relatively cold, but sunny weather.
New ‘Devotion’ movie portrays historic duo of first Black Naval aviator and his best friend from Fall River
It’s a mission to bring everyone home safely in the new movie, ‘Devotion.’. The film stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell, and tells the story of Jesse Brown, the Navy’s first Black fighter pilot who became best friends with fellow pilot Thomas Hudner Jr. while fighting in the Korean war. In real life, the two became heroes who demonstrated risk taking and true loyalty.
Hundreds displaced on Thanksgiving after fire in Worcester high-rise
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An early morning fire that broke out in a high-rise apartment building in Worcester forced hundreds of people from their homes on Thanksgiving. Fire crews responding to a reported electrical fire on Laurel Street around 3:45 a.m. found an issue in the building’s electrical room and were forced to kill the power and evacuate the building.
Melrose man dishes out to-go Thanksgiving meals to those who are alone on the holiday
MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - For 37 years, Scott Macauley has been handing out free Thanksgiving meals in Melrose. In years past, he would welcome a crowd of area residents over for a meal. But since the pandemic, he has switched up to offer those in need with meals to go.
Local retailers hopeful that shoppers will support Small Business Saturday
BOSTON (WHDH) - Shoppers are encouraged to support local retailers on Small Business Saturday and after customers flocked to stores for Black Friday deals, area business owners are hopeful they’ll see an increase in foot traffic. On Newbury Street in Boston, shoppers were out looking for deals on sought-after...
26 people displaced in New Bedford after fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’
NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - At least two dozen people were forced out of their home after a fire in New Bedford, a day before Thanksgiving. Crews were called to a building on Acushnet Avenue Wednesday, where flames were burning in the structure’s rear stairwell, its fourth floor and attic, according to the New Bedford Fire Department.
Loved ones remember man killed in Hingham Apple store crash
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of the man who died in a crash at the Hingham Apple store Monday said they will remember him as a loving family man. 65-year-old Kevin Bradley was killed when a car barreled to the front of the store on Derby Street earlier in the week. As crews responded to the crash witnesses and victims described as “a huge bang” and “a cloud of smoke,” Bradley had been declared dead on the scene.
Serving Up Support: Chef Stephen Coe and partners put together special meal for first responders
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Food Network chef was serving up food for first responders and community members heading into Thanksgiving. Chef Stephen Coe rolled into Stoughton with his award-winning food truck Wednesday to serve officers, firefighters and more, cooking special meals for a cause in partnership with several other groups.
Traffic diverted after dump truck hits overpass in Lexington
LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are diverting traffic around a stretch of road in Lexington after a dump truck struck an overpass Friday. Police say there were no injuries in the crash in the area of Waltham Street and Route 2. Crews were on scene working to survey the damage...
Police arrest Medford man for Assault and Battery at South Station
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Transit police arrested a Medford man for Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon at South Station in Boston Friday morning. Officers reported to South Station for a radio call of an assault in progress at 6:30 a.m., and found a man with a cut on his face. Accoording to police, witnesses pointed out another man to officials as the attacker, later identified as Hocine Louncini. As witnesses reported a verbal dispute between the men, Loucini lunged at the victim with an instrument.
7NEWS sources: Drugs, likely fentanyl, found in Malden building where Hazmat crews responded
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Hazardous material crews responded to a building in Malden Wednesday afternoon after an unknown powder was found in the building. The Malden Fire Department had called in hazmat crews to assist at an apartment complex on Cory Lane after an unknown powder was found in the building around 11:30 Wednesday morning. 7NEWS sources said the powder was drugs, specifically fentanyl.
Solve It 7: Delivery Driver Dilemma
A Lynnfield man works an extra job to support his family. Then high-tech thieves swiped his hard-earned money. So, he asked Solve It 7 to help get it back. Rob loves having a second job delivering take-out food. “I enjoy the people, interacting with people. It’s good extra money,” Rob...
Nashua, NH police investigating hit-and-run that injured 3 pedestrians
NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Police in Nashua, New Hampshire are investigating a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday night that left three pedestrians seriously injured. Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run on Main Street found the pedestrian injured and assisted in transporting them to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police are...
District Attorney: Person arrested in connection with fatal Lowell shooting
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of an individual wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Lowell. The DA’s office said the subject had been arrested in Norton, a week after the shooting happened on Tuesday, Nov. 15, by the intersection of Chelmsford Street and Maitland Avenue.
Transit Police arrest man matching descriptions from two Indecent Assault incidents in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man Friday who matched the descriptions for two separate Indecent Assault & Battery incidents. Transit Police responded to a report of Indecent Assault & Battery on the MBTA State Street Station Wednesday, where they found a woman who said she had been indecently assaulted by a man she did not know at Copley Station. Officers immediately responded to Copley Station and arrested a 24-year-old man who matched the description from the woman who reported the incident.
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
Autopsy shows man found dead in NH suffered blunt impact injuries, death was homicide
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - An autopsy completed on the body of Robert Prest, 83, who was found dead in his home on Center Road in Lyndeborough, New Hampshire on Wednesday shows he died of blunt impact head injuries and that his manner of death of was homicide, officials announced Friday.
