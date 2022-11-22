ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhinebeck, NY

101.5 WPDH

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
101.5 WPDH

Four Unique Events To Get The Hudson Valley In The Holiday Spirit December 3rd

Some were trying to resist and hold off a bit longer, but it is what it is. The holiday season has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Stores are stocking the shelves with seasonal goods and decorations, local businesses are stringing up lights, and on December 3rd, there are a bunch of fun and unique family friendly events to officially kick-off the 2022 holiday season here in the Hudson Valley.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sick and Tired Poughkeepsie Dad Trying to Buy a Parking Spot at School

If you've ever experienced the nightmare of picking up and dropping kids off at school you can relate to this dad. Parents that have the daily task of bringing and picking up their kids from school every day often times experience something others might not be aware of. Depending on the Hudson Valley school your child goes to will depend on if you've ever experienced it or not with some parents calling it a "hellish nightmare"!
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Predator Stalks from Treetop in Lagrangeville, New York

I used to think that spiders were the scariest thing that could jump down on me from a tree. For rabbits and other small game, I guess this is considered death from above. Usually, we see birds of prey on top of trees looking for food. These animals will use their spectacular vision to hunt for small rodents. It turns out that birds aren't the only ones who search for future food from the top of high trees.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
tripsavvy.com

This New Catskills Hotel Is the Ideal Winter Retreat

Poised to be a cozy and chic getaway, Hotel Lilien in New York's Catskills region—about a two-hour drive north of Manhattan—features the best of both worlds: city and country. The Tannersville, New York, hotel, which opened quietly for weekend stays over the summer, will officially begin welcoming weekday guests on Dec. 1.
TANNERSVILLE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Buy Nothing Day November 26 in New Paltz

A Buy Nothing Day sale will take place on Saturday, November 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Paltz Friends Meetinghouse (Quakers), located at 8 North Manheim Boulevard in New Paltz. Shop for gently used, like-new items for your gift-giving needs, free of charge! Say “No” to shopping and “Yes” to recycling and sharing!
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store

One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

If you think COVID-19 is gone, think again

ALBANY – A total of 484 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Hudson Valley/Catskills on Thanksgiving Day, the State Health Department reports. The actual number of cases may be higher as people may have contracted mild cases and did not test for it and others may have caught the virus and displayed no symptoms.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Navy Blue Angels to return to Orange County for air show

GOSHEN – The Navy’s Blue Angels aerial flying team will be in the skies above Orange County again this summer as they headline the 2023 New York International Air Show at Orange County Airport in Montgomery. Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus is excited about the upcoming event. “They’ve...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Snowflake Festival in Kingston

The Snowflake Festival will take place on Friday, December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Uptown Kingston’s Historic Stockade District. This year’s event will feature holiday-themed performances, exhibitions, entertainment and open stores offering treats and warm beverages. Explore Uptown’s charming, historic streets as they are decorated and filled with live entertainers including carolers, dancers, horsedrawn carriage rides, a fire-torch juggler, ice-sculpture carvings and much more.
KINGSTON, NY
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

