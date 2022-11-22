ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Lines wrap around famous Honeybaked Ham stores across L.A.

There were large lines of people hoping to get their hands on a world-famous honey baked ham the day before Thanksgiving. Video from Sky5 showed lines wrapping around Honeybaked stores in Pasadena and Glendale Wednesday morning, many in line before the stores even opened. The stores offer pre-cooked hams, turkeys and Thanksgiving sides that can […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Co-existing with Griffith Park’s P-22

The mountain lion attack that killed a small dog in the Hollywood Hills earlier this month shocked many residents. But it was not a sign of a growing threat to humans, and there are several steps to prevent such an encounter, say wildlife experts. “There’s no evidence out there that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Maria Brenes concedes Eastside school board race to Rocio Rivas

More than two weeks after the election, L.A. school board candidate Maria Brenes conceded defeat today in her tightly contested race for the District 2 seat being vacated by Mónica García. Brenes' opponent, Rocío Rivas, declared victory late last week as her lead expanded. The latest returns show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Yorba Linda Earthquake Rattles Residents

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake in the Yorba Linda area of Orange County rattled residents the day before Thanksgiving. The small quake hit at about 2:16 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. About 200 people reported feeling shaking in Anaheim, Brea, Orange and Placentia.
YORBA LINDA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Announces New Heads of Police Department AND Water and Power

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Pasadena made two major announcements on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. After a robust and inclusive selection process, City Manager Miguel Márquez has announced the appointment of Eugene Harris to serve as Pasadena’s police chief, effective Jan. 3, 2023. And he has appointed Sidney Jackson as general manager of Pasadena Water and Power (PWP).
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror but before the chaos of the winter holidays overtakes you, take a pause to breathe and explore all the festivities around the Southland. Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Nov. 25-27 | cityofmonrovia.org. “Ice skate” at Monrovia’s Library Park...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Pasadena newcomer makes 8,000 pies ahead of Thanksgiving

PASADENA, Calif. — After a successful run at their flagship store in Claremont, bakeshop I Like Pie has officially expanded to a new location in Pasadena. Owner Annika Corbin says between the Monday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving, she and her team churn out 8,000 pies between both locations.
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside

For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Police Recruit Recovering From Whittier Crash

First published in the Nov. 19 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Glendale Police Department recruit is recovering from minor injury after an SUV motorist slammed into 75 law enforcement recruits during their morning run in South Whittier on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The incident resulted in 25 injuries to...
GLENDALE, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles, Orange County bomb squads fish out torpedo from ocean

Bomb squads from Los Angeles and Orange county sheriff’s departments assisted the United States Navy in recovering a torpedo that was spotted several miles off the coast of Southern California. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau received a call regarding a suspicious device floating in the water. A boater spotted […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Woodland Hills mom decorates more than 300 trees in her home

LOS ANGELES — For more than 20 years, a Woodland Hills women has been setting up a forest of Christmas trees in and around her home. Alison Siewert started in 1999 when her daughter was born but steadily grew over the years. This year, she has 307 Christmas trees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA County sliding into another COVID-19 winter surge

Los Angeles County’s slide into another winter surge of COVID-19 cases continued Wednesday, with health officials reporting more than 3,000 new infections and the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals climbing to nearly 800. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

