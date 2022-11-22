Read full article on original website
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Martha Madison & Brandon Beemer Talk Jan, EJ, Sami, & BoSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
theeastsiderla.com
Environmental report looks at the remaking of the Silver Lake reservoirs
Silver Lake -- It’s been two years since the City Council adopted a master plan to reinvent the Silver Lake reservoirs property as parkland. Now, a lengthy report about the plan’s environmental impacts and “areas of known controversy” is being reviewed by the public. Neighborhood groups...
theeastsiderla.com
$25,000 off Mount Washington cottage; $60,000 cut on East LA one-bedroom; $125,00 chop on Highland Park Craftsman
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Mount Washington: $25,000 slice off a 2-bedroom cottage with deck. Now asking $825,000. We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help. For...
Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.
There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
theeastsiderla.com
Co-existing with Griffith Park’s P-22
The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts. “There’s no evidence out there that...
NBC Los Angeles
Leimert Park Residents Turn Their Front Lawns Into Vegetable Gardens
Most big city residents would never dream of growing their own vegetables since there's not enough room, the soil's bad, and there's no time. But a South LA non-profit says it's not just possible but they'll help you do it. Before the recycled water sprinklers, the rows of veggies, the...
theeastsiderla.com
Maria Brenes concedes Eastside school board race to Rocio Rivas
More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat today in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García. Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show...
NBC Los Angeles
Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents
A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List)
We took on the herculean task of whittling a staple of Los Angeles culture to a handful of the city's many flea market offerings The post The 5 Best Flea Markets in Los Angeles County (A Controversial But Confident List) appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
spectrumnews1.com
Pasadena newcomer makes 8,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving
PASADENA, Calif. — After a successful run at their flagship store in Claremont, bakeshop I Like Pie has officially expanded to a new location in Pasadena. Owner Annika Corbin says between the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, she and her team churn out 8,000 pies between both locations.
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
outlooknewspapers.com
Glendale Police Recruit Recovering From Whittier Crash
First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Glendale Police Department recruit is recovering from minor injury after an SUV motorist slammed into 75 law enforcement recruits during their morning run in South Whittier on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The incident resulted in 25 injuries to...
Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean
Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
spectrumnews1.com
Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home
LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge
Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
