Related
Ja Morant leads Memphis Grizzlies past Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans in dominant win
It had been 647 days since the top two picks of the 2019 NBA Draft played in an NBA game against one another. Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson weren't matched up against one another, but it didn't take long for their first meeting at the rim. Morant drove to the basket past the Pelicans defense, and Williamson was the last player left. Morant and Williamson soared in the air, but the Grizzlies star altered his layup with his left hand to go around Williamson.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James' Return To The Lakers: "He Needs To Stop Dribbling So Much... All Them Turnovers Hurt The Team."
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James' performance on his return to the Lakers against the Spurs after missing 5 games with an adductor strain.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee
Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with both Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee in proposed trade.
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander stars as Thunder beat Bulls 123-119 in OT
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including five straight free throws in the final minute of overtime, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Chicago Bulls 123-119 on Friday night. Josh Giddey had 10 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as Oklahoma City stopped a three-game...
theScore
NBA suspends Lakers' Beverley 3 games for shoving Suns' Ayton
The NBA has suspended Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games without pay after he shoved Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton from behind during Tuesday's contest, the league announced Thursday. Beverley's history of "unsportsmanlike acts" was factored into the length of his suspension. The veteran has been suspended...
Kawhi Leonard and Paul George OUT for Clippers vs Nuggets
The LA Clippers have hit the injury bug yet again. The team will remain incredibly shorthanded as they face off against the Denver Nuggets in a game that will likely have playoff implications. Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Luke Kennard will all be out for the LA Clippers. Leonard is...
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Preview: Ja, Zion Battling For First Place
The New Orleans Pelicans have a chance to take over the top spot in the Western Conference when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
Saints rule 3 players out and 5 others questionable for Sunday’s game in San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints listed 3 players as out and 5 others as questionable for their week 12 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.
Lakers News: How L.A. Is Competing Sans LeBron James
And it's not just Anthony Davis.
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
The 37-year-old has missed five of the 16 games the Lakers have played so far.
NBA power rankings: Kings beam into top 10; Cavs rise as Clippers, Mavericks, Blazers fall
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings are among the biggest risers in this week’s NBA power rankings.
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Lakers
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (6-14) will look to snap their seven-game losing skid tonight as they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-11). The Spurs and Lakers will meet for the third time this season with the Lakers 2-0 versus the Spurs. GAME REWIND. The Spurs are...
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status In Pelicans-Grizzlies Game
Brandon Ingram exited Friday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies with an injury.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. New Orleans Pelicans: live score updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back in action tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and fans should get to see one of the most anticipated battles from the 2019 NBA Draft. Ja Morant and Zion Williamson are not listed on the injury report of tonight's matchup. Both players are expected to play against one another for the first time since 2021.
Saints expected to activate T Trevor Penning
While this does not make it a lock Penning suits up in Week 12, the timing here could point to it. Because the Saints designated Penning for return on Nov. 10, they have another week to slow-play it with the highly drafted blocker. Penning being activated before the three-week deadline provides a decent indication he is ready to return to action.
atozsports.com
Saints’ secret weapon is so close to doing something that doesn’t happen often
The New Orleans Saints have one of the best-hidden weapons in the NFL, and he just so happens to be a return man. Rashid Shaheed is one of the fastest and most elusive dudes in the league, and a lot of people that don’t follow the Saints, have no idea who that is and may have never even heard his name before.
