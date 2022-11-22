Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene celebrates annual holiday lighting celebration
Hundreds of people flooded the streets of downtown Coeur d'Alene to watch the holiday lighting parade. The parade featured 40 different floats and marches.
Turkey Trot at Manito Park brings families together
SPOKANE, Wash. — A snowy morning in Manito Park means one thing: the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot is taking place. This year's cold temperatures didn't stop people from coming to the starting line. The three-mile course helped participants burn off some calories before they have their Thanksgiving meals. The...
‘The meal is awesome’: Community comes together to host Thanksgiving meal at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — The community came together to feed those in need at Camp Hope, making sure those who may not have people to spend the holidays with have somewhere to go. Numerous churches, local businesses and neighbors from across the region volunteered their time to make it happen. At the event there was, of course, food, fellowship and a...
Hundreds of shoppers line up at Post Falls Cabela's for Black Friday
KREM 2 News was there as doors opened at Cabela's in Post Falls, Idaho. Hundreds of shoppers were in line already, waiting to get in.
‘God made it possible’: Fresh Soul to give away 100 free meals on Thanksgiving
SPOKANE, Wash — It takes a village to feed a village, especially on Thanksgiving. On Thursday, starting at 10 a.m., Fresh Soul will be giving away 100 meals for free. “I just want people to know that there’s people that really want to help people and really want to serve,” said Michael Brown, the owner of Fresh Soul. “Because when...
Any places that are open on Thanksgiving in Spokane?
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
In a bid to help local restaurants, the Spokane City Council wants to limit how much food delivery companies can charge — and local food delivery startups support it
During the depths of the pandemic, the very idea of getting food delivered to your door transformed. Suddenly, it wasn't a symbol of laziness or lack of culinary talent. It was social responsibility. Ordering food to be delivered made you something of a hero, a champion of small businesses, an epidemiologically conscious foodie-philanthropist.
Family asks community to keep an eye out for stolen service dog
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A family is asking the community to keep their eyes out for a service dog, who was stolen along with their car on Friday. Francis Scherling, a friend of the family, says they’d accidentally backed into a stall in front of the AT&T store on Mission and Argonne when it happened. The grey Buick Enclave has a mechanical issue, Francis explained, so the family had left it running to ensure it would continue to run.
Does Spokane have any cool toy stores?
My 2.5 year old nephew is visiting and I would love to visit some local or, cool toy stores before they head back. Any ideas?
How to get a KREM Cares Tom's Turkey Drive Meal
SPOKANE, Wash. — Where to go? | Most meals are handed out at the Spokane County Fairgrounds at 404 N. Havana St. Time | Distribution begins at approx. 7 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m. or until we run out of meals. How early can I come? | We...
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
Where can I adopt a puppy dog in Spokane?
Frankly, I just moved here from Denver, and being alone can be a bit boring, especially when you're stuck at home during the holidays (because I'm not too keen on crowded places). I am looking forward to having a cute puppy to keep me company, I think that will add a lot of fun. Does everyone can give me some advice here? Thanks!
List your "swear to never return again" places in Spokane?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
WEATHER ALERT DAY SUNDAY: Cross the passes on Saturday if you can! – Kris
We are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday, and that is why we’ve deemed it a WEATHER ALERT DAY. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday over Snoqualmie, Stevens, and White passes as well as Lookout and Fourth of July Passes. Expect light snow and windy conditions in the valleys.
Two people in hospital from shed fire in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two people are in the hospital after their shed caught on fire in the backyard of their home at Spokane Valley. The fire happened in the backyard of a home on North Mayhew Road in Spokane Valley. Units from the Spokane Valley Fire Department were initially called to the fire for reports of a possible illegal...
Car splits in half after crash and sends 1 to trauma center with serious injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department is responding to a crash on E 29th Ave and S Southeast Blvd that sent one person to the SHMC trauma center with serious injuries, non life-threatening injuries. Officers observed a car traveling at a high rate of speed when they swerved and...
Dense fog for Thanksgiving night, a WEATHER ALERT DAY for Sunday – Kris
We are tracking several travel hazards between now and the end of the Thanksgiving Holiday. Dense fog will plague drivers Thursday night through Friday morning. Friday night, light valley rain will turn to snow in spots. Travel over the area mountain passes will be snowy at times on Friday. Finally, we are tracking a strong winter storm Saturday night into Sunday. Expect significant impacts for holiday travel, especially over the mountain passes in the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle. Moderate to heavy snow is possible Saturday night and continuing through the day on Sunday.
Foggy Friday morning with two storms on the way | Spokane weather forecast
Fog is dense around Spokane this morning. Two storms on the way will bring rain and heavy mountain snow.
What’s the best grocery store in Spokane?
I am new to this city. I used to work in Chicago for a long time and the grocery stores I frequented were Woodman's and Publix. Is there anything comparable in Spokane? Forget size and range, what's your favorite grocery store here?
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
