Read full article on original website
Related
Michigan thumps Ohio State for 2nd straight rivalry win
Led by QB J.J.McCarthy and RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan notched its second straight victory over Ohio State on Saturday and its first in Columbus since 2000.
US 103.1
Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0