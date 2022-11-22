The locker stall next to Ryan Poehling was empty. Fellow bottom-six forward Brock McGinn already had left practice at PPG Paint Arena and departed the locker room. After a switch to left wing and an unblemished three-win road trip, including an end-to-end rush to set up Evgeni Malkin for a goal in Malkin’s 1000th game on Sunday, Poehling is starting to draw a lot of attention. He’s finding the ice time and confidence with these Pittsburgh Penguins that he did not have with the Montreal Canadiens, who drafted him in the 2017 first round (25th overall).

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO