U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
President Biden wants oil giants like Exxon Mobil to invest their profits in US energy production
Oil companies such as Exxon Mobil have been urged by President Biden's administration to invest their massive profits into the country's energy production. President of the United States Joe Biden.Prachatai / Flickr.
U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Oil plunges to 10-month low as Saudi Arabia ‘considers Opec+ production increase’ – as it happened
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC oil producers are discussing an output increase. WSJ reports , which could help heal rift with the Biden administration
Is Joe Biden to Blame for the Diesel Shortage?
Republican lawmakers are saying the White House is to blame for low diesel inventories. But is it Biden's fault?
Winter is coming, prices are rising, and most voters say: Unleash American energy now
Winter is coming – and record inflation is rising, on consumer goods including the price of gasoline. American consumers are suffering as the 8.2 percent annual inflation rate eats away at paychecks with higher energy prices at the pump, and temperatures plummet. Yet, despite this harsh reality, President Joe...
Russia’s Economy Sinks Into Recession
Elvira Nabiullina, Head of the Central Bank of RussiaRussian Press Service on Wikimedia Commons. According to the National Statistics Agency, Rosstat, Russia’s economy has entered into a recession as the gross national output of the country fell by four percent in the third quarter. This comes on the heels of a similar contraction of four percent in the second quarter, influenced in large part by the sanctions levied against the Russian economy by the West following Putin’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Two reasons New England will suffer brutal winter energy prices and even blackouts
A fuel supply crisis in New England has sent consumer utility bills soaring and threatens blackouts this winter — even as the United States exports record volumes of fuel to customers overseas.
rigzone.com
Building Natural Gas Pipelines To Cut Prices In USA Northeast
Overlooking the importance of developing pipeline infrastructure results in higher prices for natural gas and electricity, especially in the U.S. Northeast. — Disregarding the importance of having adequate pipeline infrastructure can lead to higher natural gas and energy prices. Once such region in the United States has been the Northeast where the importance and need for additional pipeline infrastructure to transport natural gas has been overlooked, and in often actively fought against.
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
One key economic sign shows that inflation in Europe may have already peaked
Industrial producer prices in Germany, a leading indicator of higher costs that are passed on to consumers, swung negative on a month-over-month basis for the first time since May 2020.
KEYT
IEA chief sees energy crunch for Europe next winter
BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Energy Agency says Europe should be able to cope with the natural gas supply crunch in the coming months thanks to considerable reserves but warned that the continent could face a bigger energy crisis next winter. Fatih Birol cited the fact that Russian gas supplies to Europe may end completely next year, while China’s demand for liquefied natural gas looks set to rebound as its economy recovers from the pandemic. Additionally, the IEA projects new gas capacity coming online in 2023 to be the lowest in two decades. Birol said Thursday that solidarity among European nations was key. The IEA chief said Russia will lose about $1 trillion in revenue by 2030 because of its war in Ukraine.
KEYT
Russian Duma approves key reading of LGBT ‘propaganda’ bill
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian lawmakers have given crucial second-reading approval to a bill that significantly expands restrictions on activities seen as promoting LGBT rights in the country. A 2013 law banned what authorities deem to be spreading “propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations” to minors. The new bill extends that ban to spreading such information to people aged 18 and older. The bill must pass a third reading in the Duma, the lower house of parliament, before going to the upper house and then to President Vladimir Putin before becoming law. But the second reading in the Duma is when major amendments are approved, so Wednesday’s approval prefigures easy passage.
KEYT
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status
GUDUTA, India (AP) — India’s 110 million indigenous tribespeople are scattered across various states and fragmented into hundreds of clans, with different legends, different languages and different words for their gods. Yet, what binds at least 5 million of them together is Sarna Dharma, a belief system that shares common threads with the world’s many ancient nature-worshipping religions. But it is also a faith that isn’t codified under Indian law, compelling many nature worshippers to associate themselves with other recognized religions. The followers of Sarna Dharma say a formal recognition of their religion would help the community preserve its culture and history in a country where the rights of the ethnic population have slowly eroded.
MySanAntonio
Canada economy quickens, upending forecasts for tepid growth
Canada's economy recorded a flurry of activity last month, according to preliminary data, potentially casting doubt over the extent of an expected slowdown in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada released advance estimates on Tuesday for retail that showed sales rising 1.5% in October. Separately, the agency said wholesale activity rose...
KEYT
New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more Covid-19 after holiday, but experts don’t expect severe surge
As millions of Americans travel to gather with friends and family over the next few days, there’s a good chance that Covid-19 will follow. Experts expect that Thanksgiving gatherings will stir up social networks and give new coronavirus subvariants fresh pockets of vulnerable people to infect. As a result, cases and hospitalizations may tick up after the holiday, as they have for the past two years.
KEYT
Ending a ‘nightmare’ in Venezuela: How the US government brought seven Americans home
On October 1, five of the so-called Citgo 6 were woken up early in their Venezuelan prison by a guard telling them to “get dressed up properly.”. The men put on their yellow prison suits — “We called it our ‘Minion’ suit,” Jose Pereira said — before they were instructed by the head of the prison to instead change into civilian clothes.
KEYT
Malaysian king searches for PM to end deadlock
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has met lawmakers and will consult other state rulers in a search for a prime minister after inconclusive general elections that saw the rise of Islamists sparked anxieties in the multiracial nation. Police say they tightened security as social media posts warned of racial troubles if opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s multiethnic alliance becomes the next government. Malay Muslims form two-thirds of Malaysia’s 33 million people, who include large ethnic Chinese and Indian minorities. A group of civil society and rights organizations said they detected a coordinated attempt on social media to demonize Anwar’s Chinese-dominated ally. Many rural Malays fear they may lose their rights with greater pluralism under Anwar and threw their support behind Anwar’s rival.
KEYT
EU Council chief Michel to travel to China for talks Dec. 1
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union Council president Charles Michel will travel to China for talks to address the economic imbalance between the two trading giants and the Asian nation’s relations with Russia and neigboring Taiwan. The one-day visit Dec. 1 will seek to find a balance between the EU’s wish for more exports to China and the need to be firm with Beijing in the defense of democracy and fundamental freedoms. Over the past years as China increased its global clout, the EU has increasingly come to see the nation as a strategic rival.
KEYT
South Korea in demographic crisis as many stop having babies
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Many young people in South Korea have chosen not to marry or have children, citing a change of views toward a marriage and family life and uncertainty of their future. The country’s census shows the population shrank for the first time last year. Other advanced countries have similar trends, but South Korea’s demographic crisis is much worse. Some experts say a declining population could cause a massive strain on the country’s economy, the world’s 10th largest, because of a labor shortage and a greater welfare spending on older people. President Yoon Suk Yeol has recently instructed officials to work out more scientific, effective steps to raise the fertility rate to address these challenges.
