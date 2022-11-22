ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia’s Economy Sinks Into Recession

Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of RussiaRussian Press Service on Wikimedia Commons. According to the National Statistics Agency, Rosstat, Russia’s economy has entered into a recession as the gross national output of the country fell by four percent in the third quarter. This comes on the heels of a similar contraction of four percent in the second quarter, influenced in large part by the sanctions levied against the Russian economy by the West following Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast

Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable

Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT ‘propaganda’ bill

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill extends that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The bill must pass a third reading in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, before going to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin before becoming law. But the second reading in the Duma is when major amendments are approved, so Wednesday’s approval prefigures easy passage.
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status

GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth

Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don’t expect severe surge

As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there’s a good chance that Covid-19 will follow. Experts expect that Thanksgiving gatherings will stir up social networks and give new coronavirus subvariants fresh pockets of vulnerable people to infect. As a result, cases and hospitalizations may tick up after the holiday, as they have for the past two years.
Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has met lawmakers and will consult other state rulers in a search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Police say they tightened security as social media posts warned of racial troubles if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s multiethnic alliance becomes the next government. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to demonize Anwar’s Chinese-dominated ally. Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar and threw their support behind Anwar’s rival.
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Many young people in South Korea have chosen not to marry or have children, citing a change of views toward a marriage and family life and uncertainty of their future. The country’s census shows the population shrank for the first time last year. Other advanced countries have similar trends, but South Korea’s demographic crisis is much worse. Some experts say a declining population could cause a massive strain on the country’s economy, the world’s 10th largest, because of a labor shortage and a greater welfare spending on older people. President Yoon Suk Yeol has recently instructed officials to work out more scientific, effective steps to raise the fertility rate to address these challenges.

