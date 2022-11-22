Read full article on original website
Related
Can You Actually Die From Drinking Too Much Water? We Asked Experts.
From the legendary Bruce Lee to the Hong Kong-Taiwanese martial artist Jimmy Wang Yu, whose fame preceded Lee’s and who passed away in April of this year, our onscreen martial-arts gods have a way of elevating themselves onto the plane of immortality, seemingly immune to the laws of nature. They can do no wrong. They exist to fend off the bad guys and to return us home safe and sound. We can never imagine them dead even if they might’ve left us a long time ago.
Doctors believe Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water
Medical researchers believe they've finally found the cause of Bruce Lee's mysterious death almost 50 years ago.
Woman with the 'world's biggest lips' plans to undergo more beauty treatments despite doctor's warnings
A woman with the ‘world’s biggest lips’ is planning to undergo more beauty treatments even after her doctor warned her that she could die. Andrea Ivanova who has the world’s biggest lips is on a mission to break another record - to have the world’s most pointed and elongated chin. This 25-year-old has undergone 32 surgeries so far on her pout and spent almost $9000 to look like a Bratz doll.
A 27-year-old woman thought her mouth ulcer was stress-related. It turned out to be cancer, and she needed half her tongue removed.
Charlotte Webster-Salter, 27, said she had recurring tongue ulcers for three years before she got a diagnosis. Doctors told her the ulcers were caused by stress or wisdom teeth growth, but they turned out to be cancer. Webster-Salter had surgery to remove the tumor and reconstruct her tongue with leg...
The cancer symptom you can hear – and 6 other signs you must never ignore
EACH year around 12,300 cases of brain cancer are diagnosed in the UK, Cancer Research UK states. This presents in the form of a brain tumour, which can cause a host of different symptoms, depending on their position. Common signs include headaches, feeling sick or seizures. But experts at Cancer...
Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’
Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
A woman thought her swollen armpit and tiredness were caused by pregnancy hormones, but she had stage 4 cancer
Doctors didn't catch Erin Basinger's growing mass at any perinatal appointment. She thinks weight stigma contributed to her delayed cancer diagnosis.
The Side Effects You Might Experience If You Take Metformin
Metformin is the most commonly prescribed medication for treating type 2 diabetes, as per Jama. French physician Jean Sterne was the first to use metformin to treat diabetes in 1957 (via Diabetologia) and decades later, the medication became available in the U.S. in 1995. It's now the most prescribed medication...
A woman who could 'barely walk' after years of feeling extremely tired was diagnosed with vitamin B12 deficiency
A woman with extreme fatigue had "dangerously low" vitamin B12 levels from a vegetarian diet. Carly Minsky, 33, said she could "barely walk" after not eating meat or fish for six years. Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells.
Hospice nurse shares 'most comforting' fact about death which people don't realise
The subject of death is never much fun, but hospice nurse Julie McFadden is trying to make the topic a little less taboo with her informative TikTok videos. In one of her recent posts, the 39-year-old speaks about a phenomenon known as ‘visioning’ — something she describes as ‘a normal part of death and dying’.
Urgent warning as ‘just one alcoholic drink a day increases risk of sudden but silent killer’
MOST people enjoy a glass of wine or a pint of beer now and again. But experts have warned that just one alcoholic drink a day could increase your risk of a sudden but silent killer. Medics in Japan found that people in their 20s and 30s who drink 'moderate...
Phys.org
A study discovers a surprising relationship between the teeth and the evolution of pregnancy
Humans have the highest prenatal growth rate of all extant primates, but how this exceptional rate came about has been a mystery up to now. Leslea Hlusko, a scientist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), has participated in a study led by Tesla Monson, a paleoanthropologist at Western Washington University (WWU) in the United States), looking at teeth, prenatal growth rates, and the evolution of pregnancy. This research has uncovered a key piece of this jigsaw in an unexpected place: the relative sizes of fossilized molars.
The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World
In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
A single scratch on a Teflon nonstick pan can release thousands of microplastic particles, study suggests
Thousands to millions of plastic particles may be released while cooking with a damaged nonstick pan, potentially ending up in food.
This common pain relief drug causes people to take more risks, study says
Taking a common pain relief drug may be doing more than just relieving your pain. According to a study published in Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience in 2020, acetaminophen, which is sold under brands like Tylenol and Panadol, may push people to take more risks than they normally would. The...
Study finds anti-depressants actually change the structure of the brain
Scientists have made a startling discovery. According to a new study researchers presented at the 35th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology in Vienna, certain anti-depressants can cause drastic changes in the brain. In fact, they may even be able to rewire brains affected by major depressive disorder. Major depressive disorder,...
People Are Using a Diabetes Drug for Weight Loss and It Seems to Be Working
Elon Musk has touted Wegovy as a solution to weight loss, and its sister drug, Ozempic, has become a viral sensation on TikTok.
The Worst Ingredients No One Should Be Putting In Their Oatmeal Anymore, According To Health Experts
When you add the right toppings to the mix, oatmeal makes for a breakfast that’s equally delicious and healthy. One of the best things about a bowl of oats is that it serves as a blank canvas—it’s probably one of the most versatile meals out there, since you can add just about anything your heart desires. However, while this leaves plenty of room for healthy toppings that can aid you on your weight loss journey, it also leaves room for tons of unhealthy ones that could please your taste buds but take a serious toll on your body. For this reason, it’s important to be aware of the risks at hand when it comes to certain ingredients. In fact, health experts agree that there are a few you should leave out of the bowl altogether if you care about your health.
Never-before-seen images show what a migraine looks like in the brain
"This could help us develop new, personalized ways to diagnose and treat migraine."
Comments / 0