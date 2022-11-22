ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman

By alabamanow
 4 days ago
A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported.

Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.

Hooper is accused of grabbing a woman by the breasts and kissing her on the neck against her will. The incident allegedly occurred outside a Montgomery business.

Hooper is a well-known GOP operative, having served on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee as well as co-chairing Alabama’s Donald Trump campaign in 2016.

Harley Hobbs
4d ago

The problem with stories like this is how an individual is considered guilty in a court of public opinion before ever going into a court of law.

George Wagner
4d ago

I am a conservative, and I only vote Republican. I don't get it if it is true, and I would think that it would be hard to get an indictment if there wasn't enough evidence to claim that there was a problem. But when did this terrible attack allegedly happen? Was it recently? If, in fact, he did do this, then he has problems of self-control because he forced himself on someone who did not want his advances. His liberties ended where her lack of permission never came to fruition. However, the same thing happened with Biden and his young woman at the time that worked in his office and in fact, she said that she is a Democrat, but she was in shock when Biden attacked her in his office and did things I can not describe in this comment. If guilty, both men deserve adequate punishment for their actions.

Sundown Lightfoot
4d ago

So he was grabbing em by the whatchamacallit long before Trump came onto the scene.

