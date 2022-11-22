Read full article on original website
A Unique Iowa Christmas Market is Coming Up Next Weekend
Midwest Living recently put together a list of European-style Christmas markets throughout the Midwest that you can check out in 2022. If you're not familiar with these types of markets, the article says:. "The heritage of these old-world, open-air markets dates back centuries, giving local and international artisans the opportunity...
Iowans donate free Thanksgiving meals to those in need
DES MOINES, Iowa — The trademark portion of any Thanksgiving gathering is the dinner, and Iowans were doing their part to make sure everyone had the chance to enjoy one by giving out those meals for free. The days leading up to Thanksgiving at the South Gate Masonic Lodge...
Holiday Meal Essentials Being Given Away in Eastern Iowa
This isn't the first time this week we've heard of an Iowa organization helping families in need this holiday season. Five days ago we learned about the Iowa Giving Crew that prepared for weeks as they are distributing 1,200 meals to Iowans for Thanksgiving. Here's another Iowa organization giving back for the holidays this year.
What's happening in the Quad Cities this weekend? Here are WLLR & WQAD's top events for Nov. 25-27
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 25-28. Good Morning Quad Cities' Jenna Webster and David Bohlman were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
KWQC
Iowa American Water Company explains “musty” taste and odor in water
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Some customers in the Iowa Quad Cities are noticing a musty taste and odor in the water coming from the tap. Iowa American Water Company says it is aware of issue and says it is not a health concern. In a statement, the company says the odor is coming from changes in conditions of the Mississippi River, the source of water in the Quad Cities. Iowa American Water says it noticed an elevation in organics in the river and have made adjustments to its treatment process to alleviate the issue. As a result, The water may have a musty odor or a stronger odor of chlorine.
iowapublicradio.org
Iowa tribes reflect on progress at march for children lost to foster care
Native communities in western Iowa marched through Sioux City on Wednesday to honor Indigenous children lost to the foster care system. At the annual Memorial March to Honor Lost Children, Native organizers reflected on the decades-long progress that’s been made within the child welfare system since the march began 20 years ago.
11 Normal Iowa Things That Out-of-Staters Think Are Weird [GALLERY]
Customs, traditions, and obsessions can vary greatly across the country. When people from outside Iowa think about the Hawkeye State, they might think it's nothing but corn, or in the case of the real geniuses, potatoes...that's another "I" state. I was reading recently an article from Laura at our "sister...
There’s a Good Reason Why More Iowans Are Staying Home on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is upon us! Turkey day, and the real kickoff to the holiday season, some might say. It's also the start of the really busy travel season. Flights fill up, so do freeways across the county. This year, with COVID essentially relegated to the back page, you'd think more Iowans...
Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license
An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Resource Fair helps IL residents with housing
Economic Growth Corporation (GROWTH), along with the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), Project Now and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, invites the community to participate in a Housing Resource Fair on Wednesday, November 30 from 4-7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island. Attendees can […]
weareiowa.com
'Absolutely heartbreaking': Iowa looks to use opioid settlement to help save those battling addiction
For the Kidds, accountability for the opioid crisis is a step in the right direction. Their son died of fentanyl poisoning when he was almost 17 years old.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Iowa
A popular discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Iowa. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular retail chain TJ Maxx opened its newest Iowa store location in Spencer.
Iowa Home Filled with History Listed for Under $50,000
With the housing market being pretty out of control, you'd think it would be impossible to find a house for under $100,000, let alone under $50,000. But there's a house for sale in Iowa that's listed for less than $40,000! It's filled with history but also needs a little work.
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish
State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The pandemic has changed how Iowa stores stock shelves
AMES, Iowa — At O’Donnell Ace Hardware having products to sell, was never a problem until the pandemic hit in 2020. All of a sudden products which were no problem getting became hard to get. “So last spring we stocked up on mowers we actually got into an extra shed to provide hopefully enough mowers […]
kmaland.com
Iowa to Collect $6 Million Over Google Location-Tracking Practices
(Des Moines) -- Iowa will collect more than $6 million from Google over the internet giant's location-tracking practices. The settlement is part of a multi-state, $390 million lawsuit. The Iowa Attorney General's office has seen an increase in consumer complaints related to online activity, and has devoted more resources to...
This New Quad Cities Non-Profit Reuses Art Supplies For Teachers
A recently opened 501c(3) non-profit in the Quad Cities has made it its mission to help teachers and educational organizations who may not have the supplies they need to educate our area's youth. Siren Ship received its 501c(3) accreditation in September of this year, and the plan is set on...
8 Tips To Ensure Your Quad Cities Home Doesn’t Burn Down On Thanksgiving
A lot of people in the Quad Cities will be turning on their ovens and stoves this Thanksgiving to make a delicious meal. The American Red Cross released 8 tips ahead of Thanksgiving to help people prevent a house fire that could ruin the holidays. If you plan on cooking, make sure you take the right steps and precautions to have a safe and happy Thanksgiving.
Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street
Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
