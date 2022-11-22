ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend

Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
What's lost with Wisconsin's move to digital deer registration

The last time I shot a deer it was 2018. That was the first year we lived in a condo. So when I headed to deer camp I had to walk two blocks on the near west side to my car while carrying my deer rifle. A young woman was coming the other way on the sidewalk. I braced for a nasty glare at the least and a lecture at the worst. Instead, she smiled and said, “Good luck.” Her dad must be a hunter, I thought, as I breathed a sigh of relief.
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth

Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
Wisconsin’s well-represented in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

On this Thanksgiving Eve, the NBC15 team wondered what time most people eat their Thanksgiving meal. Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members. A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades.
This Is The Most Disliked Thanksgiving Side Dish In Minnesota

"They" recently did a study and as you know, "They" do a lot of studies, don't they? This time they set out to discover the most hated Thanksgiving foods in every state. According to sheknows.com Believe it or not, Maine, Idaho and Oregon's most hated Thanksgiving food was TURKEY! Really, turkey? What kind of heathens live in these states?
River: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for Nov 17

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is River: This beautiful little gal weighs just 4 pounds. River can be nervous in new environments, so we recommend a quiet home with kids over 5. This adorable 5-month-old kitten is available for adoption from the Wisconsin Humane Society’s...
Leave it to Evers: Tony’s blood money

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is once again proclaiming “Shop Small Wisconsin” this holiday season. It’s an interesting declaration from the guy who drove so many small businesses out of business during the pandemic. Evers put out a press release this week announcing his second consecutive...
2023 state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes going on sale

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced today that the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes will go on sale Nov. 25. In this season of giving, an annual admission sticker or trail pass makes for the perfect present, unwrapping opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy Wisconsin’s big backyard every day of the year.
The 10 Best State Parks in Wisconsin

The Badger State of Wisconsin is perhaps most well-known for its agricultural bounty (cheese, please) and beer-centric history (hey, Brew City). But, as an outdoor paradise, this favorite Midwestern destination shouldn't be discounted. Thankfully, much of the area's natural beauty has been preserved, either as part of the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore or as state park land. In fact, Wisconsin was the first state ever to earmark a state park, all the way back in 1878. These days, there are 49 state parks totaling over 73,000 acres and earning more than 19 million visitors annually. From the northern reaches of Washington Island to the prairies of the south, here are the 10 best state parks in Wisconsin.
The Badger Project: After the election, Wisconsin turns to redistricting, again

Editor’s note: The following story has been shared for publication by The Badger Project, which, according to its website, is a nonpartisan, citizen-supported journalism nonprofit in Wisconsin. A link to the publication is here: https://thebadgerproject.org. In the recent midterm election, Democrats won three of five statewide races, including two...
Your guide to family-friendly holiday events around Wisconsin

WISCONSIN — Christmas trees, twinkling red and green lights, the smell of cookies in the oven, snow falling gently out the window and holiday tunes on the radio. Nothing beats the sights, smells and sounds of the holidays. To help get you further into the holiday spirit, here’s a...
