Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
An 82-year-old lady died after being rescued from a Dunedin house fire by a neighbor.EddyEvonAnonymousDunedin, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
1 lane opens after crash closes I-75N near Ellenton exit in Manatee County
ELLENTON, Fla. - One lane of northbound traffic has reopened after a crash closed Interstate 75 on the bridge near the Ellenton exit in Manatee County Friday. Florida 511 traffic cameras showed traffic at a standstill for about 7 miles south of mile marker 224. Officials said at least one...
Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide
TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
Plant City company helps recycle old election signs in Hillsborough County
PLANT CITY, Fla. - Hillsborough County code enforcement workers recently held their annual "Signs Off Day." They scoured the area to collect election and snip signs, which are signs that are illegally posted on public property. In years past, they would immediately head to the landfill, because the polypropylene signs...
How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals
TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family
LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
A bike under the tree could change lives of struggling adults this holiday season
DOVER, Fla. - With Christmas fast approaching, a lot of kids will be thrilled to find a bicycle under the tree. A lot of adults are equally excited when they get one from Bikes for Christ. The group takes donated bikes, rehabs them and passes them along to organizations like...
Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field
The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. “Enchant” is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called “Santa's Magic Timepiece” created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.
Police stop St. Pete woman from driving Range Rover into path of runners in Thanksgiving day race
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A St. Petersburg woman was finally stopped from driving her Range Rover into the path of runners during the Coffee Pot Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning, after driving around officers and refusing commands to stop, according to St. Petersburg police. SPPD said it happened just before 8...
Legal showdown between suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, Gov. DeSantis starts next week
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County's suspended state attorney Andrew Warren is heading to Tallahassee for a legal showdown with Governor Ron DeSantis. This comes three months after the twice-elected state attorney was ousted by the governor for not doing his job, but Warren said he was unlawfully removed. Warren is...
Court program for veterans in Hillsborough County delivers Thanksgiving to those who served
TAMPA, Fla. - On the northwest corner of the Ikea parking lot in Tampa, a holiday mission to serve those who served our country was underway Thursday morning. Boxes of Thanksgiving turkeys and fixings were being loaded by a dozen volunteers, to be delivered to deserving military veterans across Hillsborough County.
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say
INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Marlo Hampton hosts Thanksgiving food giveaway in hometown St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - As the country deals with crippling inflation, many families struggle to make ends meet this Thanksgiving holiday. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay reports an increase in food-related calls as we head into the holiday season. "Individuals are looking for assistance, buying a holiday meal and...
Bucs' defensive tackle provides more than 900 turkeys to local families for Thanksgiving
TAMPA, Fla. - Hundreds of local families will have a full Thanksgiving meal thanks to a partnership between Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Will Gholston and Feeding Tampa Bay. Wednesday afternoon, volunteers and members of the Bucs came together to distribute 920 turkeys at Middleton High School and Hillsborough Community...
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment
BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
Neighbor tries to save 82-year-old Dunedin woman from fire; burglary, homicide detectives investigating
DUNEDIN, Fla. - An 82-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in her home Thanksgiving morning, and now the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office homicide and burglary units are investigating. Deputies say a neighbor tried to save 82-year-old Patricia Mitchell after hearing the woman yelling for help at 9 a.m....
Man arrested after woman rushed to the hospital with hatchet protruding from head, deputies say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was taken to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 24th Street North in St. Petersburg in reference to the attempted murder at around 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.
