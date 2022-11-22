ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Miguel County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Second county issues alert on woman ten days missing now

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. Nov. 26 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Following an initial missing person alert by Utah officials last week, Colorado authorities this week issued new details on a 70-year-old woman missing since Nov. 15. “The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office has obtained photos from the Dollar General in Fruita...
MESA COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Elk, mule deer poached in Colorado mountains

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Wildlife management officials are raising the alarm after suspected poaching cases in the southwest mountains of Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it is investigating eight suspected poaching cases in San Miguel County. The cases involve three mule deer bucks and five elk....
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Paranormal Spirits Haunt Montrose Colorado

Are you a fan of the Paranormal? I've been watching paranormal shows since Ghost Adventures debuted in 2004. My favorites also include Ghost Hunters, Kindred Spirits, Portals to Hell, and Destination Fear. I have many favorite investigators also. Too many to name. Montrose Brings Paranormal Show To Museum. As you...
MONTROSE, CO
KJCT8

First of two snowmakers arriving in the state tonight.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The dry and sunny conditions we have experienced over the past week have changed today. For most of the Western Slope, we started the day with sunshine and clear skies before cloud cover began to move towards the afternoon hours and will continue to be persistent throughout the remainder of the day. The next major story that changes the dry conditions is the snow.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Midnight shooting leaves one dead, no arrests made

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday that a shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. that morning at an address on 16 Road. Upon arriving, deputies say they discovered a man who had been shot multiple times. Police say that the man was taken to the hospital where he later died.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
ouraynews.com

New owners, new name for Ridgway lodge

Chipeta Lodge Resort + Spa proprietors plan to 'enhance' nearly everything. After almost three decades, longtime Chipeta Solar Springs Resort and Spa owners Jack and Patsy Young have sold the Ridgway hotel to buyers, who have plans for upgrades and enhancements throughout the property. Todd and Shari Mezrah, who live in Florida and own a home in Telluride, bought the hotel in September for more than $5.5 million, according to county records. The Youngs built the hotel in…
RIDGWAY, CO
highcountryshopper.com

Tru-Vu Drive-In – Back to the Future

A detailed piece on the history (and possible demise) of the Tru-Vu Drive-In titled Last Days of the Dream Palace ran this past July and stirred some emotion within the community. The thought of life in Delta County without the iconic outdoor theatre was unimaginable to many. This was especially true for one family who has answered the call to save our favorite summer pastime. Jorge Rodriguez was a long-time friend of former owner Jeanie Dewsnup and the Rodriguez family has been tied to the Tru-Vu for several years. Now they are taking the reins of the drive-in back into familial hands and they plan to resurrect some familiar flavors and features while ushering the theater into a new era.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
KJCT8

First significant November snowmaker of this year to arrive next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today has stayed roughly the same as this week, with sunshine, dry conditions, and temperatures remaining in the forty-degree range. The high temperature in Grand Junction reached 49, while Montrose stayed at 45. We will continue to have clear skies throughout the overnight hours as temperatures will remain in the mid to lower 20s for Grand Junction and Montrose.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Snow returns next week after a dry weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve made it through Thanksgiving. The sunny, seasonably-cool weather will hold on through this weekend for the Black Friday sales and the big kickoff of the shopping season - even if the sun is filtered by clouds at times. This evening will be clear....
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

Delta Panthers lose in Class 2A Championship

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta Panthers football team lost in the Class 2A Championship to the defending back-to-back champion Eaton Reds at a final score of 21-10. Both teams initially came out slow on offense, the Reds punted the ball on their first possession after not advancing the ball past their 35-yard line.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy