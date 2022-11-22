Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Related
Britney Spears Reveals New Health Concern in Bizarre Dance Video
If you’ve been following Britney Spears on Instagram and wonder about her famous twirling dance posts, the singer recently admitted it’s a coping mechanism for a new concern. In a post on November 6, 2022, she described having nerve damage on the right side of her body, and...
Carrie Underwood Sets The Screen On Fire In A Mesh-Panelled Bodysuit And Short-Shorts For Her 'Hate My Heart' Music Video
Carrie Underwood rocked a stunning, blingy outfit in her new “Hate My Heart” music video, and fans can’t get enough! The Grammy winner, 39, just released the video that coincided with her latest single off her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, and flaunted her toned figure in a sultry, see-through black mesh bodysuit with fringe detailing, sparkly short-shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs, and silver heeled boots.
ABC News
Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance
Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Hypebae
North West Turns Kim Kardashian Into the Grinch on TikTok
If you’re not watching North West‘s TikTok, you’re missing out. When the rising star isn’t showing us her own beauty tutorials, she’s making over mommy Kim Kardashian and her latest look is the Grinch. The 9-year-old i transformed the reality TV star into the green...
Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos
Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Christina Aguilera Welcomes Cameras Into Personal and Professional Life for ‘Intimate’ Documentary
Lights, camera, action: Christina Aguilera will be the subject of a forthcoming documentary spanning her life story both personally and professionally. Produced by TIME Studios and Roc Nation, the film will be helmed by Val director Ting Poo. Xtina cracked open a vault of archival footage for the documentary in...
Gabby Windey Reveals She Would Go On A Date With Vinny Guadagnino After Flirty Comments & Erich Schwer Split
Will they or won’t they? If it’s up to Gabby Windey, she might be going out on a date with Vinny Guadagnino very soon. After the DWTS finale on November 21, Gabby was asked point-blank if she would go out with Vinny if he asked. “Oh my god. Oh, wow, you guys get right to it. Yeah, I would at this point. I could use a pick-me-up,” Gabby told reporters, including HollywoodLife.
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
Adele Allegedly Throws 'Hissy Fit' Over Caesars Palace Accommodations, Opts To Stay At The Wynn Amid Vegas Residency
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy Magnolia Journal Cover Shoot
“A good playlist always makes it more fun! And it was COLD so I had to keep movin' ya know? 💃🏻,” the Magnolia star captioned a hilarious Instagram Reel Joanna Gaines has some cool moves to keep warm! The Fixer Upper star revealed her secret to not freezing during Magnolia Journal's snowy winter cover shoot — and it involved busting a move or two. (Magnolia Journal is published by PEOPLE's parent company Dotdash Meredith.) In an Instagram Reel posted on Thursday, Joanna shared a few clips captured by her team...
Derek Hough Rips Off His Shirt After Gabby Windey's Routine on Dancing With the Stars
Somebody find the candle wax. The Nov. 7 episode of Dancing With the Stars paid homage to the '90s with a host of nostalgic performances, but only Bachelorette Gabby Windey and partner Val Chmerkovskiy's tango routine to Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida Loca" inspired judge Derek Hough to go shirtless.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
Ashlee Simpson Ross Shares Rare Photo Of All 3 Of Her Kids For Son Ziggy’s 2nd Birthday
Ashlee Simpson Ross and husband Evan Ross, 34, both paid tribute to their son Ziggy over the weekend. The younger sister of Jessica Simpson took to Instagram on Saturday, October 29 and shared a rare family photo as they celebrated Ziggy’s 2nd birthday with a Halloween-themed birthday bash. “Happy...
Mariah Carey’s Twins Moroccan & Monroe, 11, Show Off Adorable Dance Moves As She Performs At Parade
Mariah Carey’s 11-year-old twins Moroccan and mini-me Monroe had the best time at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. As their mom performed her hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” the kids danced behind her while standing in green gift boxes. Mariah and her kids welcomed the Christmas season with this festive performance.
Bustle
Watch Adele's Disappearing Act During "Spectacular" Vegas Show
After being forced to postpone her much-anticipated string of U.S. shows earlier this year, Adele finally kicked off her rescheduled Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18. As per the BBC, the Grammy award-winner performed some of her greatest hits on the famous Colosseum stage, including her 2015 hit single “Hello,” last year’s “Easy On Me,” “Set Fire To The Rain,” “Someone Like You,” and more.
ETOnline.com
Heidi Montag Reveals Newborn Son's Unique Name After Spencer Pratt's TikTok of Her in Labor in Traffic
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their second son on Thursday, documenting Heidi's dramatic delivery just 45 minutes after arriving at the hospital. After confirming the baby boy's birth to ET, Heidi, 36, took to her Snapchat account in the middle of the night to share that her son's name is Ryker Pratt and that he weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces at birth and was 21 inches long. The couple are also parents to 5-year-old son, Gunner Pratt.
NME
Adele goes viral for disappearing trick at Las Vegas show
Adele has gone viral on social media after footage emerged of her “disappearing” from the stage at her Las Vegas residency. The ’30’ singer kicked off a 32-date run of concerts – dubbed ‘Weekends With Adele’ – at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum last Friday (November 18). Adele is due to return to the Sin City venue this Friday and Saturday (25, 26).
Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars was challenging for pro Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Gabby Windey. Val tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t compete in the Halloween show. DWTS pro Alan Bersten stepped in to dance with Gabby. The duo scored 38/40 for their vampire-themed Argentine Tango. While Gabby initially found love with […] The post Val Chmerkovskiy Talks About Competing With Partner Gabby Windey On Dancing With The Stars; Says “She Definitely Had Something Special About Her” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Comments / 0