ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Not So Sleepy ready to take on Henderson big guns at Newcastle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JUswb_0jJpYc5s00

Hughie Morrison has allayed any ground concerns ahead of Not So Sleepy’s bid to win the Fighting Fifth Hurdle for a second consecutive year at Newcastle on Saturday.

The Lady Blyth-owned gelding gained a fifth win over hurdles when dead-heating with Epatante in very soft ground last November.

Subsequently sixth in the Champion Hurdle, Not So Sleepy showed his versatility on the Flat when again placed in the Cesarewitch on his latest outing last month.

The 10-year-old is one of six entries for the Betfair-sponsored Grade One and Morrison has “every intention” lining up against a field where only six were confirmed at the five-day stage.

They include the Nicky Henderson pair Epatante and Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill, who was one of 15 non-runners at Ascot on Saturday owing to ground conditions.

Morrison said: “I think we will run regardless. He is an intended runner, we have every intention of running, unless the owners tell me not to run him.

“I don’t think the ground will be too bad. It won’t be any quicker than good to soft. He has run well on good ground on the jumps, which is soft ground on the Flat, basically.

He has been his usual, sometimes naughty self, but we have got enough grey hairs from him already, so we are trying to enjoy it

“We are hoping for a bit of rain in the week and maybe a bit of rain on the morning – that would suit him. What he loves is slopping through it. We’d love it to be wet in the afternoon, so it comes loose and sloppy rather than sticky.

“Whoever turns up, turns up. If Nicky Henderson wants to send his string, that’s fine by me.”

Not So Sleepy famously jinked right and unseated his rider at the first in the 2020 edition of the race, in the process carrying out Silver Streak.

Morrison added: “He has been his usual, sometimes naughty self, but we have got enough grey hairs from him already, so we are trying to enjoy it.

“He has been a great horse for us, and we will miss him when he retires.”

Meanwhile, Gordon Elliott will make a decision on Wednesday as to the participation of Pied Piper.

Having been placed in both the Triumph Hurdle and the Anniversary 4-Y-O Hurdle last term, he has won both starts this term.

The four-year-old was deeply impressive in beating Knight Salute in the Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham, before taking the Grade Two WKD Hurdle at Down Royal earlier this month.

Elliott, who has run the likes of Samcro and Apple’s Jade in the Fighting Fifth in the past, said: “It is still a bit up in the air. We are going to wait until the morning to see what’s what.

“He has had two runs and we are under no pressure to run him, so we will see how the race is looking in the morning before making our mind up.

“He will go on any ground as long as it is not extremes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Constitution Hill makes perfect return with easy Fighting Fifth triumph

Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill was an easy winner of the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1-4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.
newschain

Buckley hails ‘special horse’ as Constitution canters to Newcastle glory

It may have come seven days and almost 300 miles further north than originally planned, but Constitution Hill left nobody in any doubt of his prodigious talent with a sensational display in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. The five-year-old confirmed himself something out of the ordinary last season,...
newschain

Feilden First for Henderson’s Street

Nicky Henderson continued his great record in the Coral Bet Bundles Intermediate Handicap Hurdle, better known as the Gerry Feilden, when First Street defied top weight to score narrowly after an epic duel with Grivetana. James Bowen, who had earlier triumphed for Henderson on Luccia, gave the five-year-old a peach...
newschain

Hat-trick hero Jonathan Burke grabs Newcastle plaudits

Jonathan Burke played a starring role on the Betfair Fighting Fifth undercard by booting home the first three winners at Newcastle to secure his first ever treble. Following a frustrating day of four seconds at Ffos Las on Friday, the Irish rider made the long trek to the north east more in hope that expectation – but it certainly proved a worthwhile trip.
newschain

L’Homme Presse delivers under top weight on Rehearsal return

L’Homme Presse put himself firmly in the Cheltenham Gold Cup reckoning as he made light work of Newcastle’s Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase on his return to action. The Venetia Williams-trained gelding won five races on the bounce last term, culminating in a Grade One success in the...
newschain

Three teenagers arrested after 17-year-old stabbed to death

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Manchester. Kyle Hackland was stabbed to death at about 11.30am on Southlea Road in Withington on Tuesday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a teenager handed himself in to North Manchester police station at about...
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Le Milos digs deep to take home Newbury Gold

Le Milos came out on top for Dan and Harry Skelton in the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Newbury. The seven-year-old was making his second start for the stable and was kept handy throughout, jumping well having started as the 9-2 favourite. Ahead of the second-last he was able...
newschain

Sanjay Bhandari: Sinister abuse of power from FIFA over OneLove armband

FIFA has been accused of a “sinister abuse of power” in the OneLove armband row by Kick It Out. The captains of seven nations, including England and Wales, had been due to wear the rainbow-coloured anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a country where same-sex relationships are criminalised.
newschain

Paul Mullin hat-trick fires Wrexham into round three

National League leaders Wrexham booked themselves a place in the FA Cup third round with a 4-1 thrashing of Farnborough. An impressive crowd of 9,118 were at the Racecourse Ground to see the Dragons progress to the third round for the first time since 2015 thanks to a hat-trick from Paul Mullin and an Elliott Lee screamer.
newschain

Luccia impresses with Listed verdict on hurdles debut

Luccia laid down a marker for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham when powering to a facile five-and-a-half-length success in the Play Coral “Racing-Super-Series” For Free Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. James Bowen’s mount, making her hurdling debut in the extended two-mile Listed contest, was a...
newschain

Iran told by FIFA to follow concussion protocols with keeper Alireza Beiranvand

Iran have been told they should not play goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand in their match against Wales after he suffered a concussion against England. Beiranvand collided face first with team-mate Majid Hosseini and was in need of treatment for several minutes. Incredibly, he was allowed to briefly continue before leaving the field on a stretcher.
newschain

Classic Getaway leads Mullins clean sweep at Gowran

Classic Getaway surprised stablemate Minella Cocooner as he led home a one-two-three for Willie Mullins in the Noreside Catering Irish EBF Beginners Chase at Gowran. All eyes were on Minella Cocooner, winner of a Grade One novice hurdle at Leopardstown last term before going on to chase home another Mullins’ runnner, The Nice Guy, at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown Festivals.
newschain

Barnsley beat Crewe to book place in FA Cup third round

Devante Cole, Adam Phillips and Josh Benson scored to give Barnsley a 3-0 victory over Crewe as they progressed to the third round of the FA Cup. The first opportunity of the game fell to Barnsley skipper Mads Juel Andersen. He was left free inside the box but could not direct Luca Connell’s corner home.
newschain

Phil Parkinson hails Paul Mullin as FA Cup hat-trick brings up half-century

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson praised Paul Mullin after his star striker bagged a hat-trick in the Dragons’ 4-1 win over Farnborough in the second round of the FA Cup. Mullin made it seven goals in five games to book the club’s first third-round place since 2015 and extend Wrexham’s 100 per cent home record this season to 13 matches.
newschain

Doddie Weir’s ‘determination to make a difference’ praised after death at 52

A close friend of Doddie Weir has praised his “determination to make a difference” for others as the rugby great died aged 52 after suffering motor neurone disease. The former Scotland international was diagnosed with MND in December 2016 and went on to found research charity the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation (MNDF).
newschain

Danny Webb dreaming of another Premier League draw for Chesterfield in FA Cup

Assistant manager Danny Webb said Chesterfield want another swing at a Premier League goliath after a 2-0 win over AFC Wimbledon put them into the draw for the third round. Goals in each half from Armando Dobra and Jeff King saw the Spireites into the third round for the second season running, the first time they’ve done that since 1969.
newschain

Alvechurch boss Ian Long proud but disappointed after FA Cup run ends

Alvechurch boss Ian Long was left feeling a mixture of pride and disappointment after the Southern League Premier side saw their FA Cup journey brought to an end by Forest Green. Rovers booked their place in the FA Cup third-round draw as former Alvechurch striker Josh March played a decisive...
newschain

Eddie Jones defends credentials as England head coach after South Africa loss

Eddie Jones defended his credentials after he watched England produce a rudderless display to end a difficult 2022 with a 27-13 loss to South Africa at Twickenham. Tries from Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth either side of half-time helped the Springboks ease to a comfortable victory in west London with Faf de Klerk adding an 11-point haul while Damian Willemse kicked two drop goals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy