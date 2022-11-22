The Washington Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Washington class headed back to school on Wednesday, November 9, as they learned about the multiple educational facilities and opportunities in the Washington community. Leaders Nicole Peterson and Jim Lester coordinated the group as they started their day at the Washington Public Library, where Director Cary Ann Siegfried sent the class on a scavenger hunt to explore the library. They were provided informational tours of Stewart Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Washington High School. They heard about several of the new district-wide initiatives focused on improving the lives of their students both emotionally and educationally. Washington Community School District Superintendent Willie Stone welcomed the group at Stewart Elementary and spoke while at the High School about the construction time frame on the new Middle School/High School project. The next stop was at Kirkwood Washington County Regional Center, where members of the Kirkwood Regional Alternative Program explained their alternative school program and how it benefits their individual needs. In addition, class members had the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding and a friendly competition of virtual painting. At St. James Elementary they were greeted by Business Manager Mary Sue Marek. The group ended their day with a tour led by Dave Hoffman at WCDC and learned of the many services provided by the clients as well as how WCDC is filling the need for adult day care and rehab.

