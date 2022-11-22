ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Comments / 1

Related
KREM

Turkey Trot at Manito Park brings families together

SPOKANE, Wash. — A snowy morning in Manito Park means one thing: the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is taking place. This year's cold temperatures didn't stop people from coming to the starting line. The three-mile course helped participants burn off some calories before they have their Thanksgiving meals. The...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it

During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal

SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Ask Spokane

Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?

Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris

We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Dense fog for Thanksgiving night, a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday – Kris

We are tracking several travel hazards between now and the end of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dense fog will plague drivers Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday night, light valley rain will turn to snow in spots. Travel over the area mountain passes will be snowy at times on Friday. Finally, we are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday.
SPOKANE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy