Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Ukraine Gradually Restores Power After Russian Strikes
Ukrainian authorities have worked to restore power throughout the country, making some progress to repair the electric grid following Russian missile attacks but are still unable to immediately help millions of Ukrainians in the dark. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address Friday that workers had managed to halve...
Voice of America
Europe Pledges More Aid for Ukrainians Enduring 'Horrific Start' to Winter
European leaders are pledging more support for Ukraine, as Russian missile attacks on civilian infrastructure are leaving the country’s population without heat, lights and food in a "horrific start" to the winter, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Friday. Ukraine officials estimated that around 50% of the country's energy facilities...
Voice of America
Russia Lacks ‘Quality Forces’ Needed to Take Area from Ukraine, UK Says
Both Russia and Ukraine have committed “significant forces” to the area around the Ukrainian towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar in south-central Donetsk Oblast, according to the British Defense Ministry. The agency said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter Sunday that the area “has been the scene of...
Voice of America
90 Years on, Ukrainians See Repeat of Russian 'Genocide'
Kyiv, Ukraine — Ninety years ago, millions perished in Ukraine in a manmade famine under Josef Stalin that many in the country call genocide. For Ganna Pertchuk, the current Russian invasion is a case of history repeating itself. At the tall candle-shaped Holodomor (Ukrainian for death by starvation) memorial...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 25
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 9:31 a.m.: The governor of Ukraine's southern Kherson region said Friday that hospital patients in the region's recently recaptured main city of Kherson were being evacuated due to constant attacks from Moscow's forces, Agence France-Presse reported.
Voice of America
Putin Decries Media 'Lies' at Meeting with Soldiers' Mothers
Moscow — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday criticized what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there. "Life is more difficult and diverse than what is shown on TV screens or even on the...
Voice of America
UN Weekly Roundup: November 19-25, 2022
United nations — Editor's note: Here is a fast take on what the international community has been up to this past week, as seen from the United Nations perch. Russia’s war in Ukraine passes 9-month milestone. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that Russia would not break his...
Voice of America
VOA Interview: Indonesia's Sri Mulyani Indrawati
Jakarta — Following this month's G-20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara spoke with the country's finance minister, Sri Mulyani Indrawati, in Jakarta about the geopolitical tensions of hosting the summit during Russia's war on Ukraine. They also discussed the U.S.-China rivalry in Southeast Asia.
Voice of America
Wife of Jailed Belarusian Nobel Winner to Accept His Award
The wife of jailed Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, one of this year's Nobel Peace Prize winners, will accept the award on his behalf at the upcoming ceremony, organizers said Friday. Bialiatski, 60, won the prestigious prize in October together with Russian rights group Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties,...
Voice of America
China Willing to Work with North Korea for 'World Peace,' State Media Says
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Chinese President Xi Jinping told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that Beijing was willing to work with Pyongyang for world peace, North Korean state media said Saturday. The message from Xi came days after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile in one of...
Voice of America
Civilians Flee as Jihadis Advance in Northeast Mali
Niamey, Niger — Jihadists aligned with the Islamic State group are advancing in northeastern Mali, prompting terrified citizens to flee their homes, sources there say. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS) launched an offensive in the Gao and Menaka regions in March, triggering heavy fighting with local armed groups and rival jihadists.
Voice of America
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Voice of America
EU Ministers Endorse New Migrant Plan After France-Italy Spat
Brussels — European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious argument over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. France has accused Italy of failing to respect the law of the sea by turning away the...
Voice of America
UN Experts: Taliban Curbs on Women Amount to Crime Against Humanity
Islamabad — A group of independent experts at the United Nations has warned that Taliban restrictions on women’s rights and freedoms in Afghanistan could amount to a "crime against humanity." The experts demanded in a joint statement Friday that the Taliban treatment of women and girls “should be...
Voice of America
Iranian Fans Savor Victory but Wrangle Over Protests
Iran's national soccer team sang during the playing of their national anthem at their second World Cup match against Wales on Friday having refrained from doing so in their opening game earlier this week in apparent support for protesters back home. Loud jeers were heard from Iranian supporters as the...
Voice of America
Iran's Khamenei Praises Basij Forces for Confronting 'Rioters'
Dubai, united arab emirates — Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday Iran's Basij militia forces have sacrificed their lives in what he called riots, the wave of protests sparked by the death in police custody of a young Iranian Kurdish woman in September. The protests that began...
Voice of America
Report Condemns Former Australian PM for Secret Appointments
SYDNEY — Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been heavily criticized in a report on how he gave himself powers without telling even members of his own Cabinet – something he admitted to in August. He secretly appointed himself to administer five ministries, including treasury and home affairs, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voice of America
Pakistan Arrests Senator Over Anti-Military Tweets
Islamabad — Authorities in Pakistan arrested an opposition senator Sunday for launching what they said was a “highly obnoxious campaign of intimidating tweets” against the country’s outgoing military chief and other officers. Azam Khan Swati, who represents the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in the upper...
Voice of America
Xinjiang Loosens Some Restrictions After Lockdown Protests
Taipei, taiwan — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's zero-COVID lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned by anger over a...
Voice of America
Iran Releases Dissident, Soccer Star on Bail
Prominent Iranian dissident Hossein Ronaghi and former national soccer team player Voria Ghafouri have been released on bail, according to Iran state media Saturday. The two are among the dozens of prominent rights activists, journalists and lawyers who have been arrested amid Iran’s crackdown on protests that were ignited by the death of Mahsa Amini.
Comments / 0