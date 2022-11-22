ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Can You Actually Die From Drinking Too Much Water? We Asked Experts.

From the legendary Bruce Lee to the Hong Kong-Taiwanese martial artist Jimmy Wang Yu, whose fame preceded Lee’s and who passed away in April of this year, our onscreen martial-arts gods have a way of elevating themselves onto the plane of immortality, seemingly immune to the laws of nature. They can do no wrong. They exist to fend off the bad guys and to return us home safe and sound. We can never imagine them dead even if they might’ve left us a long time ago.
Maya Devi

Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings

A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
The List

The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin

Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
Phys.org

A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy

Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
BGR.com

This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says

Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
BGR.com

Study finds anti-depressants actually change the structure of the brain

Scientists have made a startling discovery. According to a new study researchers presented at the 35th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Vienna, certain anti-depressants can cause drastic changes in the brain. In fact, they may even be able to rewire brains affected by major depressive disorder. Major depressive disorder,...
shefinds

The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts

When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.

