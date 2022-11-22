Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
CHRIS WIDEMAN AND TYSON JOST DROP THE GLOVES
These aren't really two guys you'd think of when fighting in hockey is being considered. Chris Wideman of the Montreal Canadiens and Tyson Jost of the Buffalo Sabres decided to drop the gloves in the first period of Monday night's game. It's not a bad fight for two guys who don't do it often. The Habs and Sabres have been involved in a chippy affair in this game.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Nets 25th OT tally
Ovechkin scored 1:04 into overtime, clinching Wednesday's 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the visiting Flyers. Moments after hitting the post on a backhander, Ovechkin secured his 123rd career game-winning marker off a one-timer from a pass by Dylan Strome. The 37-year-old left winger also was credited with an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period tally, sparking his fourth multi-point effort this season. Ovechkin finished with four shots and two hits in 23:03 of ice time, the most among other forwards by nearly four minutes.
Ryan Poehling Seizing Opportunity, Why He’s Sticking in NHL This Time (+)
The locker stall next to Ryan Poehling was empty. Fellow bottom-six forward Brock McGinn already had left practice at PPG Paint Arena and departed the locker room. After a switch to left wing and an unblemished three-win road trip, including an end-to-end rush to set up Evgeni Malkin for a goal in Malkin’s 1000th game on Sunday, Poehling is starting to draw a lot of attention. He’s finding the ice time and confidence with these Pittsburgh Penguins that he did not have with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him in the 2017 first round (25th overall).
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Bags apple Wednesday
Kuznetsov tallied an assist and two shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flyers. Kuznetsov set up Sonny Milano for the game-tying marker late in the third period as the Capitals snapped a four-game skid. While goals have been hard to come by this season (two in 20 games), the 30-year-old has four helpers in his last seven games and could see further improvement with the return of T.J. Oshie to the lineup.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Grabs another helper
Zibanejad recorded an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kings. Zibanejad sent what appeared to be a routine dump-in, but linemate Chris Kreider beat out the icing and then fired a one-timer for the Rangers' game-winning goal in the third period. The assist gave Zibanejad a four-game point streak (one goal, three helpers), and he's gotten on the scoresheet in 11 of his last 12 outings. For the year, the star center has 10 goals, 12 assists, 86 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 games.
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Exits warmups
Krug (upper body) left during pre-game warmups and is not expected to play Monday against Anaheim, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Just as Colton Parayko is set to return from a three-game absence, it appears the Blues will be down another top blueliner for at least one game. Krug has four goals and eight points while averaging 19:39 of ice time through 17 games on the year. An update on his status should be available before Wednesday's game in Buffalo.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs’ Alex Kerfoot Aims to Get His Offensive Game Going on New Line vs. Devils
NEWARK, N.J. — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Alex Kerfoot is mired in one of the worst scoring slumps in his NHL career and he isn’t hiding from it. “I know I have to be better and I can do a better job,” he said following the team’s optional morning skate ahead of their game against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.
NHL
Coyotes Acquire Douglas from Toronto In Exchange For Timmins
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Curtis Douglas from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for defenseman Conor Timmins. The 22-year-old Douglas is in his third professional season. He finished 2021-22 with 13-21-34 and 86 PIM over 67 games...
CBS Sports
Blues' Torey Krug: Availability to be determined
Krug (upper body) is expected to skate in the morning before the Blues determine his availability for Wednesday's game against Buffalo, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Krug did not take part in Tuesday's practice after he was a late scratch for Monday's contest versus Anaheim. He has...
Granato open to Luukkonen earning a spot in Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato joined the “Howard and Jeremy Show” on Tuesday morning on his team’s struggles in the midst of an eight-game losing streak. Here’s some of what he had to say:
Yardbarker
Canucks rally in third period to top Avalanche
Ethan Bear and Sheldon Dries had a goal and assist each, Ilya Mikheyev and Bo Horvat also scored and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night in Denver. Spencer Martin turned away 33 shots and Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists for the Canucks, who trailed 3-2...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Canucks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-5-1) VS VANCOUVER CANUCKS (6-10-3) 8 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a three-game win streak, the Colorado Avalanche return to Ball Arena as they take on the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday night. Coverage is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Altitude Sports. Wednesday's meeting between the two...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
FOX Sports
Panthers take losing streak into home matchup with the Bruins
Boston Bruins (14-2-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (9-6-1, fifth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers take on the Boston Bruins after losing three straight games. Florida has a 2-1-1 record in Atlantic Division play and a 9-6-1 record overall. The Panthers have allowed...
CBS Sports
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Avalanche
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Nov. 23 (away), Jan. 5 (home), Jan. 20 (home). The Canucks are 76-65-15-13 all-time against the Avalanche franchise including a 36-34-8-6 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-3-3 in their last 10 games vs Colorado (2-2-1...
FOX Sports
Skinner's 5 points help Sabres stop 8-game skid, 7-2 vs Habs
MONTREAL (AP) — Jeff Skinner had two goals and three assists as the Buffalo Sabres snapped an eight-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 7-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson added a goal and three assists, while Rasmus Dahlin and Alex Tuch each had a goal and...
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
CBS Sports
