Seymour liquor thieves apprehended
SEYMOUR, Ind. – Four Marion County women were arrested Tuesday evening for stealing liquor in Seymour. The Seymour Police Department (SPD) first received a report of a theft from Northside Liquors at around 7:55 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly after 8 p.m., another theft was called in from Vicks Liquors.
wevv.com
ISP: Woman charged with rape and public voyeurism in Daviess County
A woman is facing several felony charges after an investigation in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police. The Indiana State Police says 29-year-old Christelle Thelus was arrested Wednesday on felony charges of rape and public voyeurism, plus a misdemeanor charge of intimidation. ISP says Thelus's arrest follows an investigation that...
mdmh-bloomington.com
Catalytic converter thefts becoming an issue in Bloomington, with several Toyota Prius owners recently reporting thefts
Bloomington, Indiana – Catalytic converter thefts have become an issue in the city of Bloomington as well, with several thefts reported recently. What these recent thefts have in common is that the catalytic converters were stolen from the same make of vehicles but from a different year. The first...
Man arrested in fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting in Bartholomew County
A 20-year-old Edinburgh man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting late Thanksgiving Day, officials say.
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
korncountry.com
SWAT team arrests shooting suspect after three-hour standoff
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 74-year-old man was arrested following a three-and-a-half hour standoff on Thanksgiving evening after he supposedly shot at his neighbor, The Columbus Police Department (CPD) said. Officers went to the 6500 block of West State Road 46, at 7:15 p.m., after a report of shots fired....
wbiw.com
A Norman man fails to identify himself and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Norman man was arrested on Saturday morning after a Bedford Police officer stopped his vehicle on 16th Street in the B&B Cars Inc. parking lot. The officers spoke to the driver who was later identified as 54-year-old Ralph Besic. He was told he was pulled over for not having a license plate displayed on his vehicle.
wbiw.com
Man threatens Golden Corral patron with knife and is arrested
BEDFORD – A Jasonville man was arrested Sunday after Bedford Police officers were called at 5:11 p.m. to Golden Corral after a report of a fight in progress with a male armed with a knife. When police arrived multiple observers were pointing toward a 2018 blue Jeep Renegade that...
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally
**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:
mdmh-bloomington.com
36-year-old Stinesville reserve deputy fired after last weekend’s drunken driving crash and arrest
Indianapolis, Indiana – The 36-year-old Doug Rutoskey was under the influence of alcohol when he caused a crash during the weekend, an incident that resulted in his contract termination. Doug Rutoskey was a reserve officer with the Stinesville Police Department, which is located in Monroe County about 15 miles northwest of Bloomington.
wbiw.com
Bedford Police Department announced several personnel changes
BEDFORD – Several moves were made in the Bedford Police Department during the Bedford Board of Works meeting Monday afternoon. Major Danny Irwin, who has served the City of Bedford for more than 25 years, announced his retirement to Chief Terry Moore in a letter on August, 9th 2022. His last day on the force was November 11th, 2022.
wbiw.com
Domestic fight escalates, one arrest made
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on a warrant on Friday after an incident that occurred on September 30, 2022. On September 30th at approximately 6:59 a.m. a female contacted Lawrence County Dispatch requesting to speak with an officer in reference to a domestic fight in the 100 block of Patricia Lane. The woman requested officers meet her.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Christelle Thelus, 29, of Washington, was arrested on counts of Rape, Public Voyeurism, and Intimidation. Bond was set at $100,000. Brendan Dillon, 39, of Washington, was arrested on two counts of intimidation. Bond was set at $50,000. Samuel Minick, 32, of Washington, was arrested for Failure to Appear. Bond was...
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested on a battery charge after an argument allegedly turns physical
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Sunday on a warrant for battery resulting in bodily injury. According to a probable cause affidavit on October 13, 2022, a woman went to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department to report that at approximately 5 p.m. she was in the vicinity of H&R Block on 16th Street when she was approached by her ex-boyfriend 52-year-old Toby Box, of Bedford. The woman told police Box began harassing her and calling her names.
WTHI
Charges filed after shooting last month in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County prosecutor's office has filed charges against someone tied to a shooting investigation "in clay county. We first told you about the situation early last month when several people were shot. You may remember police found a woman shot in a driveway after...
Clay City man charged with attempted murder
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Clay City man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting that left his father dead, and himself and his father’s ex-girlfriend shot. According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, The shooting occurred at approximately 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1 at a residence on S. […]
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 23, 2022
11:30 p.m. Joseph Weaver, 45, Bedford, was issued a summons to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. 5:50 a.m. Medical emergency in the 1000 block of Clinic Drive. An IU LifeLine ambulance responded. 6:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person at Walmart. 7:18...
wbiw.com
Jail numbers continue to fall as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections
BEDFORD – Sheriff Mike Branham shared the jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections. The jail population this morning was 86, of those 72 were males, 14 were females, five Level 6 offenders, six Department of Correction holds, and 1 parole hold. The jail was at 48 percent capacity this morning.
wbiw.com
A Mitchell man was arrested after a domestic fight with a physically disabled man
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery on a physically disabled person and interfering with reporting a crime. According to a probable cause affidavit, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at 4:55 p.m. officers were called to the 1000 block of Elm Park Drive after a report of an unwanted male.
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
