Tampa, FL

fox13news.com

Made in Tampa Bay 2022 holiday gift guide

TAMPA, Fla. - There's no better time of year to shop small and shop local than the holidays. This year, we have a gift list with something for everyone – and the products are all made in Tampa Bay. Sunshine City Colors. Sunshine City Colors started with the owner...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

How you can hang your Christmas lights like the professionals

TAMPA, Fla. - The Thanksgiving holiday is officially behind us, which means you won't be judged for putting up your Christmas lights. As magical as the lights can be, they can also be a major pain. "Last year it was tripping so much I thought we had an electrical problem...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Largo Holiday Lights display kickoff spotlights the importance of family

LARGO, Fla. - Largo Central Park lit up with holiday lights this Thanksgiving for the annual family-friendly tradition. The first night brought out crowds of people. It's an annual tradition for some, but for other attendees, it was their first time visiting. "We just wanted to come out and check...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

Enchant Christmas returns to Tropicana Field

The world's largest Christmas light spectacular is making its return to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. “Enchant” is back with a new interactive light maze adventure called “Santa's Magic Timepiece” created with more than four million sparking lights, organizers said.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Indian Shores, Pinellas deputies say

INDIAN SHORES, Fla. - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Gulf Boulevard and Park Boulevard Bridge in Indian Shores Thursday afternoon, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the fatal motorcycle crash in the City of Indian Shores a little before 5:40 p.m.
INDIAN SHORES, FL
fox13news.com

DeSantis and Warren head to trial next week

Governor Ron DeSantis and suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren will head to trial next week in Tallahassee. Warren is fighting to get his job back after the governor removed him from office for neglect of duty back in August.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Company recycles old campaign signs

Old campaign signs would immediately head to the landfill after elections in years past. But this year, a new partnership with Plant City company NuCycle Energy gives the signs renewed life.
PLANT CITY, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough deputies investigating death at Brandon apartment

BRANDON, Fla. - Late Wednesday, Hillsborough County deputies responded to a Brandon apartment where a death investigation began. One person died at Lakewood Place Apartments, located off State Road 60. It's not clear how the person died and deputies have not publicly identified the individual. : Warren v. DeSantis: Suspended...
BRANDON, FL
fox13news.com

Man arrested after woman rushed to the hospital with hatchet protruding from head, deputies say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A man was arrested for attempted murder after a woman was taken to the hospital with a hatchet protruding from her head, Pinellas County deputies said. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 24th Street North in St. Petersburg in reference to the attempted murder at around 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

