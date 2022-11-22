Read full article on original website
Few expected that the first four-game day of this World Cup would end with Saudi Arabia sitting prettiest in Group C but that is the upshot after one of the most famous upsets in the tournament’s history and, to follow up, this far more forgettable stalemate. A goalless draw between Mexico and Poland had little of the drama witnessed in Lusail earlier on Tuesday, but it would not quite be a World Cup without at least one moment of Guillermo Ochoa heroics.The Mexico goalkeeper stole the show, as he usually does, spectacularly denying Robert Lewandowski from the penalty spot...
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo closed his eyes, took in a deep breath and then made World Cup history. The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. Days after his contract was terminated at Manchester United following a tell-all interview, he let his soccer do the talking at the start of likely his final World Cup. “This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”
Portugal survived a last-ditch attempt from Ghana to tie the game in the final moments. Two days after mutually agreeing to leave his club in the midst of the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo made history with a penalty kick conversion in Portugal's 3-1 win over Ghana. The 37-year-old calmly slotted his penalty past Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi's right side to give the Portuguese a 1-0 lead in the 65th minute. In the process, he became the first man to score in five different World Cups and joined elite company with Marta of Brazil and Christine Sinclair of Canada as the only players to ever reach that feat.
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Cristiano Ronaldo wrote his own piece of World Cup history as Portugal beat Ghana in their first Group H game, before pre-tournament favourites Brazil defeated Serbia 2-0 with a brace for Richarlison.Uruguay and South Korea had earlier played out a tepid goalless draw, but Switzerland got their campaign up and running with a 1-0 win over Cameroon.England captain Harry Kane looks set to be fit for Friday’s showdown against the United States and Wales fine-tuned preparations for their game against Iran.Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.Ronaldo revels in the spotlightJust two days after severing...
The 2022 World Cup is in full swing. At the end of every matchday, we'll review the biggest talking points emanating from Qatar and break down all the action on the pitch. Below, we look back on Day 5 of the tournament. Cristiano Ronaldo's ferocious penalty during Portugal's 3-2 victory...
Two days on from his mutually agreed departure from Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo exhibited both the strengths and shortcomings that have come to typify his game at 37 as Portugal claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over Ghana. Of course, he scored. His opener, emphatically converted from the penalty spot after...
Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shrugged off his bitter split with Manchester United to claim yet another record as he became the first player to score in five World Cups with a penalty to help steer his side to a nervy 3-2 win over Ghana.The first half of the Group H clash was forgettable apart from a couple of Ronaldo chances, but it burst into life after the interval as Portugal belatedly began their campaign. Ronaldo, a free agent after his second stint at Old Trafford ended abruptly on Tuesday, thumped home a dubiously-awarded penalty in the 65th minute after...
Video footage of Saudi supporters repeatedly performing Ronaldo's famous "SIU" celebration went viral on social media following Tuesday's game.
It’s been a roller-coaster week for Cristiano Ronaldo, and he finally got to step onto the pitch on Thursday. Before the opening whistle, though, the Portuguese superstar let his emotions show. Ronaldo teared up during the playing of the Portuguese national anthem prior to his team’s 2022 World Cup...
Brazil will wait 24-to-48 hours for a full assessment of the injury Neymar suffered during its 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday. The team doctor described the forward's issue as a "trauma" to the right ankle, according to The Independent's Miguel Delaney. Neymar appeared to be in tears after he was substituted during his country's World Cup opener.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
ALL eyes have been on Cristiano Ronaldo in recent weeks ahead of Portugal's World Cup 2022 campaign. The veteran superstar, 37, saw his contract with Manchester United terminated on Tuesday following his explosive interview with SunSport columnist Piers Morgan in which he tore the club to shreds, from top to bottom.
Portugal hope to put an end to their wait for the FIFA World Cup and will push to lift the trophy in Qatar. It’s likely to be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final participation in the World Cup, as the iconic goal-scorer hopes to win the one competition he has never been able to clinch in his career.
DOHA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The seven countries that were prevented by FIFA from wearing 'OneLove' armbands during the World Cup in Qatar are jointly considering their legal options, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Wednesday.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s legacy for France. Lilian Thuram was part of France’s first World Cup title in 1998 and scored twice in the semifinals to lead Les Blues into the final against Brazil. Marcus Thuram made his World Cup debut on Tuesday in France’s 4-1 victory over Australia.
Ghana winger Osman Bukari mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's trademark celebration after scoring against Portugal on Thursday
The Glazer family is shifting its attention to selling Manchester United now that the Cristiano Ronaldo fiasco is over. Manchester United said Tuesday that the American family will explore options, which could include selling the Premier League club outright. United's owners will also consider a partial sale or a strategic partnership with third parties.
At long last, Canada makes its return to the men's World Cup on Wednesday, ending a 36-year hiatus with a glamorous matchup against Belgium, the second-ranked team in the world. Despite facing Group F's most illustrious member in the opening match - and the obvious leap in quality that entails...
