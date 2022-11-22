Read full article on original website
Here's Your First Look at the Stone Island x New Balance 574 Collab
Stone Island and New Balance are continuing their partnership with a co-branded iteration of the 574 sneaker. The release arrives after the duo’s first collaboration announcement back in September 2021, which was later revealed to be a red and white RC ELITE running shoe with distressed detailing. This time...
Nike Dresses the Air Max 97 in a Women's Exclusive "Pink"
Nike is updating its Air Max 97 lineup with a *groundbreaking* women’s exclusive colorway — “Pink.”. The classic silhouette arrives in a pastel pink makeup, maintaining a tonal look with the mini Swooshes and the rest of the upper in the same hue. The kicks are accompanied by 3M reflective overlays throughout, while the kicks sit atop a “Sail” midsole. In usual Air Max 97 fashion, the sneakers feature translucent detailing on the sole unit, while the tongue and lacing system arrive in white. The sneakers are complete with a pink Swoosh logo stamped onto the footbed.
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
Meet the Rising Brand Upcycling McDonald's Uniform into Workwear
Finnish fashion label VAIN has just taken the art of upcycling to the next level, utilizing discarded McDonald’s uniforms to create an all-new collection of workwear. Developed in partnership with McDonald’s Finland, the new 27-piece collection seeks to juxtapose the familiarity of the fast food chain with unexpected environments, presenting the restaurant’s much-loved aesthetics in a brand-new context. Taking the McDonald’s logo alongside its signature red and yellow color palette, the collection showcases these features through dresses, jackets and accessories.
Kaia Gerber Launches Alexander McQueen's Newest Design
Alexander McQueen just announced its newest silhouette, paying tribute to the brand’s signature McQueen knuckle hardware. Dubbed ‘The Slash Bag,’ the new offering emphasizes the now-iconic knuckle design alongside the House’s classic skull motif, drawing inspiration from knuckledusters and the gritty streets of London. Enveloped in antique silver and gold metal, the bag’s embellishment represents a sense of urban toughness juxtaposed with the beauty of jewelry.
Why the Balletcore Trend Goes Beyond Miu Miu's Flats and UGG's Ultra Mini Boots
Over the past season, we’ve been constantly hearing about Miu Miu‘s cult-loved ballet flats, Molly Goddard‘s tulle skirt and the unexpected comeback of UGG‘s Ultra Mini Boots. Gen Z’s preferred trend incubator TikTok can’t seem to get enough of the viral balletcore aesthetic, with the designated hashtag boasting over 142.1 million views. This generation has fully embraced the hyper-feminine elements of ballet and made it their own by incorporating wrap tops, bodysuits, sweetheart necklines, leg warmers, lots of tulle, mini wrap skirts and ribbons into their daily outfits.
Say Hello to Camila Cabello’s Garage-Glam Shaggy Wolf Cut
Camila Cabello usually gives off “girl next door” energy, but her new wolf cut update switches things up and it’s giving rocker-chic. Cabello’s highlighted toffee brunette lengths are cut into choppy layers with a revived face-framing fringe that sits perfectly on her almond face. The singer’s go-to stylist Dimitris Giannetos took to Instagram to show off the star’s shaggy wolf. Giannetos gave the singer a mix of the mullet and shag cut with shorter layers at the top and longer layers around the sides and the back. Celebrated makeup artist Patrick Ta and assistant Akina Shimizu were over glam and went for a flushed, subtle beat completed with a winged liner and flesh-toned lip.
Trend Spotlight: Leather Motocross Jackets Are Going Nowhere Fast
The world is officially in its motorsports trend era and it’s safe to say that we’re not getting out of it anytime soon. From designers like Ancuta Sarca, David Koma and Lula Laora taking inspiration from the trend at London Fashion Week to it-girls like Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber repeatedly spotted wearing motorcycle jackets, the bold and brazen leathers appear to be the ultimate accessory this season. The trend owes its popularity, at least in part, to Spanish singer Rosalía too, after her third studio album Motomamí, rose to the top of the charts this year.
It's Official, Alessandro Michele Is Leaving Gucci
Not even a day after reports of the potential change surfaced online, Gucci has officially confirmed that Alessandro Michele, its creative director for nearly the past eight years, is leaving the brand. The news comes after some major changes being made at brands under the Kering group, including Bottega Veneta,...
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
