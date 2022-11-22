ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, MS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtva.com

United Furniture to employees: You will get paid

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — United Furniture told employees they would get a final paycheck on Friday. Workers found that out Wednesday evening in a message from the company and a day after they found out they were out of a job. The message shared to WTVA 9 News says...
VERONA, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi company fires 2,700 workers by email, text

A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Lawsuits filed following termination of United Furniture employees

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – According to the CDC, every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental Carbon Monoxide poisoning. As the temperatures get cooler, home fires due to heaters are often a concern; however, there is a more silent killer and Captain Shannon Murphy from Columbus Fire and Rescue is warning families to protect themselves.
COLUMBUS, MS
freightwaves.com

Former employee sues United Furniture Industries over mass firing

A former United Furniture Industries employee claims the furniture manufacturer, headquartered in Tupelo, Mississippi, violated federal law by failing to give 60 days’ notice of its abrupt shutdown to nearly 2,700 employees and truck drivers, who found themselves without jobs two days before Thanksgiving. Former UFI employees, operating under...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Overnight Fire in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Lee County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. The fire occurred on Palmetto Road around 3 A.M. Jeff Pearson, Palmetto Old Union Fire Chief, said the home belongs to the Assistant Fire Chief. "I really don't know what happened," Pearson said. "I...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Waste company to Mississippi residents: Trash dumpsters not meant to be used as shelters

As weather conditions become colder, Waste Management reminds the community that waste containers should not be used as shelter. “Waste Management requests that the community please stay out of waste containers, for your safety, and for the safety of our drivers. We understand individuals may go to great lengths to seek cover from severe weather. However, if someone is inside a waste container when it is emptied, there is a significant risk of injury or death. By working with our customers and exercising additional vigilance, we hope to reduce this risk,” said Tony Franco, area safety manager.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

People sought in Oktibbeha County for health study

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Researchers are trying to find more than 700 people in Oktibbeha County to participate in a regional study aimed at answering a question facing physicians. "Since the 1980s, there's been a switchover from those in the rural area living longer to dying sooner from heart...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Thanksgiving meals distributed throughout north Mississippi

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers made hundreds of Thanksgiving meals at Harrisburg Church to distribute across northeast Mississippi. Members of Christians on the Move to Evangelize worked with volunteers and other churches to box the meals and distribute them. Meals were distributed to county jails, shelters and more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
foodmanufacturing.com

Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations

INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Sanitation employee quits as police investigation begins

STARKVILLE — A former sanitation department worker is facing a police investigation, according to city officials. Aldermen gathered for a special-call meeting Tuesday, in part to discuss suspending the employee without pay while Starkville Police Department conducted the investigation. During the meeting, Vice Mayor Roy A. Perkins, who was running the session in Mayor Lynn’s Spruill’s absence, said the issue was “moot.”
STARKVILLE, MS
WDSU

Mississippi at risk of closing over half of its rural hospitals

Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Timeline, history of United Furniture in north Mississippi

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – United Furniture has been part of north Mississippi for nearly 40 years, first as Comfort Furniture and in 2000, merging with Parkhill Furniture, and United Chair to create United Furniture. By December 2008, United Furniture received the exclusive licensing agreement as the U.S. manufacturer of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wessonnews.com

Take advantage of 'safe zone' and stock the freezer

In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the Largest Land Owners in Mississippi

Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Mississippi’s Brain Drain

Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

