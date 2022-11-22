Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Wolves Play Hungry in Perfect Start to Girls’ Hoops Season
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves are off to another strong start in girls’ basketball. Winfield-Mount Union is 3-0 to begin a new season, including a 54-24 victory over New London last Friday. WMU jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first quarter and, despite slowing down on offense in the second period, the Wolves were never up by less than double-digits the rest of the night.
kciiradio.com
Hillcrest Hosts Regals in Scrimmage Saturday
The Hillcrest Academy boys basketball team takes the floor at Hillcrest Union for one final preseason tune-up tonight when they meet Iowa City Regina. Hillcrest was a winner in their jamboree in Kalona Monday night in come-from-behind fashion over New London 34-29 behind 15 points from Grant Bender, eight from Luke Schrock and five from Seth Ours. The Regals were also on the floor Monday at Hillcrest Union where they topped Montezuma 31-22 with Michael Martin scoring 16. Hillcrest and Regina last met in an official contest January 26th of 2013 when the Ravens scored a 61-58 win.
kciiradio.com
WACO’s Wagler to Wrestle at Cornell College
A WACO Warriors wrestler will be continuing her career at the next level. Bralyyn Wagler signed her letter of intent to continue wrestling at Cornell College in Cedar Rapids. Wagler went 8-18 as a junior but still finished eighth in the state in the 220-pound weight class. Wagler told KCII Sports why she wants to continue to pursue wrestling at Cornell College.
kwhi.com
PREVIEW: BURTON VS. CHILTON
The Burton Panther Football Team is getting ready to face the Chilton Pirates in a battle of unbeatens later this (Friday) evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium in Bryan. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm on our KWHI.com Sports Alternate Feed, and the KWHI phone app. Alex Mearns and Darrell Kieke will have the call of the action.
Cameron, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Live Game Reaction: Texas gets the job done in 38-27 win over Baylor
Texas football took care of business when it mattered most with the Longhorns turning to Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson to lead the charge in Texas' 38-27 win over Baylor. Horns247's Chip Brown and Taylor Estes recap the Black Friday win over the Bears, what to make of Robinson and Johnson's performance in likely their final home game playing at Texas and much more on this week's live game reaction edition of The Flagship Podcast.
Watch: Quinn Ewers scores first career rushing TD vs. Baylor
AUSTIN, TEXAS — The Longhorns are on the board inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. The Texas offense got off to a slow start on the first possession of the ball game, which ended with QB Quinn Ewers getting an intentional grounding penalty for a safety to give Baylor a 2-0 lead early in the first quarter. The Bears followed it up with the first touchdown of the game on the ensuing drive to take a 9-0 lead on the Longhorns.
kciiradio.com
Boucher and Brenneman Have Big Days on Campus
A pair of former Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk state place winning wrestlers have gotten off to big starts at the collegiate level this year. Golden Hawk standout Isaac Boucher, a current member of the wrestling team at Iowa Wesleyan in Mount Pleasant, finished second at the Luther Hill Invitational at Simpson. Boucher pinned his way to the finals at 285lbs, starting 3-0 before taking second place. The 2019 Mid-Prairie grad has a 5-1 record so far this year.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's stunning 24-17 loss to Nebraska
The Hawkeyes suffer their fifth defeat of the season and are likely out of contention for the Big Ten West division title. Following Friday's loss, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to address a variety of topics. Here's everything he had to say. We didn’t do the...
kciiradio.com
Mid-Prairie High School Receives Grant For Baseball Field
Last week, the Washington County Riverboat Foundation (WCRF) held their benefit event at the Riverside Casino to hand out spring and fall grants to deserving organizations. Along with Superintendent Brian Stone and Activities Director Tyler Hotz, several Mid-Prairie High School baseball players, coaches, and parents were on hand to receive a grant worth $159,040. It was the third largest fall grant given out that evening, and will go towards their “Field of Dreams” project.
kciiradio.com
Leadership Washington Class Heads Back to School
The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Washington class headed back to school on Wednesday, November 9, as they learned about the multiple educational facilities and opportunities in the Washington community. Leaders Nicole Peterson and Jim Lester coordinated the group as they started their day at the Washington Public Library, where Director Cary Ann Siegfried sent the class on a scavenger hunt to explore the library. They were provided informational tours of Stewart Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Washington High School. They heard about several of the new district-wide initiatives focused on improving the lives of their students both emotionally and educationally. Washington Community School District Superintendent Willie Stone welcomed the group at Stewart Elementary and spoke while at the High School about the construction time frame on the new Middle School/High School project. The next stop was at Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center, where members of the Kirkwood Regional Alternative Program explained their alternative school program and how it benefits their individual needs. In addition, class members had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding and a friendly competition of virtual painting. At St. James Elementary they were greeted by Business Manager Mary Sue Marek. The group ended their day with a tour led by Dave Hoffman at WCDC and learned of the many services provided by the clients as well as how WCDC is filling the need for adult day care and rehab.
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
Sioux City Journal
Family and community look back on Muscatine High junior who died suddenly
Muscatine High School junior Kahina Anais Ourkhou, 17, died after a medical emergency Friday, according to Tony Loconsole, district director of communications. The cause of death has not been determined. Paramedics responded to call for a medical emergency Friday during the school's winter kickoff event at the high school. The...
bleedingheartland.com
Clark farm on Muscatine Island
This column by Daniel G. Clark about Alexander Clark (1826-1891) first appeared in the Muscatine Journal. Alexander Clark became extraordinarily wealthy for a Black man in 19th-century America, but nobody yet has assembled all the details we could learn. Muscatine’s entrepreneurial barber is remembered for achievements as churchman, lawyer, masonic...
Waco Tours offering first ever Christmas lights tour
WACO, Texas — Waco Tours has been around since 2016 and does historical drive arounds across the city. Now thanks to a new collaboration, they're adding a Christmas Lights Tour to their list of attractions. Waco Tours is a family owned business and got the opportunity to host their...
WacoTrib.com
Waco to pick Lions Park, Kiddieland design firm, gather public input
The city of Waco is expected to name a design consultant soon for the former Lions Park site and get a public input process underway. In the meantime, the site has been leveled and cleared of all concrete. A fence around the city-owned property will remain up until the end of the month to allow seedlings and grass planted by city landscapers to take root and grow before too many people walk over them.
kciiradio.com
Sounds of the Season Continue Friday
AM and FM KCII invites you to enjoy your Thanksgiving holiday weekend with non-stop holiday music blocks. You can listen to KCII’s annual sounds of the season broadcasts of Christmas music blocks from 1p.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday. This includes a special live broadcast of the 2022 radio play, Holiday Affair, from the Washington Public Library at 5p.m. Saturday.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH DEPUTY SCOTT BELL & SHERIFF RICH MCNAMEE
On today’s program, we’re talking with Deputy Scott Bell and Sheriff Rich McNamee with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, about their K9 Unit and their dog, Axel.
realitytitbit.com
Did someone buy the Fixer Upper castle after Chip and Jo’s renovation?
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines buy a castle and did someone buy the amazing Fixer Upper property once they’d finished? These are just two of the questions fans have on their minds as the Gaines release a new show. HGTV fans fell in love with Joanna, Chip and their...
KCRG.com
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
