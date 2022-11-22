Former Alabama lawmaker indicted for allegedly groping, kissing woman

A former Alabama lawmakers has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse after a woman claims the man grabbed her and kissed her outside a business, a TV station reported.

Former Republican state representative Perry Hooper Jr., who served from 19984 until 2003, was indicted for the August 16 incident, WSFA-TV reported.

Hooper is accused of grabbing a woman by the breasts and kissing her on the neck against her will. The incident allegedly occurred outside a Montgomery business.

Hooper is a well-known GOP operative, having served on the Alabama Republican State Executive Committee as well as co-chairing Alabama’s Donald Trump campaign in 2016.