Dick’s: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) _ Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $228.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.45.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.24 per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $2.96 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.7 billion.

Dick’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.50 to $12.10 per share.

