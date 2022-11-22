ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

korncountry.com

Seymour liquor thieves apprehended

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
SEYMOUR, IN
wevv.com

ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County

A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
COLUMBUS, IN
wbiw.com

A Norman man fails to identify himself and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Norman man was arrested on Saturday morning after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle on 16th Street in the B&B Cars Inc. parking lot. The officers spoke to the driver who was later identified as 54-year-old Ralph Besic. He was told he was pulled over for not having a license plate displayed on his vehicle.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested

BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes

BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
BEDFORD, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Clay City man charged with attempted murder

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
CLAY CITY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 23, 2022

11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Jail numbers continue to fall as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections

BEDFORD – Sheriff Mike Branham shared the jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections. The jail population this morning was 86, of those 72 were males, 14 were females, five Level 6 offenders, six Department of Correction holds, and 1 parole hold. The jail was at 48 percent capacity this morning.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN

